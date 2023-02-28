Community Builders

There are a lot of ways to look at a community. It could be a group of people who live near each other. It might be folks who go to the same places and enjoy the same things. No matter how you define a community, or what community you consider yourself to be a part of, it is natural to want to make it better.
Across Richland and Wilkin counties, people want to improve their communities. In order to do this, many have formed organizations to help in growing their community.
“I think there has always been some people from the town who wanted more to be coming to Wyndmere, wanted more to be happening. But time and effort from individual people can only do so much without having an organization,” Wyndmere Community Development Corporation President Suzanna Kuchera said.
The Wyndmere CDC has been a formal part of the Wyndmere community since 2018. It, and other groups like it, work to improve their communities and try to draw in new businesses and residents to grow their hometowns.
“The main focus is to try to act as an economic developer. We try to entice new businesses, create new jobs and help existing businesses expand,” Hankinson CDC Vice President Ryan Wallock said.
Economic development corporations like the CDCs in Wyndmere and Hankinson help people navigate the ins and outs of not just starting, but maintaining, selling or expanding businesses in their communities.
How this growth looks is different for every city. In Lidgerwood, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation (LPDC) helped with the creation of County Line Foods. This grocery store, currently overseen by the LPDC, helps meet the needs of the town’s residents.
According to LPDC President Brian Baldwin, the LPDC works as an asset for new and growing businesses. Through experience and expertise they are able to walk new businesses and residents through how to get funding, who to talk to and answer any other development questions they may have.
Economic development groups are a major part of how a small town community can expand and increase businesses and housing.
“We don’t want to take all the credit because it is a partnership [with the city], but if you drive down small town North Dakota, what you are going to see in a lot of places are empty buildings down main street. What you don’t see in Hankinson is empty buildings on main street. That is because we have some really good people who own these businesses. You can pick a business, the CDC probably had a hand in helping them do something,” Wallock said.
Not every organization is dedicated strictly to economic development. Some look to grow community engagement. The Breckenridge Active Living Committee has worked since about 2008 to gather community input and push for public amenities in the Twin Towns Area.
“It is really to kind of help the Twin Towns and the surrounding areas become more active. We offer things in the community and partner with other agencies around the area to promote health and wellness,” Active Living President Shawn Krause Roberts said.
Since its founding, the Active Living Committee has worked to create all sorts of outdoor activities including walking paths, dog parks, pickleball courts and disc golf courses, among other things.
One of the most important pieces of growing a community can be making sure the people who live there enjoy it there. By providing community recreation and events, local organizations can give their communities something to be proud of.
Much of what makes these groups important is their connection to the community. They act as an advocate for locals who want to see something change or make something better.
“It is about listening to what residents here have to say and really tapping into this idea of ‘okay what is really needed.’ How can we move in that direction? How can we make that happen?” Kuchera said.
Many other community groups exist in the valley. Some work towards specific goals like putting on events, others want to pursue broader changes like community growth. No matter what it is each individual group is looking to do, they are leaving their mark and making a difference in the community.
Vision • Leadership • Collaboration • Development • Empowerment