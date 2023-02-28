Getting Schooled

Socializing is an important part of what students learn. By being around and interacting with other students, they can learn all sorts of things including sharing, communicating and even conflict resolution.
“It is about teaching students to get along with others, teaching them problem-solving skills, teaching them to interact positively, follow rules and take responsibility. Social learning is a big part of what we do,” Hankinson elementary principal Anne Biewer said.
Within education, social learning helps students learn how to work with others and be a part of their community. By helping students learn to socialize, schools can help them become better people.
There are many ways which students can go through social learning. Some happens naturally. The ways in which students interact and what they observe others doing can be a large part of how they learn.
“It happens naturally but we have a lot of support to teach these things to students. We have evidence based social emotional learning curriculum to teach these things. We do a lot of informal assessments to see where students are at and get a better grasp of students who may need additional support,” Noah Brenden, kindergarten through second grade counselor at Wahpeton and Zimmerman Elementary schools, said.
Every student learns at a different pace. Some subjects may come easy to one student and be difficult for another. The same is true for social learning.
“I think it is just important to understand kids across the board develop social skills at different paces. You might want to expect a student at this age to be at this level, but that is not the case. It can vary with different factors, brain development, experiences or other factors in their life. It is okay if a student is behind or farther ahead. They need to be open and understand it takes time to develop these skills, be patient,” Brenden said.
When schools see that a student is struggling in their social learning, they can take action to help them. Organized lunches with other students, discussions with counselors and event participation can help students to acclimate to social situations.
“I really like to be able to do group activities for our students that are educationally rewarding, give students opportunities to be leaders. That can mean they are emcee for a program, do a speech, help organize a program or be a part of it. That makes people feel good and makes them feel worthwhile,” Biewer said.
By creating memories for students which include good social behavior, schools are able to impart important lessons that aren’t often found in textbooks.
Schools are also able to use direct educational strategies to teach students social skills. Brenden uses a curriculum where he and other counselors go into classrooms bi-weekly to help teach these skills. Each year, the curriculum goes more in depth into the subject in order to build on what students have already learned.
This sort of multi-year education requires a lot of school coordination. By having teachers and staff who understand the importance of social learning, schools are able to make sure that what they are teaching is consistent in language and message.
“I think first of all it comes from your staff, you have to have good support for staff, creating an environment where learning is physical, social and emotional in many ways. The best part of the environment is the person-to-person staff support and student support,” Biewer said.
Social learning isn’t just done in school. Many students learn the most about how to socialize from their families, friends and greater community.
“I think just getting your children involved with activities at an earlier age the better, different activities in the community, volunteering, athletics, arts. The earlier they get involved and feel like they have a purpose within their community the better,” Brenden said.