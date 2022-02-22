Daily News ‘2021 Citizen of the Year’ Norma Nosek

A retired teacher, Norma Nosek has dedicated her life to helping others, especially children. Whether employed as a social worker, developing a special education program or writing competitive grants for a school district, she has always wanted to improve the lives of students.
She left teaching in 2010, retiring from Wahpeton Public Schools. Prior to 28 years with the district, she served as the first director in North Dakota for learning services that became Southern Valley Special Education Cooperative, Daily News reported in 2010.
In her younger years she spent a lot of time with her sister-in-law, who had a daughter with Down syndrome, and that experience encouraged her to attend courses in special education. Over time, she earned dual degrees in social work and elementary education, and then earned a master’s degree in elementary education and learning disabilities.
During her years at the Wahpeton School District, her work led to the creation of the first computer lab for the science curriculum. In 2000, she secured a $200,000 federal grant award that helped middle school teachers learn how to better manage their students with improved planning, curriculum and some school improvements.
She’s served on local school committees and represented the district on state committees to help develop curriculum guides, policies and regulations.
In addition to her education career, Nosek has made a name for herself in area service clubs and her volunteer work, especially at Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, North Dakota. If you’ve ever attended an event there, you most likely ate a meal prepared by her.
She’s been a mentor to many and impacted lives in the Wahpeton and Breckenridge area.
She was named Rotarian of the Year in 2015 by the Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club. Nosek was credited with taking initiative and keeping the aging chapter active.
Women’s equality and issues have also been very important to Nosek. She’s encouraged women voters to get to the polls, and encouraged qualified female candidates to run for office.
Most recently, she was awarded the North Dakota American Association of University Women’s Woman of Distinction Award for 2020-2021 in recognition for her excellence in leadership. Nosek joined AAUW in 1977 and served two terms as president of the local chapter.
The list of wonderful things she has done for our communities has not gone unnoticed and that’s why Norma Nosek has been chosen as the Daily News Citizen of the Year.
