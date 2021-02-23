Engaging our future

Education is destined for massive change in today’s tech-savvy, fast-paced world. Children are growing up in the age of instant gratification. With information a few keyboard clicks away, there is no longer as great a need to memorize information, like all 50 state capitals or the name of the third U.S. president.
What there is a great need for is engagement, collaboration, problem solving and “soft skills,” which have previously been overlooked in many classrooms.
Breckenridge School District became a beacon of ingenuity and progress when it instilled project-based learning and became the first schools in the state of Minnesota to partner with New Tech Network, an innovative network of schools focused on inspiring and engaging all students and preparing them for life after education.
“Why not start at Breckenridge, you know? Why do we have to wait for a big school, a big district to lead that? We’re just as excited, we’re just as capable here as anywhere,” Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
What is it?
Project-based learning focuses on engaging students through projects and lessons that involve real-world skills and the application of those skills, said Miriam Tobola, director of innovation and learning at Breckenridge Public Schools.
“One of the big issues is people have a hard time understanding project-based learning is not new to education, but how it’s approached has changed over the years,” Tobola said. “Originally it was seen as you do all this learning and at the very end, you do a project. We refer to that as a dessert project and that’s not really the intent of project-based learning.”
Now, project-based learning is about having an overarching question or idea for the students to dig into, Tobola said.
“Throughout the entire unit or lesson, you’re involved in a lot of different hands-on activities, a lot of different application processes … to solve the issue or to come to a greater understanding of what would be the best way to approach this big question that you were initially presented with,” she said.
Project-based learning also works to intertwine all subjects, Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corrina Erickson said. She uses the analogy of a silo when explaining the old model of learning. Math, reading, science and social studies were separated and taught without connection to other subjects. Now, all the subjects are combined.
For instance, the sixth grade students have a bridge project. They must first read all the informational texts, then incorporate science and math to eventually build a bridge. It’s interdisciplinary education, Tobola said.
The modern method of project-based learning involves more skill work, Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said. At the schools, the word “agency” is used a lot in the classroom, Peterson said. It’s the responsibility a student takes of their own learning.
“A lot of project-based learning inquiry is based on solving problems, on being adaptable, being flexible and learning. It’s not just grades, it’s about learning,” Peterson said.
Also important to project-based learning is emotional and social intelligence. The students must collaborate, listen to each other and be able to apply what they know, skills that are vital to a successful life after graduation, Cordes said. Yet, students were not meeting those expectations.
“We continued to hear from post-secondary schools, from business and industry, that students coming out of high school had some knowledge base but they weren’t able to apply the knowledge that they had across the work set that they were being expected to do at the next level,” Cordes said.
A different approach to learning means a different approach to grading, Erickson said. At the elementary level, they have switched to standards-based report cards, which include essential skills, she said. The report cards are less focused on the end product or “just getting the grade,” and more focused on what the students did along the way. For instance, one of the skills on a report card is making inferences, Erickson said.
“So, you don’t get extra credit for bringing in a box of Kleenex for your reading grade because bringing in a box of Kleenex doesn’t tell you at all how well you read,” Erickson said.
The implementation
To ensure no student is left behind and to exemplify good team work, some of the classes have moved to a joint classroom model, Erickson said. Before COVID-19, both fifth grade classes at Breckenridge Elementary School worked in the same classroom with two teachers, Stacy Busta and Sarah Kratcha, co-teaching at the front. If a group of students had not yet grasped what they needed to, Busta or Kratcha could work with that group while the other continued to lead the rest of the class forward.
Busta and Kratcha were the first teachers to broach the topic of project-based learning. The two teachers had researched the best practices for teaching and learning for a grant the school was applying for.
“One of the things that came out of that research was the fact that students need to be really involved in their learning in order to retain and understand what they’re learning,” Busta said.
Busta and Kratcha both said they have seen an immense improvement in their students since implementing project-based learning. Kratcha said she has conversations with parents who tell her their children are excited to share what they’re learning when they come home from school.
“That excitement for learning is there that I didn’t see when I taught fifth grade for many years before (project-based learning). I didn’t see that in their learning before. They weren’t excited to talk about it. And now they care about and they like what they’re doing,” Kratcha said.
Kratcha is passionate about the method because she has seen first-hand how her students have grown. When her students are excited, she is excited, she said.
“Since we started, our state testing scores have gone up at the fifth grade level,” Kratcha said. “I’ve seen a huge growth in our student learning compared to what my students were doing in the past. Traditionally, we had always heard this takes three to five years when implementing. Our first year, we saw our student growth go up by 10 points as a class average. That was a huge bonus for me to see those results right off the bat.”
After trying project-based learning in their fifth grade classes first and seeing how successful it was, the middle and high school began using project-based learning methods.
Dennis Sumption has been a teacher at Breckenridge High School for the past 24 years. He has seen the installation of project-based learning and its effect.
Sumption said he has enjoyed seeing the different types of learning exercised in his students.
“They are much more able to use their talents, and show that they can learn in different ways,” Sumption said. “You know, not everybody is going to learn the same. Some can read a book and recite it and others can show you other ways in which they have followed the material and learned things.”
Humans are active learners, Sumption said. Project-based learning recognizes that fact. He is amazed by the projects his students produce when they are excited about what they’re doing.
“It’s just amazing when you turn them loose, how creative they are and how good they are,” Sumption said. “You don’t realize it. You see them day in and day out in the classroom and all of a sudden you turn them loose and you’re like, ‘Woah, I didn’t know that was inside there. That’s really amazing.’”
“It’s something different than turning in a test or a paper,” he added. “They can do things outside of that to show you, ‘I know this in a different way.’ It just unleashes a whole different monster in some of them when they can create and do their own thing.”
COVID-19 poses a threat to learning
In 2020, schools across the country were facing an unprecedented challenge: how to effectively educate children without contact. Young children, whose concentration and performance benefit from a collaborative environment, were expected to suffer the most.
Breckenridge School District did everything in its power to work with the challenge, instead of against it.
Teachers and administration approached the challenge of educating in a pandemic a lot like a project-based learning inquiry, Tobola and Peterson said.
“People were like, ‘Alright, here we go. Let’s roll up our sleeves. What do we do? How do we make this work?’ I really think it was based on these concepts and skills that we have been talking about and working with our kids on for several years now,” Tobola said.
Peterson said the teachers and administration were able to come up with a 37 page plan to take on the year’s challenges. Some of it, like block scheduling, they may keep post-pandemic because it worked so well, he said.
Teachers were tasked with finding unique ways to reach their students.
“Sarah and I have really had to examine each of our projects and try to figure out how we can have the students accomplish the same learning and collaboration, but stay 6 feet apart,” Busta said.
They found their answer in technology. Using tools like Google Meets and shared documents has maintained the same collaborative efforts of pre-pandemic project-based learning, Busta said. They even plan to keep some of what they had to adopt this school year because it was so effective, she said.
The biggest difficulty was not being able to co-teach, Busta said. Not only did she miss being by Kratcha’s side, she was disappointed the students didn’t have a chance to work with all of their peers throughout the year.
“When we have them all in one room, everybody ends up working with everybody at some point in the school year, and then they learn to work with other people, even other kids who they think they maybe don’t get along with,” Busta said.
This year, the students had a smaller flock to work with, perhaps missing out opportunities to hone their people skills. It’s a small price to pay for a year that has changed so much.
Kratcha said she was concerned student engagement would falter, but it hasn’t. Some of their projects that would normally be done in groups needed to be done individually, but the students were just as excited for them because they didn’t know anything different.
Sumption said the biggest hindrance to his high school students was staying six feet apart. The learning and communication did not change much, although he considers the school lucky for being able to operate in-person for much of the school year. It may have been different if they had more distance-learning days.
Sumption agreed that technology was the saving grace of collaboration during the pandemic, technology his students were already familiar and comfortable with.
The technology they have had to use this year in order to continue with project-based learning is exciting, Cordes said, because it showed them project-based learning can work even in a traditional classroom setting.
“I think what we realized — and it’s something we’ll hang onto going forward — we may be able to do project-based learning without literally having to tear down walls and build bigger classrooms because we can use technology to help us do it,” Cordes said. “That excites me because that was sometimes a bit of a barrier in the past to how we were framing our own project-based learning in our minds, thinking we have to have larger rooms and spaces when we have a digital space that we can use.”
The move to project-based learning years ago was not a decision taken lightly, Cordes said. The district would not have pursued it if they, the school board, the teachers, the parents, the staff didn’t believe it was a viable and beneficial route.
This school year, project-based learning paid off. With teachers and students alike already in a problem-solving mindset, classrooms were able to adapt smoothly.
“We sincerely believe it is the right thing … We know education can’t continue to operate as if it were a 1950s schoolhouse,” Cordes said. “We had to make these changes, in order for our future, the future of our nation, and our world to be successful.”
