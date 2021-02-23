Alpaca aficionado of the Red River Valley

“That’s Tony. Tony gets his name from Tony Stark ‘Iron Man.’ He’s got the red body with a white mask and it kind of looked like Iron man from the comic,” farmer and business owner Jessie Monson said.
She was motioning to a fluffy creature munching on alfalfa. Surrounding her were scrunched snouts and long necks and legs. Fawn, cream, brick red, brown and jet black shapes circled stacks of hay, occasionally running into one another. A language of hums and snorts indecipherable to humans filled the air.
It was feeding time for the 32 alpacas on Ten Seven Acres, Monson’s rural Richland County, North Dakota farm.
“If you had asked me 10 years ago where I saw myself, it would have not been anything close to this,” Monson chuckled.
Monson seems to be privy to their language. When Daphne — her protective half-llama-half-alpaca — began to get agitated, Monson put her in the barn before she spit. She knows their personalities, calling one bouncing fluffball rambunctious, and the next, sitting atop a mound of hay, sassy.
As alpacas butted their heads into view, curious about all the commotion, she named them all, also rattling off their age and relationship to the pack.
“I know them all just by looking at them, but we do have these collars on them that say their name, who their parents are and when they were born just as an identification. I always say if something were to happen to me, no one else would know who they are if they came out here. This way they have an idea,” Monson laughed.
Despite her aptitude for the animals, Monson’s alpaca farm is a fairly recent venture. Monson, 32, and her husband, Dirk Monson, 33, originally bought the place because she was tired of boarding her horses and wanted her own property after living in Fargo, North Dakota, she said.
The quaint farm piqued the couple’s interest, and they bought it in 2013. The Monsons wanted to try raising other animals, starting with pigs, goats, chickens and ducks. While the birds stayed, pigs and goats were not Monson’s forte, and her friends pressured her to try alpacas.
What began as a joke became a reality when Monson happened upon an online ad for alpacas at a hobby farm in Isanti, Minnesota. The couple brought home two. By the end of the first year, they had five.
“Every day is a little different, even though it is similar,” Monson said of her farm. “I never know exactly what to expect. It keeps me on my toes because it keeps me a little fresh. Even though you’re doing the same tasks day after day, they’re never exactly the same.”
Monson knew she wanted to do something with the alpaca fiber. She understood the concept of value-added agriculture, which refers to the transformation of raw agricultural materials into more valuable commodities the average consumer prefers. One way to achieve value-added agriculture is by manufacturing raw goods into something more tangible, like turning muddy, hay-filled fiber into a pair of silky socks.
Monson showed up to Dakota Fiber Mill in Cass County, North Dakota, with bags of fluff, pleading for help. She began working at the mill, under the guidance of founder Chris Armbrust.
Monson made products to sell at local markets, and within a year and a half, she had used and sold all the fiber. The Monsons took it as a sign to buy more alpacas.
“We’ve always had — both of us — a good work ethic and we’re not afraid of hard work and putting a lot of time into things,” Monson said. “Really giving that value-added agriculture back to small farms across our community and region has been kind of cool.”
Every year since then, Monson said they have been able to utilize almost every bit of fiber from their 25–30 alpacas. They even use scrap fiber that was sorted out to produce mulch for their garden.
Monson makes a number of products from the alpaca fiber, including socks, hats, roving and yarn for the Ten Seven Acres Etsy shop.
The shop’s most popular product is dryer balls. Monson felts together a sphere of fiber that can be dotted with essential oils and used in place of a dryer sheet for hundreds of loads of laundry. Low-waste, sustainable and unique, the dryer balls have given the farm some notoriety.
Monson said customers are attracted to products of known
origin. She can sell a pair of socks and tell the buyer which alpaca the fiber came from, often including a picture of the animal.
Monson worked at Dakota Fiber Mill for over five years making products. But Armbrust said she saw a greater potential in Monson.
When Monson first came to Dakota Fiber Mill, she didn’t have any knowledge of the fiber world, Armbrust said. She just wanted to raise alpacas. Over the years, Armbrust trained Monson on the various machines and eventually encouraged her to start her own mill.
“They were a huge cheerleader,” Monson said of the mill. “[Armbrust] said, ‘You know, you can do this.’ She kind of helped me learn the ropes and she saw some sort of talent in me with this particular type of operation. She said, ‘You’d be really good at this, someday you need to have your own.’”
This year, Monson took Armbrust’s words to heart. She opened Yarn Factory LLC, a cottage mill in Colfax, North Dakota.
When asked how Monson will perform in the fiber mill world, Armbrust said, simply and with conviction, “She’ll do great.”
At Yarn Factory LLC, Monson takes fiber from farms across the nation and manufactures it into roving or yarn, depending on the customer’s order. Monson has only dabbled in processing sheep and alpaca fiber because she doesn’t have a dehairer machine to process hairy fibers, like bison, camels and goats.
To turn fiber from a goat into cashmere, Monson would need a dehairer because the animal has a layer of course, scratchy hair over their soft locks.
Monson prices her yarn service based on which stage of the process the customer wants. Roving is cheapest because it omits the last steps of twisting together the fiber into yarn, Monson said.
Yarn Factory LLC has already had interest from farmers in Minnesota, South Dakota and Washington state, Monson said. Cottage mills — small mills like Monson’s — are few and far between in the U.S. Cottage mills can be backed up by eight to 12 months because of the benefits of sending fiber to a small mill versus a large processing plant.
“You can ship your alpaca or your sheep [fiber], get it processed in a state or two over and it’s still fairly local,” Monson said. “You don’t have to ship it overseas, and you’re getting your animals back instead of sending it to a bulk place where they blend 10 different farms together, then ship it back. Here we’re keeping the story for that farm.”
Farmers like to get their own fiber back because it helps sell products when they can identify which animal it came from. Many customers who have found Yarn Factory LLC are looking for a cottage mill that can process their product in under a year, Monson said. Since Monson’s company is new, she can.
Though she has already grown a successful business and is starting another, Monson keeps setting goals for herself. She is already planning unique events for 2021, and her next goal is to be able to handle start-to-finish textile production. Right now, Yarn Factory LLC stops at yarn. Monson wants to eventually turn raw fiber that farmers send her all the way into products.
“Instead of sending back yarn, we’ll be sending back blankets or scarves. Actual textile stuff,” Monson said.
Monson said the journey of her farm and start of her two businesses has unveiled a talent and creativity in herself she didn’t know was there.
“I found that one of my passions, which was horses, led to a whole new passion, which has been the alpacas and the fiber industry, that I didn’t even know was a possibility,” Monson said. “Being flexible, spontaneous, being open about new ideas, is beneficial in most cases I would say.”
