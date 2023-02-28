Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making a Difference

Community Builders

Local organizations play an integral part in improving housing opportunities, the economy, amenities and much more

Community Builders
Buy Now

There are a lot of ways to look at a community. It could be a group of people who live near each other. It might be folks who go to the same places and enjoy the same things. No matter how you define a community, or what community you consider yourself to be a part of, it is natural to want to make it better.

Across Richland and Wilkin counties, people want to improve their communities. In order to do this, many have formed organizations to help in growing their community.

Community Builders

Many residents enjoyed the Wyndmere Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by the Wyndmere CDC.
Community Builders

Hankinson Commercial Club hosts mixers for local businesses and community influencers.
Community Builders

Kallan Sandahl and Patrick Hollister at the Breckenridge Active Living table at National Night Out, August, 2022.
Community Builders

The Prairie Pines housing development is a major project undertaken with the help of the Hankinson CDC.


Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred