Doing what's best for mom

“Birth is natural, it’s primal, it’s normal and they (society) act like it’s a diagnosis — like they need to fix it,” Sophie Smith said. “They don’t need to fix it, they need to just let the women do what they do and have other women help.”
Smith hadn’t always had this fiery passion for childbirth, though. Becoming pregnant with her first son Soren was what truly sparked her fascination in the field. One of the final pushes into life as a doula came from her own experience giving birth.
“I had a really rough labor and reflecting back I was like ‘man, if I would have had a doula I think that would have gone a lot better,’” Smith laughed while explaining her afterthoughts. “If I would’ve had that somebody would have helped me, so I would like to help others.”
Soon after delivering her son, Smith started taking classes. In November 2022, she received her certificate of completion from DONA International. DONA is the world’s largest doula-certifying organization, boasting 14,500 certifications in its 30-year history, according to the organization’s website.
While only recently certified, Smith hopes to make waves in the world of childbirth, speaking fervently about education and the destigmatization of the field. Often she notices birth is spoken about in clinical terms with an immense lack of compassion for mothers.
Giving birth to a child may be just a medical procedure to some, but according to Smith, it’s a primal act that is different for each and every person. She feels natal care should reflect that assertion as well, meaning pregnant people should be able to do whatever is best for them and their pregnancy.
“I advocate for whatever the woman wants in their pregnancy,” Smith said. “If you want an epidural, I will speak for you. If you don’t want it, I will speak for you. It’s whatever you want, but making informed decisions is the most important part.”
One thing Smith thinks is lacking as a whole, across the nation, is childbirth education. It can be hard for a mother to make any decisions about their pregnancy if they don’t know what their options are, let alone an informed decision.
Smith has her first two births coming up later in 2023 and the first thing she told both mothers was to sign up for a childbirth education class.
A doula’s job is a bit different than a midwife in their duties and obligations. While a midwife is medically certified and will work with pregnant people through the course of their pregnancy, a doula will spend most of their time in the room while their charge is giving birth.
“The birth is really where a doula comes in,” Smith explained. “There are so many positional things you can do to relieve pain, help the baby descend and just be that rock during the whole process.”
That emotional, physical support during birth can make a whole world of difference, according to Smith. One of her friends was in labor for three days before she finally delivered her child, and she told Smith when the doula showed up after hours of labor it was like a reset in the process.
Even with all the assistance natal care workers can provide to pregnant and birthing mothers, much more could be done to focus on postnatal care, according to Smith. Without proper education, new mothers might not understand some of the things happening to them.
The physical labor of giving birth isn’t the only thing mothers need to worry about. According to health and wellness publication Healthline, new mothers can experience some surprising postpartum symptoms. From hormonal body odor and depression to the loss of bladder control, many women are left without the care they need after their baby has been born. Smith likened her experience of childbirth to pushing a balloon out of her body and then being sent home.
“So you break your leg and you have surgery on it; when you heal you go to physical therapy, right? Why is there no prescribed pelvic floor therapy,” Smith questioned. “I think pelvic floor physical therapy should be prescribed post-birth. Everything is stretched and moved and changed, why is this not normal; everybody should be doing this.”
Another issue Smith wishes would be talked about more is lactation. While she understands there are resources for lactation, she sees it treated as a “hush-hush” topic that mothers have to spend precious energy seeking.
It’s not completely troubling, though; with folks as dedicated as Smith moving into the field, she hopes these inadequacies in care and education can be addressed.
Even as early as Smith is in her doula career, she’s already taken steps to improve that collective birthing knowledge and educate anyone considering childbirth. Under the pseudonym Harvest Doula, Smith has begun a podcast where she talks with other mothers about their birthing experiences.
Moving forward, Smith has set her sights on a whole hoard of goals that would intentionally better the birthing experience. This may include teaching childbirth classes, postnatal photography, lactation counseling and many other endeavors, but right now, the 28-year-old doula is taking it all in stride as she begins down this path.