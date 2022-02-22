Finding a farming niche

In a region dominated by large-scale farming operations, being a small enterprise can be intimidating, but success can be achieved by finding a niche.
Richland IFC (Innovative Food Crops), formerly known as Richland Organics, began in 1999 and primarily focuses on the production and processing of non-GMO soybean and organic colored corn products. The company strived to identify a specific market when they started out, Head of Marketing and Sales Dominique Schuler said.
Globally, 2 percent or less of farming is organic. The remainder is conventional.
“There’s demand,” Schuler said. “Richland (IFC) as a company saw demand in the market for organic blue corn. There’s farmers that saw that need as well.”
They sell planting seed to Minnesota, North Dakota and Michigan growers, then purchase product back at a premium price. Once it’s back in Richland IFC’s possession, they process the product at a plant in Dwight, North Dakota, and ship it to their end customers.
Growing something organically is an intense and precise task. Organic means no chemical fertilizers, pesticides or sludge are used on the crop. Instead, farmers must rely on soil health.
“A conventional farmer can’t wake up one day and decide they’re going to be an organic farmer,” Schuler said. “There’s a three-year phase where they have to transition to organic crops. A lot of them refer to that transition period as the building phase because you’re going to be making sure that you’re not using any conventional farming methods in those three years. A lot of them will get their soil tested to see what nutrients need to be added back into the soil.”
After the third year, a farmer can become certified organic and they move from the transition phase to a maintenance phase, utilizing crop rotations and other soil health initiatives. It requires balance, Schuler said.
A farmer may decide to pursue organic farming for a variety of reasons, Schuler said. Some have the core belief that organic farming is better for the environment. Others got into organic farming because of the money. Schuler said she has seen growers change their philosophies and begin to truly believe in the work they were doing once they started growing organic crops.
“Growing up in this area, I see both sides of the coin,” Schuler said. “I see why some are into the sustainability aspect of it, but then I also understand why farmers here may not be into organic farming as much — it just is not profitable for everyone, and it’s not easy farming in general.”
Noreen Thomas, a sixth-generation farmer, has been working with Richland IFC for around a decade, but her operation went organic in 1997. Thomas, whose farm is part of the Organic Valley Family Co-op, grows wheat, barley, buckwheat, blue corn, oats and soybeans.
“You have choices, especially now: get big and sell out, or get a niche. My background is in food nutrition and chemistry, and I felt strongly that maybe there’s a different way to do things,” Thomas said.
Thomas sticks out in the valley as a female, organic farmer. She has received some push back, but less so over the years. The benefits Richland IFC and Schuler have brought to the valley are undeniable, Thomas said.
“She’s brought a huge amount of revenue that is taxable. Whether you agree with organic farming or not, what they’ve done for school districts and the North Dakota tax base — they’re doing their share,” Thomas said. “It’s not one ag versus the other ag.”
The term “organic” tends to be used loosely by people who don’t understand the intricacies of ensuring a product is organic, especially at farmers markets, where products aren’t as strictly regulated.
The organic label extends to processing, Schuler said. An organic crop of corn cannot be processed on the same line as a non-GMO product if the line hasn’t been thoroughly cleaned. Even the storage bins must be organically certified.
Richland IFC primarily sends its blue corn to the east coast. The company spearheaded the growth of colored corn in the valley, Thomas said, and it’s surprising just how much is grown locally.
“I can go to Econofoods and pick up a bag of blue corn and know that it was grown in this area and by our farmers,” Schuler said.
Not only are all of Richland IFC’s farmers certified organic, the organization itself must be certified through the National Organic Program. They also have a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, Schuler said.
When Richland IFC works with an end customer, it’s up to the company to supply their farmers’ certificates and ensure their growers stay certified.
Richland IFC has grown significantly in its 23 years. The company now has their own purple corn product. While it’s not organic yet, it will hopefully turn into an organic product to be used for natural food coloring. Their customer base has also grown. Richland IFC does not yet ship organic products overseas, but they export their other products to 13 foreign partners.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth through innovation,” Schuler said.
Schuler said the future of the organic market depends on the consumer. Organic crops don’t yield as well as conventional crops, so organic products are more expensive on supermarket shelves.
“I think it’ll grow if the consumers continue to buy and demand an organic process. So, I can see more farmers getting more into organic farming, but just like everything, the consumer controls the market,” Schuler said.
