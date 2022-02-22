Farmers look to regenerative agriculture practices to help the environment

The agriculture industry relies on the world we live in. Today, it can feel as if there is no good news regarding the environment. Changing temperatures, poor soil quality and natural disasters plague newsfeeds. This has led some farmers to wonder what they can do.
Many solutions are presented to folks regarding ways of going green, including using reusable straws, electric cars and recycling. For farmers, there is another way. It is less a method and more a philosophy — regenerative agriculture.
So often solutions talk about sustainability, being able to continue things as they are for a long time. Regenerative agriculture takes this one step further. The philosophy posits that agriculture should not just maintain the current environmental conditions of farming, but improve them, thus regenerating the environment.
Anissa Hoffman is a professor in the agriculture department at the North Dakota State College of Science. She talks about regenerative agriculture in her classes. Hoffman describes it as a “philosophy of thinking in a holistic fashion,” a series of practices farmers can use to be good stewards of the land.
Yet a philosophy doesn’t grow crops, farming practices do. Multiple practices can be considered part of regenerative agriculture. Some of the more notable are minimal till, reduced till, more crop diversity, integration of livestock and soil health practices.
Due to the push for organic farming in recent years, many see this as the main aspect of regenerative agriculture, however it is not just about organic farming.
One of the main benefits of organic farming is providing organic material to be used by the soil. There are many ways of doing this through regenerative agriculture, including the use of cover crops and animal integration.
Cover crops are planted to cover the soil, they are not harvested. By having cover crops the soil is protected from weeds and erosion among other things. When these crops are in place they help increase the soil health for future crops.
Integrating livestock means letting animals graze on cover crops. By having animals live in these fields it helps to reduce the amount of outside added fertilizer needed.
Much of what is looked at in regenerative agriculture is how to get farms to a natural state, it often seeks to eliminate synthetics from the soil and allow things to occur more naturally.
Yet these practices are not for everyone. Different farms require different practices.
“It is situational, a case by case, not one size fits all,” Hoffman said.
Not all farms can work exactly the same; they are on different conditions of land and require different practices. So while some regenerative strategies may work on one farm that doesn’t mean it will work on all of them.
“A lot of movements are focused on stewardship and this one is, too. All farmers are stewards of the land and do what they can, but they have to be profitable,” Hoffman said.
Profit is a necessity for farmers and if a practice is not profitable, it isn’t practical. That being said, there have been many changes in local farming that reflect changes in the agriculture industry.
“If we look up and down the valley there is a lot of stewardship agriculture that would fall under the philosophy — a lot of people are doing things around the Wahpeton Breckenridge area that embraces that soil health idea,” Hoffman said. “When I came in here, you would say reduced tillage and they would tell you it doesn’t happen around here.”
As folks look for new ways to be good stewards of the land many look to regenerative agriculture practices as a way to not just keep good soil health, but leave it better than they found it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.