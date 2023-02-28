Quantcast
Education

Getting loose with ‘Goose’

Swedish special teamer is a hit with Cowboy football fans

The Butts family poses for a photo with their foreign exchange student athlete following a Section 6A playoff win in New York Mills, Minn. Pictured from left: Keaton Butts, Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson, Janel Butts, Eli Butts and Jason Butts.

 Submitted
Foreign exchange student Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson didn’t acclimate to American football at first kick. In fact, it took some time for “Goose” to get loose on his way to Special Teams Most Valuable Player honors for the Breckenridge Cowboys. The Swedish sensation went on to convert 30 of 32 points after attempts and a season-long 38-yard field goal, winning over the Cowboy faithful and establishing himself as a fan favorite.

Swedish schools don’t offer extracurricular sports, meaning students who wish to participate must do so in their own spare time. Bergkvist Eriksson played club soccer for “VMA” pretty much his entire life. He briefly tried basketball at the age of seven, but figured out it was soccer and lifting weights which suited him best.

Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson fist bumps Eli Butts on the sideline of the Fargodome while proudly holding the flag of his native country, Sweden.
Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 

