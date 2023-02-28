Pam Erlandson, a wife and mother of two grown sons, has been living a life of service. Her career with Red River Human Services Foundation spanned 35 years, and 20 as their director of community standards. Erlandson retired in May 2021, but her giving spirit and passion to make a difference in the Twin Towns community continues to this day.
As a member of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club, Erlandson organizes the community blood screenings and Fill the Bus efforts, a drive for the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry. She has served as a Rotary president and was named Wahpeton Rotarian of the Year in 2010.
Erlandson is a “true reflection of our community standards,” wrote Jane Priebe in her nomination letter. Erlandson is described as kind, thoughtful, determined, friendly and hard-working.
The annual Headwaters Music Festival was created by her late brother, Dr. Dave Engstrom, who was also a musician. For the past three years, Pam and her husband, Mike, have been part of a larger group of contributors who make the free community event a success.
Erlandson is also a member of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) and was elected to the position of secretary in the fall of 2022. “She’s committed to this community,” Priebe wrote. As a person who knows many members of our community, Erlandson often jumps right in to help with projects, make calls or visit people in person, whatever is needed.
“It’s hard to say ‘no’ to Pam,” Priebe said. “Her laughter and smile make you want to be just as active and involved as she is.”
Involvement with Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton Eagles Auxiliary and the United Way are also check marks on Erlandson’s service career.
She’s even traveled around the globe to help others. She first went to Tanzania, Africa, to assist on a medical mission, more than a dozen years ago. She said the people of Tanzania are peaceful and proud of that, Daily News reported in 2010.
“They accept help graciously and know that what we do will help society in the long run,” Erlandson said. While there for 10 days, she hauled water, packed lunches, washed dishes and learned how to sterilize instruments.
She considers all her experiences to be learning opportunities — learning a different culture in Tanzania, learning patience and remembering the power of prayer while her son is overseas, and learning that everyone functions at their own levels, Daily News reported.
Erlandson’s smile is infectious and those who come into her orbit can’t help but feel the kindness and warmth that’s such an integral part of her character. For all of the reasons listed above, and many more we don’t have space to fit here, we ask that our community share in our celebration of Pam Erlandson as the Daily News Citizen of the Year.