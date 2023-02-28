Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education

All about U

Two Breckenridge High School teachers help students make passionate impacts in their communities

All about U

Linda Hillestad and Stacy Diaz

 Submitted

It’s 2022 and schools are beginning to return to pre-pandemic norms. Two teachers at Breckenridge High School are in the midst of joint-teaching an elective class that saw students connecting their learning to the community. It’s 2023 and as students gear up to take the class in its second iteration, they can look back on the successes of their predecessors.

Whether that means driving down Fifth Street and witnessing a giant student-painted mural, participating in a reinvigorated Sunday School or traversing one of the many lakes and ponds in the area that houses populations of mallard ducks, the accomplishments of students in the first “Project U” class reach through the entire community.

All about U
Buy Now

In the summer of 2022, Breckenridge Project U student Jazmin Rall painted a mural on a brick wall across the street from Breckenridge Drug. The girl holding a butterfly represents hope.
Breckenridge High School student brings art to city
Preparing for ‘fowl’ weather, ducking from predators
Turning the focus on foster care
Breckenridge High School students present community projects


Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred