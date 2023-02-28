Former educator still giving life lessons

Wayne Hinrichs, far left, and his family – back row: Cooper, Sam, Clay, Angus, Cody, Tobin, Carson, Ellie, Amy, Eric and Carter; middle row: Linda, Liza, Edison, Dakota, Violet, Harlee and Lindsey; front row: Piper, Jolee, Oaklee, Dinah, Isaac and Luca.
Even though retired Lidgerwood Principal Wayne Hinrichs spent more than three decades as an educator, he continues to this day to dedicate his time to students, working as a substitute teacher in Milnor and Hankinson.
Hinrichs’ teaching career began in Veblen, South Dakota, in 1984, News Monitor reported in 2017. He’s been an elementary teacher and principal, as well as a transportation director. Some of the teachers he supervised as principal were previous students of his.
In a nomination letter sent by his daughter-in-law Samantha Hinrichs, who is a third grade teacher at Milnor Public School, she included comments from a handful of teachers who shared their support and gratitude for Wayne. A few highlights include:
“Wayne Hinrichs is the most conscientious and compassionate educator I have had the opportunity to work with. He does his work without hesitation and always with the students in mind,” wrote Mike Gaukler, Hankinson Public School teacher and coach.
“Everyone loves him, staff, students, parents, community members in the whole area! He gives life lessons and advice to students but also can make them laugh in seconds. The kids respect him so much,” Kelsey Nelson, Hankinson Public School librarian, wrote. Nelson had Hinrichs as a teacher and credits him with choosing the education field for herself.
“A favorite memory of mine was when he would dress up like Santa and come to my grandparents’ house to give presents to my cousins and I. He’s a great person and one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” Nelson said.
“Mr. H, as the students call him, is a bright shining star in the eyes of our young Pirates on the days he substitutes in Hankinson. One can hear ‘Hello, Mr. H,’ over and over as he walks through the halls of the building. We appreciate the kindness and love he shows our students!” Annie Biewer, Hankinson Elementary School principal, wrote.
In addition to educating students and taking on extra classes, Hinrichs will also “pitch in and mop floors, clean tables, supervise hallways. If something needs to be done, helps out,” Chad Benson, Hankinson Public School superintendent, wrote.
“He has an ultra-positive attitude towards everything and everyone. He visits with kids about their interests outside of school,” Benson continued. “He speaks to my son about fishing every time he sees him. I have seen him at evening events supporting students in activities, etc.”
“I first met him as the principal of Lidgerwood where I was the itinerant OT. He was always helpful and would often take my car to fill it with gas and clean the windows. He would also go start it for me on cold winter days. He also ensured I was warm by grabbing me one of his extra coats to go along on a pumpkin patch field trip to make sure I got pumpkins for my own children,” wrote Dr. Brittney Waloch, Hankinson.
Not only was Wayne busy educating the community’s children, he and wife, Linda, raised six of their own — Cody, Carson, Clay, Carter, Cooper and Amy.
Please join us in congratulating Wayne Hinrichs as the News Monitor’s 2022 Citizen of the Year.