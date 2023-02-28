Dakota Veterinary Hospital: Thriving with all-female staff

Dr. Alyssa Breuer, Veterinarian, Owner
Hometown: Mooreton, N.D. • Experience: 7 years • Favorite Animal: Dog • Fun Fact: I enjoy decorating cookies, cupcakes and cakes
What does your day-to-day workload look like?
Busy. We have our scheduled appointments for the day. Currently our annual vaccinations and well checks are scheduled 2–3 months out. Our puppy/kitten vaccinations are scheduled sooner to accommodate their boosters in a timely manner. Our chronic ailment appointments are scheduled usually within 1–2 weeks. Recheck appointments are scheduled appropriately. Then lastly, we have slots for same day/urgent care visits, however, depending on the day, those occasionally get booked before the day begins, which leads us to our daily “drop-off” appointments where clients bring their pet to be seen between scheduled appointments. On a daily basis, we typically have anywhere between 6–12 drop-offs per day on top of scheduled appointments. Surgeries are scheduled Tuesday and Thursday mornings — spays, neuters, dentals and lump removals make up the majority of our surgeries. Emergent/urgent surgeries as handled as they arise — emergent spays due to life-threatening uterine infections (pyometra), gastrointestinal obstructions, bladder stone removal and lacerations, to name a few.
We also tend large animals, which if the animal(s) cannot be brought to the clinic, may require more time to go out to the farm. We offer care for exotics and, of course, all the zoo animals.
■ How did you decide you wanted to be a veterinarian?
When I was in high school, I job shadowed at Dakota Vet. Everything I witnessed just made me want to be able to do that one day. I enjoyed learning about the sciences and medical fields. Obviously I love animals — no one gets into this industry if they don’t. I also loved the fact that I could wear many hats in this medical field; I’m the family physician, radiologist, surgeon, anesthesiologist, pharmacist, etc.
■ Why do you keep going back to work every day — what keeps you motivated and engaged?
Our awesome clients and their furry family member(s) are what keep me coming to work every day. Those clients that trust me and hear what I have to say, listen to my recommendations and are just a joy to work with are everything to me. Especially when we get some “thank you” donuts, chocolate or goodies dropped off!
■ What is your favorite part of the job? Least favorite part?
My absolute favorite part of my job is to get a case where the animal is very sick and to be able to bring them back, make them happy and healthy again. It is so satisfying and heartwarming. These are often the cases that drive up my hours worked in a week because I will spend late nights at the clinic with the patient, but it’s so worth it to see them get better. The least favorite part of my job is the money aspect. I wish I could do a lot of things for free, but I have 11 people on my payroll that are worth their weight in gold that need to be able to provide for themselves and their families. There is also a building to keep up and running, equipment to keep up-to-date and maintained and all our supplies we need on a daily basis to be able to practice the best medicine we can.
■ If you could go back in time to give yourself a piece of advice, what would it be?
You cannot please everyone. All you can do is the best you can. You are good enough.
■ Have you had to face or overcome any discrimination or stereotypes relating to your gender in the field?
When I came into the field, it was already dominated by women. Graduating vet school, my class was maybe 90% women. For me, it’s just the norm.
■ Where do you see yourself in the next five years? 10 years? 20 years?
God willing, I’ll still be doing what I’m doing now. Had this question been asked 5–10 years ago, I would’ve said, “I hope to be working at my local veterinary hospital, Dakota Vet, with my mentors, and someday own it or my own clinic.” I’ve gotten myself to where I’d aspired to be. Now, I need to do as much good as I possibly can in the position I’ve been granted.
■ What’s the scariest incident you’ve ever had with an animal?
In school, during my anesthesia rotation, I had an equine case where I monitored anesthesia for a procedure. The horse was a large draft horse, and they are known to potentially develop laryngeal dysfunction/spasms post-op during recovery from anesthesia. When the horse was awake and able to be led back to the stalls, it began to have laryngeal spasms where it acutely went into respiratory distress. To witness a 2,000-pound animal suddenly go into respiratory distress, begin rearing up dangerously because it couldn’t breath, was the scariest thing I’ve ever witnessed. What felt like minutes to me, was likely only seconds. The equine surgeons and anesthesiologists were all prepared; they performed an emergency tracheostomy right then and there, the horse could breath and all was well.
■ What advice would you give to any pet owners?
Please be patient. Remember that the people that work at your veterinary clinic/hospital are people, too. We have lives, families, and our own struggles that we’re going through. Be patient and kind. In the beginning of COVID, when many were staying in and not going out, for about a year and a half, we were seeing around 8–12 new puppies and kittens every day. Every. Day. This was seen all around the world. Our workload has dramatically increased, yet we have either the same number of people in the field, or less due to burnout. Annual vaccine appointments are now pushed out farther. We also have to allot time for more sick animals in a day. Yes, we need another vet. We also need more support staff to support another vet. Right now, there’s a deficit of veterinarians wanting or willing to do large animal work. It can be a lot of work physically and having a vet on-call and available after hours is not as alluring as other jobs that don’t do large animal, don’t have after hours on-call and pay more. So please, be patient and be kind. We’re all doing the best we can.
■ How do I get my pet to calm down enough to cut their nails?
It all comes down to training the animal, giving positive reinforce-ment. It should really be started as soon as possible when they’re puppies — ideally 4–6 weeks old.
■ How might care differ based on the size of an animal?
The larger the animal, the larger the challenge when it comes to mobility. A large or giant breed dog that becomes acutely paralysed or hit by a car presents its own challenges when it comes to supporting an animal that can’t walk. When working with horses and cattle, things have to be done a certain way around them so as to not get kicked or charged and trampled. I know of people that have a lot more experience than me around large animals that ended up in the hospital because of them. Restraining and sedating a large animal can be dangerous if not done right.
■ Have you noticed any pet trends over the years, such as popular breeds or species?
Mixing breeds has become very popular. A Golden Retriever bred with a Poodle to make a Golden Doodle is very popular. Mixing a Poodle with a Shih Tzu, Maltese, Cavalier or Bichon Frise to make all sorts of “-poo” hybrid breeds is also popular.
Dr. Carmen Odegaard, Associate Veterinarian
Hometown: Evansville, Minn. • Experience: 25 years as veterinarian, Sunday School teacher for 12 years and Girl Scout troop leader for eight years • Fun Fact: Scared of birds
■ What does your day-to-day workload look like?
Always busy and unpredictable, from vaccinations for cats and dogs to sick animals and cattle herd health.
■ How did you decide you wanted to be a veterinarian?
In my freshman year in college I was able to rekindle my love of science and animals. This led to veterinary medicine.
■ Why do you keep going back to work every day — what keeps you motivated and engaged?
I love the group of people that I get to work with and I want to help animals stay healthy and feel their best.
■ What is your favorite part of the job? Least favorite part?
I love surgery mornings and my least favorite part is scared and aggressive dogs.
■ If you could go back in time to give yourself a piece of advice, what would it be?
I wouldn’t change anything.
■ When do you feel the most joy during your work?
I am task-oriented and love when I can help owners understand how to take care of their furry family members.
■ How does it feel to work in a space with all women veterinarians?
Empowering. Over time, the veterinary field has shifted towards a female-dominated occupation but it hasn’t always been that way.
■ Have you had to face or overcome any discrimination or stereotypes relating to your gender in the field? If so, please elaborate.
Yes — in the beginning, a lot of cattle farmers were skeptical if a female could physically do the job. The more progressive farmers were very open to female veterinarians. It was difficult being a first-year vet and a female in the practice.
■ Where do you see yourself in the next five years? 10 years? 20 years?
I don’t see much change in the next 5–10 years. I plan on continuing to support and care for our furry family members.
■ What’s the scariest incident you’ve ever had with an animal?
When my vet school classmate brought a chicken to school in a box and she told me to come look in the box and it jumped out at me. I ran to the bathroom to hide.
■ What advice would you give to any pet owners?
Consult your veterinarian regarding what breed may best fit into your family. Some dogs need more exercise and others are content to live in a quiet household. For example, a German Shepard is not the best breed for someone who lives in a one-bedroom apartment and is gone 12 hours each day.
■ How do I get my pet to calm down enough to cut their nails?
Start when they’re babies! Play with the paws so they are used to being touched and don’t mind it when they’re older.
■ How might care differ based on the size of an animal?
Cats have different needs from dogs, medically and emotionally. Many cats are independent and prefer things on their own time — dogs, on average, are more dependent on people.
■ Have you noticed any pet trends over the years, such as popular breeds or species?
More people are going to designer breeds such as Golden Doodles, Chiweenies, etc.