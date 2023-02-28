The Cargill Cares council is responsible for making sure Cargill supports the communities they are a part of in Richland County. Their help has made a major impact.
Each year, the Cares Council receives between 75–80 requests for different community projects that need to be done. These can range from simple donations to building a community garden.
Whenever Cargill Cares receives a request, they evaluate it based on their pillars — food and nutrition, farmer livelihood, human rights, equity and inclusion, agriculture health, land use and climate. If a project serves one or more of these criteria, it has a good chance of being accepted.
“Those are our main priorities that we focus on. We like to give back to programs or projects that target those,” Cargill Cares Council member Jen Kjar said.
For smaller projects, the Cares team can offer a set amount of funds to be used. Some more ambitious projects which require more resources may be able to go through another application process for the Cargill Cares Community Fund. If accepted, even larger donations and projects can be undertaken.
“I think the ones that have really been cool that have stood out to me are the holiday ones. In Spiritwood (North Dakota), we did turkey or ham baskets — things for a Christmas meal – and we delivered them to families. That is really cool because you can support those families that need a little boost around the holidays,” said Mary Rausch, who has served on multiple Cargill Cares Councils in different areas before coming to Wahpeton in 2018.
Not every project is at such a large scale. Often, money is given in smaller increments to support local fundraisers and charity events. This can mean purchasing food for a free-will meal, donating items to a charity auction or directly donating to local causes.
In order to help promote education within the community, Cargill Cares teams help provide STEM scholarships to local students in the community.
“Some of them have reached out to us. We have started to reach out to more high schools to see if they are interested. So every year we give STEM scholarships to kids who are looking to pursue a career in STEM,” Kjar said.
The seven-member Cargill Cares Council in Wahpeton serves folks who live in their community — defined as the area around them that they do business with. Around 85% of business is done within a 50-mile radius of the North Dakota plant. Cargill accepts requests from across this area.
“We started to get more requests from out in the area just as the word gets out, too, and we try to do a better job of reaching out to them,” Kjar said.
While the Wahpeton branch serves its community, nearly 200 Cares teams span the United States and over 350 teams, spanning 56 countries, exist in the world. In total, the Cargill Cares program has donated millions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of hours of volunteer work to make a difference in their communities.