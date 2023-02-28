Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making a Difference

A true reflection of our community

Daily News ‘2022 Citizen of the Year’ Pam Erlandson

A true reflection of our community

Pam Erlandson on a medical mission trip to Tanzania, Africa, in 2010. School children surrounded Erlandson and sang ‘Happy Birthday.’

 Submitted
A true reflection of our community

Pam Erlandson

Pam Erlandson, a wife and mother of two grown sons, has been living a life of service. Her career with Red River Human Services Foundation spanned 35 years, and 20 as their director of community standards. Erlandson retired in May 2021, but her giving spirit and passion to make a difference in the Twin Towns community continues to this day.

As a member of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club, Erlandson organizes the community blood screenings and Fill the Bus efforts, a drive for the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry. She has served as a Rotary president and was named Wahpeton Rotarian of the Year in 2010.



editor@wahpetondailynews.com

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred