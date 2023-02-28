Getting loose with ‘Goose’

Foreign exchange student Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson didn’t acclimate to American football at first kick. In fact, it took some time for “Goose” to get loose on his way to Special Teams Most Valuable Player honors for the Breckenridge Cowboys. The Swedish sensation went on to convert 30 of 32 points after attempts and a season-long 38-yard field goal, winning over the Cowboy faithful and establishing himself as a fan favorite.
Swedish schools don’t offer extracurricular sports, meaning students who wish to participate must do so in their own spare time. Bergkvist Eriksson played club soccer for “VMA” pretty much his entire life. He briefly tried basketball at the age of seven, but figured out it was soccer and lifting weights which suited him best.
Bergkvist Eriksson hails from Kristianstad, Sweden, a city that’s home to more than 40,000. His journey to Breckenridge started with a foreign exchange program offered by Education First. He signed up on Christmas Day, 2020, learned of his placement city in June 2022 and arrived two months later on the doorstep of the Butts family — Jason, Janel, Eli and Keaton.
“Before I got here, I talked with them on FaceTime. They asked if I played soccer and they said, ‘Hey, you should kick for the football team.’ I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to play football. I didn’t really like the sport, I didn’t really wanna get injured and I just really wanted to play basketball,” Bergkvist Eriksson said.
The exchange student tested his kicking skills in the Butts backyard the day before the first high school football practice.
“I wouldn’t say that went pretty well. It went pretty bad,” Bergkvist Eriksson said.
The outgoing Swede went to the opening practice anyway, where he was met with every player’s least favorite activity — conditioning drills.
“I got very confused, because I didn’t kick at first,” he said. “I was like, ‘What is this? This isn’t that fun.’ Then, we started doing the special teams and I started doing kickoffs. I remember the first one went really, really bad. I thought, ‘Oh no, the coaches won’t like me now’.”
Something clicked for the seasoned soccer player midway through the practice. What came next, changed the dynamic of the Cowboys’ special teams unit. The team’s newest member booted the football through the back of the end zone to the surprise of his teammates and coaching staff.
“Everyone was going crazy. I just started doing it over, and over, and over again,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “Everyone started to say, ‘He’s consistent with it, too.’ They wanted me to do extra points and I think I ended up making a 30-yard field goal the first practice.”
It’s commonplace for kickers to utilize squib kicks in Minnesota high school football, a strategy in which the kicker boots the ball short to ensure the opposing returner doesn’t have time and space to break loose. It’s also common for teams to use onside kicks at any point in the game. It’s relatively rare, however, for kickers to blast the football into the end zone for a touchback, pinning the opposing team at their own 20-yard line.
It’s usually the star quarterback or the beastly linebacker receiving all the headlines, not the kicker.
“I never thought I would get this much praise for playing a kicker role,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “I’ve heard that the kicker is the least popular position. When people started telling me that I was doing really well for the team, making us a lot better and everything like that — I got really, really happy and it made things so much more fun.”
Bergkvist Eriksson’s season came to a close when he made a touchdown saving tackle on a kickoff early in the playoffs. He suffered an injury to his ACL and meniscus that will require surgery. Despite the setback, Bergkvist Eriksson carried the Swedish flag up and down the Breckenridge sidelines as the Cowboys went on to win the Section 6A Championship, 34-6, over Otter Tail Central, Minnesota, at the Fargodome.
“It was a big blow not being able to play and finish my only season as a Cowboy,” he said. “I really wanted to show OTC how much better I am, because it was my missed extra-point (PAT) that caused us to lose by one to them in the first game of the season. It was equally fun to watch the game and see how the team was doing, but, obviously, when Landon (Blaufuss) was going up for the kickoffs, I really wanted to kick.”
Bergkvist Eriksson’s missed PAT in the season opener was not the reason why Breckenridge lost 28–27, because football is a team sport through and through. The kicker took it to heart, however, reeling off 26 makes in a row and recording two 6-for-6 performances along the way to cement his status in Breckenridge football folklore.
It’s not only the sports dynamic that differs from Sweden to the United States, but also the classroom structure at Breckenridge High School in comparison to the education system in Bergkvist Eriksson’s native land. In Sweden, roughly 30 students comprise one class, studying every subject together as a group. In America, each class throughout the day brings different members of the student body together to study separate subjects.
“I really enjoy being able to talk to everyone, every day,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “That is something that’s entirely new. I really like it, because you get to have so many different classes with different people. Everyone is so welcoming to me, so open and nice because I’m the new kid. I felt at home the very first week of school.”
Jason and Janel Butts have two boys of their own, Eli and Keaton. Eli, a sophomore, was an award-winning offensive lineman this season. Keaton, a seventh grader, is the ball boy for the varsity football team. Together, they have introduced “Goose” to the Minnesota sports scene, taking him to a Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium and, most recently, a Purdue vs. Minnesota NCAA men’s basketball game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
“The first week I was here, we went to a friendly football game between the Vikings and 49ers. That was just amazing,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “I’ve never been to a stadium that big before. I got to see football being played at the highest level and it was with a bunch of family friends, so I got to meet a lot of people.”
The Purdue vs. Minnesota game was a cool experience for Bergkvist Eriksson, as he had the opportunity to watch national player of the year candidate, Purdue’s Zach Edey. The NBA prospect laces up at 7-foot-4, 305 pounds on the basketball court.
“The Gophers center was like 6-foot-7 and Edey was a head taller than him — he was crazy tall,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “I’ve become a really big fan of Purdue, all randomly, so it was just really fun to be able to go to a game like that.”
The cultural differences between Kristianstad and Breckenridge highlight the sweet slice of small-town America and the longstanding lingo, “Minnesota nice.”
“The biggest difference is probably the way we approach people here,” Bergkvist Eriksson said. “Back home, us Swedes are very anxious about talking to new people on the bus, in the city or anything like that. Here, everyone is very open and you can talk to almost anyone. Maybe it’s because it’s a smaller town and I live in a bigger city in Sweden, but I just really like that. When you talk to a new person, they don’t really think you’re weird or anything like that.”
Bergkvist Eriksson may be a senior in Breckenridge, but he still has two more years of school in preparation for university in Sweden. The Cowboy football favorite is undecided on his future plans, but his inquisitive and friendly personality is sure to open doors to whatever path he embarks on.
“I have no idea, I’m still kind of looking at the possibility of going to college here in America and seeing how that will go, or keep on studying in Sweden, or maybe go around and travel through Europe and America. I’m not really sure, I have a long time left in Sweden,” he said.