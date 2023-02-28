Doctor, Doctor

One is entering his fourth year as a family medicine practitioner. The other is nearing his 25th anniversary.
One has spent his entire career in the Twin Towns Area, following his youth in Williston, North Dakota, and education at the University of North Dakota. The other received his degrees from the University of Toronto and St. George’s University and has studied, interned, been a resident or practiced in the United Kingdom, Grenada, Chicago and Milwaukee.
Dr. Christopher Sue began practicing family medicine with Essentia Health, Wahpeton, in August 2022.
Dr. Patrick Emery began practicing family medicine with Sanford Health, Wahpeton, in 1998. Dr. Emery is now chair of the family medicine department. Dr. Sue is the first in his family to enter medicine.
The doctors are both professionals who spoke about the necessities of their careers as well as the fulfilling aspects.
Emery said his move from Williston to Wahpeton allowed him to go as far as he could without leaving the state of North Dakota. For 22 years, until births were no longer performed at the CHI St. Francis hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Emery was also an obstetrician. For nearly a decade now, Emery has supervised at least a dozen people in Wahpeton.
“The transition was easy. The role involves more managerial work, more paperwork and meetings with our clinic administrator about things going on with the clinic. There’s also my daily responsibilities as a family doctor, like seeing patients,” Emery said.
Sue said he followed a non-traditional path for medicine. While being Canadian gave Sue a familiarity with socialized medicine, his career has introduced him to cultures ranging from the Third World to the Midwest. Sue has found that family medicine is more prioritized in countries with socialized medicine.
“In Canada, the majority of medical students go into primary care when they graduate,” Sue said. “That is quite the opposite here. A lot of the medical students practice and train and then go into specialty care. We need more primary care doctors, quite frankly.”
Sue always thought of family medicine when it came to physicians, so the idea of being a family medicine practitioner made sense. It was not an immediate decision, however.
“I was always interested in the sciences and was lucky enough to excel at them. I also love to teach and I thought that was an option,” Sue said.
Undergraduate studies of cell molecular biology at the University of Toronto, including laboratory and research work, had Sue on the path for his PhD and a future as a professor. It also helped him realize that he hated working in a lab.
“I enjoyed my time volunteering,” Sue said. “I enjoyed working with people in the hospital and in the healthcare environment. I went the medicine route.”
Emery, unlike Sue, is not the first member of his family to enter medicine. Emery’s mother Joanne was a nurse. His uncle Steve was a physical therapist. Sue’s family includes people who’ve gone into law, business, banking, finance and technology.
In Wahpeton, Emery supervises professionals including a psychologist, optometrist, surgeon, four doctors and five nurse practitioners. There are four family doctors and one internist at Sanford’s clinic, he said, as well as other fine professionals in the area. Some of the best people are the patients themselves.
“When you’re first coming out, you’re seeing younger and healthier patients. There aren’t as many problems. When you’re getting older, your patients are older. It takes longer. You’re spending more time with them,” Emery said.
Sue’s residency in Milwaukee included serving as the chief resident, being responsible for the teaching of residents, interns and medical students.
“I always preach the importance of family medicine, the benefits but also the cons,” Sue said. “I figured out how the students feel in terms of their views on primary care. A lot of times, it’s viewed as inferior to other specialties. I try to give them a different view.”
Emery and Sue both recognize the workload involved with their careers. Electronic health records (EHRs) are an established part of daily operations. They weren’t common when Emery started in family medicine.
“For the younger people, the paperwork gets deeper. Changes in therapies happen, but as far as major changes, the EHRs are the biggest. Most people would probably say yes and no for it being a benefit to their work,” Emery said.
Changes in reimbursement rates, physician workloads, documentation and billing are doing their part to make things smoother for physicians, Sue said. It does help in the efforts to mitigate burnout.
“A lot of the burnout comes from all the documentation,” Sue said.
Sue was interviewed as he prepares to grow his practice and take on more patients at Essentia Health’s clinic in Wahpeton.
“I’m watching not just patients grow up, but the whole family. I love it. I love the continuity,” Sue said.
The most satisfying part of his job, Emery said, is similar.
“It’s seeing the patients and the families, seeing people and getting to know them. It’s friendships and relationships,” he said.