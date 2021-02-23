Bethel Lutheran youth ‘Stay Happy’

“Stay happy” is a simple message, one that can be overlooked. It can also be easily taught.
Joe Pfaff, 17, is one of Wahpeton High School’s class of 2021. A member of Bethel Lutheran Church, he’s one of the youth who have taught and helped out with Wednesday school for even younger learners.
“I just liked going to church,” Pfaff said. “Attending and teaching the kids, the first graders, is important. Lisa gave us the book and the materials and gave them the Bible.”
Lisa Bassingthwaite has been Bethel’s director of youth and family ministries for more than three years. In that time, she’s seen maturity, new beginnings and also change.
“I’m going to pretend we’re talking about last year, last March, before the pandemic. On an average Wednesday, we had over 100 kids registered in Wednesday school from preschool through fifth grade. Our confirmation students, from grades 6-9, included 85 kids. And then we’d have about 25 students through the 12th grade show up to help out, whether as Wednesday school teachers, or to teach the bells or to help run my office. It’s exciting to see the progress of the kids,” Bassingthwaite said.
Giving youth the chance to prove themselves will help them to love responsibility and stick with it, Bassingthwaite said.
Logan Dimmer, another Wahpeton High School senior, got involved with Wednesday school when there was a shortage of youth teachers. He and student Shea Truesdell taught between 8-9 fourth graders each week.
“We’d do the lessons and teach the classes,” Dimmer said. “There was usually something involving coloring. We’d also read some excerpts from the Bible and ask what they thought about them before we’d say what we thought they were about.”
Responsibilities and activities varied by youth groups, Bassingthwaite said. Before the pandemic, it was common for youth to visit nursing homes each month and participate in a “Grandparent Buddy” program.
“It was wonderful. We sure miss it,” Bassingthwaite said.
More than three years ago, in the late summer of 2017, Twin Towns Area residents found pink plastic flamingos on their lawns. Up to six families each week were asked to participate in a fundraiser. The goal was to send Bethel Lutheran youth to “This Changes Everything,” which the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America held in Houston.
“The national youth gathering is something that’s usually held every three years,” Bassingthwaite said. “We were supposed to have one in 2021 in Minneapolis, but it’s been moved to 2022. My kids are raising money for that and we’ve got 30 kids that are going.”
Dimmer said he’s hopeful he inspired the youth he taught.
“They certainly taught me patience, especially with my little brother,” he said.
With his class, Pfaff talked about the importance of volunteering, whether with your school or church. He thinks his students reminded him about staying in church and appreciating his faith.
“They’re so happy,” he said. “It’s nice to be around. It’s nice to know to stay happy.”
