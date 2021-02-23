Finding balance

Wahpeton Physical Education Teacher Jeff Ralph does all he can to stay busy and stay involved with the students. Ralph is the boys’ and girls’ varsity golf head coach and the boys’ basketball varsity head coach.
He joined Wahpeton during fall 2000 and came in as a business teacher. He and his wife, Melissa, both took jobs in Wahpeton. She is a preschool special education teacher at Zimmerman Elementary School.
Ralph appreciates how supportive the community has been and loves living in a small town like Wahpeton. He and Melissa have four kids, three of whom have played for him, and one who is going to be playing for him within a few years.
“I feel blessed to be here. I have been here for 21 years — the parents have been great and our administration has been very supportive of me,” Ralph said.
Over the years Ralph has been coaching, he has managed to find a way to balance his schedule with family. When he’s not teaching and coaching, he loves to golf and garden with his wife.
“I couldn’t ask for anyone to support me more,” Ralph said about his wife.
He builds relationships with not only his players, but his students as well. Ralph teaches physical education at Wahpeton High School and said there are students he bonds with in his class just as he gets to know the players he coaches.
Ralph admits it was hard to keep up with students when they were having virtual classes for physical education because of the limitations on when he could be in contact with them.
Throughout his career, he’s had some great moments both coaching and teaching youth, he said. Some of the best coaching memories were with his own children. He was head coach of the boys basketball team when his sons, Connor and Austin, were playing, and he took both of them to the state tournament. His youngest son, Landon, will be playing on the team in a few years as he is currently a seventh grader. Just as Ralph had many bonding experiences with his sons, he also has taken time to get to know all of his players.
“Those times traveling on the bus are when you get to know them a little bit more,” Ralph said, reflecting over his coaching memories. Ralph said he was invited to a wedding by a former player that graduated over a decade ago. He loves seeing what his former players go on to do in life.
Being a busy coach, teacher and parent of four children, Ralph still finds time for himself.
He said he goes to the golf course between 6:30 and 7 a.m. and plays 18 holes every morning.
“Our life is here at this school, and my wife’s, too,” Ralph said.
Both Jeff and Melissa Ralph are invested in this community as they both dedicate their time and efforts to helping their students grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.