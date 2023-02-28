Getting Schooled

Quantcast
Sharing | Communicating | Problem Solving | Conflict Resolution

It’s important for students to learn how to socialize and be part of a community.

Socializing is an important part of what students learn. By being around and interacting with other students, they can learn all sorts of things including sharing, communicating and even conflict resolution.

“It is about teaching students to get along with others, teaching them problem-solving skills, teaching them to interact positively, follow rules and take responsibility. Social learning is a big part of what we do,” Hankinson elementary principal Anne Biewer said.

Think about what you remember from your time in school — beyond the Pythagorean theorem or what a predicate is, many memories of school come from the social interactions a student has.
Lidgerwood students enjoy a lunch together. Lunchtime is a great opportunity to encourage socialization among students.
Two students work together on school assignments. Group work can help students learn to cooperate and work well with others.


An error occurred