Female forces in the fields

In a male-dominated field like agriculture, being a woman means proving you belong. Kelsey VanOverbeke did just that and now she is focused on helping another young woman follow in her footsteps.
Kelsey VanOverbeke is an agronomist with WinField United, a Land o’Lakes company, contracted to Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley (FUOSV) in Fairmount, North Dakota.
“As a woman, I feel you still have to be more professional than a guy can get away with. I think that’s the nature of the beast. I feel you have to prove your credibility more than let’s say my competition who are males,” VanOverbeke said. “You also have a standard to uphold. You’re responsible for all the other women who follow, and you’re making sure you’re not making a bad name because you are in the minority. At first, it’s a lot of pressure.”
VanOverbeke grew up in Campbell, Minnesota, and attended North Dakota State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics and crop and weed science. She broke into the professional field in 2006 as an agronomist.
“At first, it was just breaking down barriers to earn people’s trust, which I think everybody does and should do. And then, gaining the respect of your fellow employees, so working alongside of the guys unloading rail cars and sweeping the floors and delivering chemical and things like that,” VanOverbeke said.
She then moved into a sales role, working with growers within a 20- to 80-mile radius. She started with three accounts — all three of those farmers are now retired.
“I think the biggest barrier was not having anybody to show me the ropes and starting from scratch with the grower base,” she said.
VanOverbeke grew her name and reputation from there, making cold calls and personal visits to farms. Today, she is responsible for 46 percent of the agronomy sales and has 35 accounts. Everyone works with every grower, but VanOverbeke said they are assigned to a specific account to be the primary line of communication for that farmer. When it comes to pricing structures and farm plans, the grower can primarily rely on one individual who knows their operation well.
Now a veteran in her field, VanOverbeke is eager to pass some of her knowledge on to a promising novice, 20-year-old Kodie Green-Lugert.
“Kodie has built trust with these growers and with me. She knows her stuff. She is starting to take on some of those accounts now, too, so we’re tag teaming,” VanOverbeke said. “... It’s kind of cool to have another gal come in, and I always tell Kodie, ‘In five years you’re going to know what it took me 15 years to know because I didn’t have somebody to help.’”
Green-Lugert also grew up on a farm near Fairmount and attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, where she earned associates degrees in precision agriculture and agronomy. She first met VanOverbeke when the longtime agronomist was a guest speaker in one of Green-Lugert’s classes at NDSCS. The pair got to know each other further when Green-Lugert interned at FUOSV’s Fairmount Agronomy Center for a year before taking a full-time position.
“I feel like almost every single day, I’m always learning,” Green-Lugert said. “Kelsey, too, I feel like she’s always learning. It seems like there’s never really an end to that.”
While she may pale in comparison to VanOverbeke when it comes to experience in the field, Green-Lugert has brought a fresh understanding of technological advancements in agriculture.
“Some of the systems that have taken other people years to fully understand and go through, coming out of college, I was able to kind of just pick up,” Green-Lugert said. “There’s still a lot of stuff I’m learning and getting comfortable with, but I think the fact that I’m younger and so familiar with stuff like that makes it a lot easier of a process to pick up and learn.”
Green-Lugert has also been able to step in when VanOverbeke needs to attend to a sick child or other responsibilities at home. Green-Lugert is now assigned to several accounts, and is getting to know more of her mentor’s growers.
“I started building relationships with some of her customers, that way they were at least comfortable with working with me if they either couldn’t get a hold of Kelsey or she was gone,” Green-Lugert said. “Considering at the time I didn’t have any growers, that was a big help for her and a huge learning curve for me. I did get fortunate that some growers actually knew me from when I was in diapers. I really like that because they, too, helped me learn what they’ve been doing the past 20 years.”
Working as an agronomist means working as a team with the growers, with other agronomists and with the other positions at FUOSV. That’s why an essential part of VanOverbeke and Green-Lugert’s early career involved learning a little bit about every position. Being familiar with the guys running the chemical shed, or the seed plant or the tower means being a better communicator when it comes time to sit down with a potential client.
“I always say those are the guys that make me look good,” VanOverbeke said of the other positions at FUOSV. “We can make and dream up plans together, but they’re the ones that have to execute the plans. And that’s why starting out knowing each little department, how every little component runs and being a part of it, helps.”
Making a plan for farmers is a daunting and intricate task. Not only does it vary between each client, it involves a fair amount of risk. Because of that, it can be difficult to earn a farmer’s trust and respect, credentials or not.
“You have to be an agronomist and you have to be an economist,” VanOverbeke said.
The proudest moments of VanOverbeke’s career come from hearing about her grower’s successes. The most agonizing moments come from failure, especially when the growers they work with become dear friends.
VanOverbeke keeps eight glass jars in her office. Seven of them are filled with products from the top-yielding crops she’s had with growers. The eighth is filled with the lowest-yielding crop. The crop had suffered from white mold and it was in complete devastation, she said.
“The grower said to me after that year, ‘Farming is so emotional. I’ve had multiple businesses, multiple investments, but I didn’t realize how emotional it was.’ You also have conversations with growers through the hard times, understanding their perspective, understanding their struggles, just having those talks.”
VanOverbeke sees a lot of her younger self in Green-Lugert. She sees the same fire and care and desire to do well.
“There’s a lot of people that are out there that just want a job and they want a job because they want a paycheck and they want to have a 9–5. But then there’s people that really care and if you’re going to work with a farmer that I work with, that I’ve built that trust and they trust me, that other person that’s going to work with them better feel the same way, too,” VanOverbeke said.
She has that with Green-Lugert. The 20-year-old is a fast learner, personable, intuitive, smart and has a work ethic like no other. VanOverbeke wants to ensure Green-Lugert’s path to success is not marred by the challenges she faced as a young agronomist.
“It shouldn’t have to be as hard for her as it was for me,” VanOverbeke said.
It is important to VanOverbeke to encourage other young women who are on their way into the agricultural field. It can be difficult to approach the industry with confidence as a woman.
“(I want to) make sure that if that next generation wants to do this, they shouldn’t feel like they can’t for any reason,” VanOverbeke said. “In general, it’s a male-dominated industry, but there are a lot of male-dominated industries that women are succeeding in.”
