Athletic legacy continues

The Yaggie family of Breckenridge, Minnesota, has had a continual presence in Cowboy athletics. Cooper Yaggie, and his two cousins, Carson and Connor, were all Breckenridge Cowboys. Carson played football at North Dakota State University from 2017–19. Connor graduated from Breckenridge in 2014 and Cooper will be graduating from Breckenridge in summer 2021 and is currently looking at schools to play college football. Cooper is a third generation Cowboy — football and athletics have run in the family for quite some time.
Cooper’s grandpa Bob played football for the Bison, along with his dad Bruce and his cousin Alex. Cooper is still currently undecided on where he will commit to play football, but already has an offer from the NDSU Bison.
“I’m just looking for somewhere where I’ll play and somewhere where they’ll use my ability to help the program and to also get a good education,” Cooper said.
He appreciated receiving an offer from a school where the tradition runs across multiple generations.
“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” Cooper said. “It’s what I’ve grown up knowing. I don’t know what I’m doing yet for sure, but my family hasn’t pushed me and they’re kind of letting me make my decision, but I’m not sure what I’m doing yet.”
He has always looked up to his two older cousins, especially Carson, he said. Carson coached Cooper to a Section 6A championship this past season.
“Well, Carson personally, I’ve looked up to him my whole life,” Cooper said.
Cooper was the ball boy when Carson was in high school and always tried to be like him.
“He’s always helped me a lot to improve my game and he’s gone to camps with me in the past, and my dad has always been there for me and has always pushed me to become my best,” Cooper said. He also shared how his grandpa Bob has always been there for him and has helped him with football. They would do everything together, Cooper said.
Carson has always embraced the Breckenridge community and what it is all about. He described it as a “sports-based community.”
“In Breckenridge, everyone wants to be a part of athletics because of the sports and opportunities that come with it,” Carson said. Carson had the opportunity to coach his cousin, which is something that is very unusual, but there was also the competitive aspect of playing sports with his family.
“Growing up, we always loved competing,” Carson Yaggie said. Carson has two older brothers, Connor and his twin Preston.
“Growing up, they got really involved in sports, they did what I wanted to do,” Carson said.
The Yaggie family has been in the Breckenridge community for decades.
Connor is heavily involved with this family’s business, Yaggie Farms. He said that some aspects of the farming business have the same ties as playing sports.
“You can never get too high or too low, it’s the same thing with the ag industry,” Connor said, comparing playing sports to what he is experiencing in the farming industry. He feels fortunate to have family connections.
“I’m really lucky that I have people in my life like them. I can reference something in sports in high school or something in my profession with the same goal. It helps, too, that they have the same last name,” Connor said about having family who were athletes and in the ag industry.
The Yaggie family has a tradition of staying in the community and making a big impact, even if it’s not in sports.
