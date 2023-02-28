All about U

It’s 2022 and schools are beginning to return to pre-pandemic norms. Two teachers at Breckenridge High School are in the midst of joint-teaching an elective class that saw students connecting their learning to the community. It’s 2023 and as students gear up to take the class in its second iteration, they can look back on the successes of their predecessors.
Whether that means driving down Fifth Street and witnessing a giant student-painted mural, participating in a reinvigorated Sunday School or traversing one of the many lakes and ponds in the area that houses populations of mallard ducks, the accomplishments of students in the first “Project U” class reach through the entire community.
Math teacher Stacy Diaz and physical education and health teacher Linda Hillestad began teaching the elective together in the second half of the 2021-22 school year. While the class’ premise wasn’t a new idea, this was the first time it had been offered as an actual class.
Previously, the unit had been attempted in an English class, but Hillestad said it just wasn’t the right fit. Most classes have standardized tests to prepare students, so fitting in an extra, optional unit was an easy piece to cut out.
Later, Hillestad began teaching the unit in her health classes because she didn’t have the same core standards to strive for that other classes did. This wasn’t the answer either, she said it wasn’t as successful as it could have been. But then the school’s administration struck gold.
Pairing Diaz and Hillestad together to jointly teach this class focused on soft skills and students’ passions, led to an immensely successful showing.
“I love working with Stacy; her strengths and my strengths aren’t the same, so we work together really well,” Hillestad explained.
The feeling is mutual for Diaz.
“As a math teacher, everything I do has an answer and a process to get to that answer,” Diaz said. “I had a huge learning curve on my part, so working with Linda was an honor and a privilege.”
Through this class, students learned how to talk about their passions and follow through on them with a community-based project. According to Diaz, the first part was a bit challenging to begin because some students didn’t know what they were passionate about or what that even meant.
“Some of the kids didn’t necessarily understand what that meant — they thought of passion in movies, like sex,” Diaz laughed.
Once the students had their project ideas solidified, they were paired with community mentors. These mentors were paired with students based on how their skill sets matched the proposed projects.
That’s when the work began. These students had to continuously work throughout the semester on those soft skills that the administration hoped the class would solely focus on. This could include making phone calls, public speaking, presenting ideas, business planning and a whole bunch of skills that might not be counted under common core standards in English, math or science.
While each student’s project may have been their primary focus in the class, their final assignment had them extemporaneously speak about their project and all the work that went into it.
Doing something many students aren’t able to do until post-secondary education, these youth took their education into their own hands.
One student built a business plan for a food truck and surprised his dad with it at the final presentation. Other students worked on gathering resources for foster children or incoming high school students or families experiencing the loss of a loved one. Each project had real-world implications and demonstrated how these students are capable of making an impact.
Diaz and Hillestad both spoke at length about some projects and the amount of joy this class sparked for them.
“Watching that fulfillment to the end was amazing,” Diaz said gleefully. “I learned so much while teaching this class, almost more than the students.” So what’s next?
The pair will teach the elective course again in the second semester of the 2022-23 school year, starting the entire process over again. Yet, the longevity of the class is still unknown.
It isn’t Diaz or Hillestad’s decision to keep the class going and the benefits are still relatively unknown. While they saw success in the class, they don’t know how it will affect the students moving forward … yet.
Almost all of the students were in 10th grade, meaning their growth can be measured for the next two years of their education. Diaz said students will take a required speech class in their final year of high school. She hopes to measure their previous students’ performance to adequately inform decisions about the class moving into the future.
With all the community support and student success, it’s easy to picture students in Breckenridge taking this class for many years to come.
