Faith • Family • Football

Tom Milbrandt, a 2000 Hankinson, North Dakota, High School graduate, has found his calling as a Christian mentor in the world of high school athletics. The faithful football mind walks in God’s path as a junior high football coach and a math teacher. Milbrandt is a true small town product, participating in Class B athletics during his high school days and helping out with the family business. Milbrandt’s parents, Wally and DiAnn, owned and operated Wally’s Trustworthy Hardware in Hankinson from 1992 to 2010.
“I played ’em all — football, basketball, legion baseball — if I had a game on a work night, my parents were very understanding and they’d always attend,” Milbrandt said. “The freight truck would come in every morning at 6:30 a.m. It didn’t matter if you had an away game Tuesday night, that truck was gonna be there and it needed to be loaded. Growing up in a small town gave me a good work ethic.”
Milbrandt has dedicated the past 17 years to education. A dozen of those years were spent teaching math and chemistry at Maple Valley High School in Tower City, North Dakota. While at Maple Valley, Milbrandt served as the assistant boys basketball coach for 12 years, assistant football coach for 15 years and activities director for seven. He even filled in as a bus driver when needed.
“I grew up as a Class B guy and I thought I’d always be a class B guy,” Milbrandt said. “At a small school, you help out wherever it’s needed. I kinda realized our daughters were growing up without me at home, so when an opportunity opened up at
Valley City, 16 miles from where I live in Tower City, it was an easy commute for me.”
Milbrandt moved down from the varsity ranks to coach
junior high football when he began at Valley City five years ago. The transition from coaching varsity sports in Class B to junior high tutelage at Class A Valley City has been a blessing for the Milbrandt family.
“I certainly miss the competition of varsity athletics, but
doing junior high works well as my kids are getting more active,” he said. “I have a competitive swimmer and my youngest is starting dance. I can attend a lot more of their events. Someday I could see myself getting back into the varsity ranks, but right now I’m all in.”
Milbrandt doesn’t view developmental coaching as a backseat to the big show. He uses it to connect with the student athletes he teaches in his seventh grade classroom.
“I get to know those kids differently when they’re on the football field, which allows us to interact when we see each other in the hallway, the grocery store, anywhere else. Every one of those relationships is important,” Milbrandt said. “When you’re younger and you start coaching, winning is the most important thing, you kind of want to impress everyone. I quickly realized that’s not what it’s about at all.”
Fundamentals are more important than ever with the game of football being played at an increasingly high pace. Setting his athletes up for success and safety is one of Milbrandt’s focal points.
“As you watch the older kids, even college or professional ball on television, sometimes the fundamentals are lacking a little bit,” Milbrandt said. “At the junior high level, you get them when they’re young and you can influence a lot of things. Football gets a bad reputation with all the concussions, but with the equipment we have, and practicing the right technique — football has never been safer. I try to keep their interest levels high, because junior high is the feeder program for the varsity program and keeps the kids involved in sports.”
Football is second to Milbrandt’s faith in Jesus Christ.
“Faith is of the utmost importance. As a public school teacher, you can’t preach the Bible’s teachings during school hours, but kids can see his work through your words and values, what is on your heart and on your mind and what you hold important,” Milbrandt said. “In football, we talk about character and doing the right thing when nobody is watching. When there’s a turnover, how do you act? When you get a bad grade, how do you act? Even at the junior high level, we emphasize being a high-character guy. I hope that the kids can see Christ through me, not through my words, but through my actions.”
Milbrandt helped reestablish a Valley City chapter of Fellowship for Christian Athletes. The chapter meets once a month to study scripture and share the glory of God.
“It was an opportunity to reach more kids. The Valley City chapter had been quiet for a while, so myself and a few others had it on our hearts to get it going again,” Milbrandt said. “What a great place to do that in the public school, teaching those valuable lessons. With the state of the world, faith can be uplifting. Every news channel, every movie, the first thing you hear is the negative and what’s wrong — but these kids can still see the positives.”
In January, The FCA, with the help of generous donors, rented out an entire movie theater in Valley City to offer a free showing of the movie “Courageous” for anyone in the community.
“I am thankful for the opportunity. I’m hoping that our FCA group will grow. I find myself the very next sentence saying, whoever the lord wants there will come,” Milbrandt said. “Whether it’s a handful of kids, 30 kids or a movie theater full, we just want to work on their hearts.”
