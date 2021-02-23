Cargill Cares helps communities

Rural communities often rely on the donations of businesses to help their citizens in need. In the southern Red River Valley, Cargill is one of those companies that steps up.
Cargill provides support to select national and global nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that serve communities in which they have a business presence, according to the company’s website. Cargill supports partners working in their focus areas of nourishing the world, protecting the planet and enriching their communities.
The company’s Wahpeton plant —which processes high fructose corn syrup — has a Cargill Cares committee, which awards grants each year to area nonprofits and other organizations that help those in need.
Co-chairs of the committee, Blair Larson and Jen Kjar, spoke about the ways Cargill Cares has given back to the community.
“We are one of 300 Cares Councils globally in place. The purpose is to try and improve the communities where we work and live,” Larson said.
“We get a variety of requests,” Larson continued. “Schools may ask for funding for specific programs they want to start, or we may get requests for annual contributions to keep a program going.”
Athletic programs, booster clubs and non-profits have all benefited from Cargill Cares grants.
Some examples include providing funding to the Richland Wilkin ACTIVE task force a few years back to purchase items for activity totes that were donated to home-based daycare centers; donating to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry and emergency backpack program; donating $13,500 to install a well for the community gardens at CHI St. Francis Health campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota; funding to install a disc golf course in Campbell-Tintah, Minnesota; and donating $15,000 to the Otter Cove Children’s Museum in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, for a farm-to-table interactive experience where youngsters can pick pretend corn and follow it from harvest to sale at the grocery store, to being served at home.
“When we talk about helping our community, although our plant is in Wahpeton, we look at the growing areas, too — the areas that farmers are bringing the corn from, to our plant,” Kjar said.
Larson said the local Cares group approved approximately $37,000 in grant awards in the last fiscal year.
“If the project satisfies the requirements where we can go through the Cargill corporate grant program, we can try to secure additional funding,” Larson said. “Our goal is to make larger impacts, such as the Otter Cove Children’s Museum, but we make sure to set aside funds for the small contribution requests, too.”
An example of a smaller grant request is the annual chili feed fundraiser for Someplace Safe in Wilkin County, Minnesota. They also helped sponsor some of the costs of creating the monarch garden at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
“Some employees helped set that up and did the physical labor, too. When we can make time, we can physically give back, as well,” Larson said.
She’s proud to work for a company that encourages its employees to give and be engaged in their community, she added.
“I’m from the Breck-Wahp area, and to be able to come back and work in my hometown and be given the motivation to go out and be active in the community means the world to me,” Larson said.
Kjar echoed her sentiments.
“I grew up in this area, and it’s great to be able to work for a company that truly takes pride in helping the community,” Kjar said.
The Wahpeton Cares group has also assisted people outside the immediate community. For example, they held a food and materials drive for families who lost everything in the Houston flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Another impactful donation came since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, and that was a request from the hospital to help with PPE (personal protection equipment).
“We could move immediately and act on that,” Larson said.
Since the pandemic, requests for grants have surprisingly gone down, and they encourage the community to send in their requests for the committee to review. There is no official form to send in or fill out, but Larson and Kjar said people can contact them directly, or anyone else they may know at Cargill, and send along the grant request.
Outside of the Cargill Cares program, the facility also holds different events where employees have the opportunity to donate dollars for specific organizations.
“We used to do $5 lunches that employees could purchase and the team could pick an organization for those dollars, and we would match that, too,” Larson said. “Dwight Fire Department and Chahinkapa Zoo have benefitted from those dollars.”
Sometimes employees come up with their own charitable giving projects.
“One cool thing the employees did during COVID-19, as a site, we did gift some of our employees gift cards to Econofoods, and some of those employees put those gift cards back into a contribution to our local food pantry,” Larson said. “Our annual giving committee matched those donations. Even in these times, our employees have been very generous. That was cool to see.”
“They did that on their own,” Kjar added. “A certain department did that and we were able to give a nice check to the pantry during the holidays.”
“We have a lot of employees who live in the community and they support Cargill’s mission and efforts to better the community,” Larson concluded.
