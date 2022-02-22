Fiber internet is the key to business growth

If the global pandemic taught us anything, a robust and reliable internet connection is essential for business. It wasn’t too long ago that you and your team were not connected to your customers unless you were in your office. Today, you can stay connected wherever you are, with nearly every business function taking place online.
From customer support to weekly meetings and point-of-sale systems and network connections, the internet may safely be one of the essential services your business selects.
If a business’ connection goes down, everything goes down.
For businesses, the reliability of an internet connection is critical, which is why many companies are choosing providers that offer Fiber-optic internet access, commonly known as Fiber.
Here are a few reasons your business should consider switching to Fiber.
Reliability, downtime, and the bottom line
Reliability has never been more critical for businesses because any downtime has an actual cost.
In 2018, Amazon experienced a 13-minute outage on Prime Day, costing nearly 100 million dollars. Naturally, not many businesses are at the caliber of a large corporation like Amazon. Still, even for small and medium-sized companies, unexpected connection downtime can end up costing thousands of dollars.
For many organizations, the problem starts with their ISP. Connections provided on copper lines rely on legacy hardware and depend on outdated and unreliable technology for consistent uptime. In addition, copper connections run on shared infrastructure, which means businesses compete for bandwidth with everyone else in their area during high usage.
With Fiber, each office or location receives a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) rather than a shared one. FTTP ensures bandwidth is always available and dedicated only to that office, which is key.
Unrivaled performance
A Fiber connection provides the best way for companies to deliver their services. How? Fiber technology transmits information through millions of light-pulses every second — providing a direct link between an organization and its Internet Service Provider (ISP). Previous technologies, such as cable, used shared connections, so an issue with your neighbor or neighborhood could affect your connection. On the other hand, Fiber-optic cables provide dedicated access between you and your provider.
True, with Fiber, you will see increased bandwidth, but it’s low latency that many businesses need. Simply put, bandwidth is how much information you can send at once, while latency is how quickly it gets there. When you’re downloading a lot of data, you want bandwidth. But when it comes to mission-critical services and two-way communication, you want low latency. If you’re using cloud applications, hosting, or attending virtual meetings or stream data, the low latency provided by Fiber will give you the performance you require.
Your dedicated connection to business growth
If you know your internet connection won’t go down, then your business can take more chances, launch more products, and push operations further. Overall, you can be confident knowing that your business-critical services will be there when you need them.
One of the main advantages of a Fiber connection is that it offers a better overall internet experience. Businesses are using more complicated cloud-based programs, which require high bandwidth and low latency, more efficiently. The more seamless the experience, the more your company can grow.
Get Connected with Fiber
Today, the only way to build a business is with a backbone of digital services, which means that internet performance and reliability have never been more critical. So, when choosing a connection, there isn’t a choice: Fiber is the only one that offers the reliability and speed that businesses demand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.