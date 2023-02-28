Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making a Difference

Former educator still giving life lessons

News Monitor ‘2022 Citizen of the Year’ Wayne Hinrichs

Former educator still giving life lessons

Wayne Hinrichs, far left, and his family – back row: Cooper, Sam, Clay, Angus, Cody, Tobin, Carson, Ellie, Amy, Eric and Carter; middle row: Linda, Liza, Edison, Dakota, Violet, Harlee and Lindsey; front row: Piper, Jolee, Oaklee, Dinah, Isaac and Luca.

 Submitted
Former educator still giving life lessons

Wayne Hinrichs

Even though retired Lidgerwood Principal Wayne Hinrichs spent more than three decades as an educator, he continues to this day to dedicate his time to students, working as a substitute teacher in Milnor and Hankinson.

Hinrichs’ teaching career began in Veblen, South Dakota, in 1984, News Monitor reported in 2017. He’s been an elementary teacher and principal, as well as a transportation director. Some of the teachers he supervised as principal were previous students of his.



editor@wahpetondailynews.com

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred