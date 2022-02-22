Against the odds

Growing up is a natural part of life as teenagers mature, but it’s not extreme to say that today’s teens have had it tougher than expected in the past few years.
Profile talked with three Wahpeton High School seniors — Amber Sargent and Carsten Lauridsen, both 18, plus Kylie Storo, 17, and Ted Monari, 16, a high school junior — to learn more about learning and living amid distance learning, quarantines and the feeling that there is life after a pandemic.
Profile: What were things like when you couldn’t be in school anymore?
Kylie Storo: First off, it was fun. You didn’t have to go to school. No kid wants to just sit in school. E-learning, right away, was just logging in and doing your assignments. It was pretty easy, I think, like taking a break.
Carsten Lauridsen: It was really easy at first, because we felt, “Oh, we don’t have to go to school.” We didn’t know when we’d be back. The e-learning was really easy. You didn’t have a set time of day to do your work. It was just due at 11:59 at night. There was only about two hours of stuff to do. Compared to a normal school day, that’s easy. But then, once we got two months into e-learning, we wanted to go back to school. We couldn’t see our friends and classmates.
KS: With logging in whenever you wanted, I know that I spent a lot more time at work, which was nice. I was getting a little bit of extra cash. That was fun. But jumping ahead a little bit, once we got to coming back for my junior year, e-learning involved logging on for eight hours a day. And that was horrible. You’re just sitting but you’re not in person. Worst decision ever. I didn’t like that one bit.
Ted Monari: When it first started, I was in my freshman year. I was happy at first, having school done. I didn’t know we’d be working online. But then, once we started doing it, it kind of felt weird. Some classes, like math, that was different than what I was used to. In my sophomore year, logging in for the whole day was kind of stressful. Sometimes you couldn’t even log in because the computer wasn’t working. I was ready to go back to normal.
Amber Sargent: I’m like the complete opposite of them. I didn’t think it was fun at all. I can’t learn over the computer. I need someone in front of me teaching me. My grades dropped fast. Sophomore year was a struggle. Only one class was easy, because the teacher knew it was harder to learn that way. My junior year, when the volleyball team got quarantined, it was also a struggle. If you woke up late or your computer just stopped, you were considered absent. It didn’t have to be your fault, but it was seen that way.
P: You all seemed to discover what learning style worked for you and it definitely was not distance learning.
KS: Yeah. At first, you had to take the initiative to get your stuff done. We were already halfway through the year, so we knew what we were learning. Starting out my junior year in the second year of COVID, it was like, “I don’t know what I’m learning and I need that teacher interaction.” I need to be able to ask questions and not wait for the email to send to my teacher.
P: It seems that having an entire year of distance learning, or even starting a school year with distance learning, wouldn’t have worked for all of you.
CL: Yeah. (The others agree.)
AS: When you were online, the teacher didn’t really talk to you. They talked to the other students that were there. If you had a question, you would have to wait until everyone else was done with their question. Sometimes the teacher couldn’t hear you. It was like you were just sitting there, not learning, for nothing.
CL: I think the learning method would have worked as hybrid. We could have gone to school 2–3 days and been online for the other 2–3 days. I think we would have had the in-person interaction with the teacher and then gone home and added to that. We also would have still been able to see our friends, too.
TM: What I didn’t like was that, at the start of the (2020-21) school year, some students would be sent home for a few weeks (for quarantining). Some of them would be your friends and you wouldn’t have anyone to talk to. Or, when you would be sent home, it would throw you off.
P: Do you feel that relationships, whether with friends or teachers, changed?
AS: I feel like with a lot of people, you saw who actually wanted to talk to you when you were quarantined. You couldn’t see them (in person), so the people who reached out and wanted to see how you were doing — because mental health did go downhill fast when people got quarantined — it was like you were seeing who actually cared.
P: Do you feel like you really kind of learned who your friends were? Was it tough to learn that?
AS: For me, it was. That’s because I grew up with some people. To wonder if they wanted to talk to me or not, I thought, “Wow. All that friendship wasn’t real enough for you to actually talk to me when we can’t see each other?”
KS: I think it forced me to grow up in a sense. Obviously, when you’re older and have a job, you’re not going to have a connection with people like you do in high school. Like Amber said, you see who your friends are. It forces you to learn, “That’s life.” You’re going to have to grow up. Unfortunately for us, we were forced to grow up a little bit sooner. It just made people mature a little bit.
TM: I think when the first quarantining happened, it showed me who my close friends are and it also brought me closer to my family, too. I feel like I’m more open with them than I was before.
P: Was it kind of jarring when you could go back to school and be part of the “new normal”?
CL: I thought it was nice. You knew that you had a set schedule and you knew you were coming back to school every day. You knew you were going to have an actual social life again. Now that we have Schoology, so our teachers can upload assignments to us — it’s an unpopular opinion, but it’s better. With snow days, we don’t have to make them up at the end of the year.
KS: When I first came back, I still felt isolated. I didn’t feel like I had the same personality that I had when we went into quarantine the first time. I changed. I wasn’t as outgoing. I felt different as a person. It was nice, coming back and interacting with people. But even today, I feel like a different person. I’m not who I was before, which might be for the better.
TM: I thought that when we first came back, it was a bit easier, because we were learning in class. I could go home and check on Schoology. It gave me a better schedule and I was able to get my assignments done.
AS: I feel like a bunch of people changed. You can see how some people were more isolated and didn’t want to talk to anyone and some people went out and talked more. Me, before COVID, I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I didn’t feel like a bunch of people would like me. When we came back, I started talking to everyone.
P: So, onto the billion dollar question — do you feel ready for life after high school?
AS: I feel like I’m ready, but I’m scared. I have it planned out and I’m ready for college, but once the time comes, once I walk across that stage, it’s going to feel like I’m on my own now. Granted, I’m only going to be an hour away, but I’ll be without my parents. After growing a bond over the last few years, I won’t want to leave them.
TM: I plan on going to college after high school. I think I’ll be ready when I graduate. I have a close relationship with my family and parents. If I ever need help when I’m at college, I can reach out. After my senior year, I’ll be ready.
CL: I feel like l’ve been ready for post-high school for a while. I’ve not always been the biggest fan of high school. I want to see the real world and start living.
KS: I think I’m prepared to go off and start doing after high school things. I feel like I missed out on a little bit of the high school experience, just because of COVID and because I’m very focused on achieving good grades and not doing anything that would jeopardize my post-high school career. Like everyone else, I’m very close to my parents. If I ever need help, they’re not going to hesitate. I am ready, I feel.
