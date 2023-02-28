Fostering the future of students

“We have really talented kids here at Breckenridge,” High School Principal Craig Peterson said, beaming with pride. “We really do.”
Not only are these students talented, they have an active administration updating their curriculum to showcase that work more efficiently. What started as a district idea seven years ago, “Profile of a Learner,” will see 2023’s seniors graduate with a portfolio of the work they’ve completed throughout their education.
“It’s important to consider that it’s a collection of work that students are proud of,” Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Kristie Sullivan said. “The artifacts that they select can be anything from a paper, a project, a painting, a photograph or any piece of media they’ve created.”
Students could also include community service projects or test scores that they’re particularly proud of.
This curriculum isn’t just another thing students will have to complete; they’re already doing the work that goes into the portfolio. It allows the students to present relevant, meaningful work, rather than just talking about it.
“Show us, don’t tell us, how you can leave our building,” Peterson said. “It’s set up as a portfolio… show us evidence, show us growth.”
This growth can obviously be measured academically, but Peterson thinks this program will show how students have grown as an individual throughout their education. This will ensure students are impassioned, empowered, inspired and engaged in their learning, rather than “playing school well,” and just testing efficiently.
It’s not just growth, either; reflecting on that growth will make this a wildly impactful program for students.
“Even as adults, it’s something that we skip over too often and if we take the time to reflect and be intentional about our reflections, we’ll have much more meaningful experiences,” Sullivan said.
All students will participate in this curriculum in one way or another, from standards-based grading at the elementary level to portfolios from each grade level in the high school. This will hopefully move the needle towards a K-12 population of learners.
“If we can get our kids to be continuous learners and lifelong learners, I think we’ve done a good job,” Peterson said.
These portfolios are also incredibly individualized to each student. A musician’s portfolio might include a number of performances while an athlete may include a significant amount of their athletic achievements.
“We just started with the process and they’re already very, very different,” Breckenridge Public Schools Director of Innovation and Learning Miriam Tobola said.
Students are more willing to participate because they’re able to pursue the things they’re most passionate about. In turn, teachers are more informed about students’ passions and can connect the lessons to the real world.
Integration of what these students can expect in their future careers is also paramount, according to Peterson. When someone applies for a job, the interviewer may ask to see work examples, in addition to a resume and a cover letter.
“Even for some of our licensures, there wasn’t a final test, but a portfolio that I had to put together to show that I had all these competencies,” Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said. “So, it’s very similar to what they’re putting together as a Profile of a Learner.”
However, this curriculum isn’t meant to replace current college and career readiness courses. Administrators hope to integrate the skills and understandings that will be imperative to students as they grow.
“It’s more of those intangible life skills — like organizational skills — the types of things that maybe aren’t necessarily explicit, but embedded in what we’re doing,” Tobola said.
Many schools across the nation are moving towards these competency-based learning curriculums, according to Sullivan. It’s even begun being relevant in higher education, with some schools accepting these portfolios for scholarship opportunities, but not all of them or even a majority have started a transition.
“I think things are ready to change,” Sullivan laughed. “With all of the change that we’re seeing in K-12 systems, higher education is going to get on board — they’re going to have to.”
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.