Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Get to know: Jane Bernard Matejcek

  • Updated
  • 0

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

■ She’s from Hankinson, North Dakota

“I was born into a family of six brothers and five sisters and raised on a farmstead between Hankinson and Fairmount,” Jane said. “Back then, it seemed there were only two occupations for women — to be a nurse or a hairdresser. I was more concerned about taking care of people on the inside than caring about how they looked on the outside.”

■ She’s taken some amazing trips

Jane’s been fortunate enough to be part of the medical team for the WDAY Honor Flights led by Tracy Briggs. The experience began in 2007. “Once all the World War II veterans had made the trip — all those who applied, anyway — we stopped going until 2015, when we restarted the Honor Flights with Korean War veterans.”

■ She’s a once-and-always Wildcat

Jane graduated from North Dakota State College of Science with her degree in licensed practical nursing. After working in nursing homes, she obtained a registered nurse degree in 1991 and landed her job with the VA. Her 31st year is being celebrated in 2022.

■ She loves being in North Dakota

Work ethic still exists in the state and values are passed on from generation to generation, Jane said. She can ask her girls what they do in the day to make the world a better place of make someone smile. “It’s the little things that matter,” Jane said. “They’ve each been on an Honor Flight and know that we’re changing lives — one hero at a time.”

■ She knows the big picture

Most of the Honor Flight’s board and volunteers agree that the experience is like having a second job. They also agree that the trip changes lives. “It’s worth every minute of time given back to veterans,” Jane said. “We’re doing God’s work.” The Honor Flight is a great way for entire communities to thank veterans, Jane said. Whether large or small, a community is encouraged to sponsor a fundraiser. “We’d love to make a trip to come help,” Jane said.

■ She’s a proud daughter

“My parents have always been my inspiration,” Jane said. While she lost her dad 20 years ago, she still has her mom, who turned 88 in 2022.

■ She’s a mom

“My daughters are my life,” Jane said. Her girls are ages 23, 20 and 18. Their dad is deceased, Jane said. “The two oldest also work at the VA and the youngest will be graduating from high school in May. They’ve each volunteered in the Transport Department at the VA since they were 12 years old.” Jane loves being a mom, saying there’s no better place to raise a family than in North Dakota.

■ She’s seen what caring means to

America’s heroes

The 2015 Honor Flight included 35 World War II veterans and 65 Korean War veterans. It also included a special surprise mail call with letters from home, which is something other, similar flights don’t do. “One particular veteran received about 30 letters and he went off to bed with them after the banquet,” Jane said. “When I saw him the next morning at breakfast, I asked him if he got through all of them. As he placed his fork on the table, with tears welling in his eyes and spilling over the brim, he looked at me and replied, ‘I couldn’t get past the third one. I didn’t know anyone still cared.’ I will never forget that moment for as long as I live.”

■ She loves the Red River Valley

It’s all special to her, Jane said. “It seems it doesn’t matter which small community that you stop in, someone will know you or your relatives. I love that about North Dakota living. It’s the people — they’re the greatest on earth, and the most giving.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK