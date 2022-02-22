Quantcast
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Building a Stronger Community

As a safety-first manufacturer, employees are regularly trained to successfully operate in WCCO’s world-class production facility. As a family-first employer, the company not only provides training to develop career skills, but also life skills.

Building a Stronger Community

Training & Standards Team: Shawn Longhenry, Lauren Schiefert, Tristan Lovgren.

 Submitted

A community is only as strong and successful as its community members, and here are a few ways how WCCO Belting, a fast-growing ­— and hiring — business, continues to make a difference for its employees and community.

Building a Stronger Community

Safety Team – Heimlich/CPR: Brad Vilandre, Jenna Glass, Linda Ditsworth, Renee Rossow. 

Career Skills Development to Strengthen Local Workforce

WCCO Belting has nearly 100 internally developed training courses for manufacturing job skills. Many courses are specific to operating WCCO’s custom equipment and processes, but a large amount teach people skills relevant to any production environment, which is critical in a community like Wahpeton-Breckenridge with its high manufacturing output. This includes forklift certifications, inventory practices, manufacturing safety, shipping and receiving operations, computer training and more.

Life Skills Training for Personal/Family Growth

When members of WCCO’s Safety Team became CPR certified, they held training sessions at the company not only for adult-to-adult safety so employees could be responsive to their peers, but also adult-to-child and adult-to-infants. This wasn’t to benefit the business; this was to benefit WCCO employees at home caring for their loved ones. Fire extinguisher training, inclement weather and driving, and others are specifically targeted to employee personal and family safety.

Building a Stronger Community

Safety Team – First Responder: Kay Braun, Christian Daroca. 

In addition to safety training, WCCO Belting’s Culture of Respect, Engagement, and Wellness (CREW) team hosts monthly meetings and activities on topics involving financial, spiritual, physical and mental, career, and community wellness as well as safety. Each of these areas is essential to a community member’s growth and development both personally and professionally.

For example, to start each monthly meeting, the captain of the CREW team reviews with attendees the services offered by The Village Family Service Center as part of WCCO Belting’s benefits package. From adoption or drug/alcohol addictions to family therapy options, WCCO encourages employees with no-cost sessions to get the support they need to not only survive but thrive at work, home and in the community.

Making a Difference Spanning Generations

WCCO Belting has employed thousands of community members during its near seventy-year existence. As part of growing the business, company owners and leadership prioritize personal and professional development with understanding of the impact it can have on the company’s progress as well as the community’s wellbeing.

