Granting wishes for local children

People often tell Kaycee Fuder that they couldn’t be like her and go the distance with Make-A-Wish North Dakota. They claim they would just be too emotional and would not be able to meet with a wishing child without crying.
What they don’t realize is that tears are allowed in the experience. Being emotional is not forbidden. In fact, it means someone is passionate about what they’re doing.
“Trust me, lots of tears are shed, but you also definitely get to know the families,” Fuder said. “That’s great. That makes you feel really good, when you can see those kids’ smiles.”
Fuder is a wish granter for Make-A-Wish. A wish granter has many of the same responsibilities of a volunteer, but also gets to go in and personally meet the wishing child and their family. Fuder estimates that she’s on her 15th wishing child to date.
“I’ve had the chance to stay in touch with my wish families, and that’s nice. I try to reach out. It’s hard, but I do try to send little notes,” Fuder said.
Make-A-Wish is available to children between the ages of 2.5 and 18. The North Dakota operations are headquartered in Fargo, the Minnesota operations are headquartered in St. Paul and there are local branches that carry on the state, national and internationally-known mission of creating strength, hope and transformation in a child and a community.
“Children can be referred by a medical professional, parent or guardian or, if the child is old enough, they can refer themselves,” Make-A-Wish North Dakota Communications and Development Manager Tori Schrantz said. “Volunteers meet with the child and ask them what their wish would be. From there, the planning process can start.”
It takes an average of 6–9 months to grant a wish, from the referral to the actual wish granting. Schrantz got involved with Make-A-Wish while interning as a Concordia College student and is currently on her seventh wishing child.
“There are so many great granting experiences to choose from. I love the ones that are really unique, the ones that make us think outside of the box,” Schrantz said.
Fuder agrees, saying it is extra-special to grant a wish with a personal touch. Wishing children have asked for experiences like meeting celebrities to receiving a room makeover for greater comfort at home.
“Wish Kid Xayer, in 2016, wanted to be a dinosaur trainer,” Schrantz said. “He wished to train dinosaurs. We ended up sending him to Universal Studios California and he got to train some of those big animatronic dinosaurs.”
One of Schrantz’s wish children, Keaton, wanted to be somebody. He wanted to be Santa Claus, bringing toys and goodies to hospitalized children.
“He chose for his wish to be one where he gave back and that was special,” Schrantz said.
Make-A-Wish leaders, wish granters, volunteers and supporters are constantly informed of just what wish granting means to children.
“The strength, the resilience they build is just amazing,” Fuder said. “Many parents, they say, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile this much in months.’ The happiness and the excitement that their wish will come true might make them stronger.”
Fuder, whose wish granting experience has included grant reveals in hospitals, said she has seen the power of positivity.
“They’ve said to us, ‘All of a sudden, all of his vitals totally changed when he knew something exciting was happening.’ He had something to look forward to,” she said.
A granted wish costs an average of $7,500, Schrantz said. That’s for the wish itself, which may also include in-kind gifts, like physical items or services, having a total value of approximately $5,200.
“What it takes is a whole community working together in different ways,” Schrantz said. “We’ve had lots of wishes for play sets and treehouses. That means construction workers and local vendors providing materials. Really, what it takes more than anything is an incredible community of volunteers.”
More than 150 volunteers participate in Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Fuder remembered how she got started. It actually begins in her youth.
“When I was in kindergarten, there was a kid from my school back home. He was in fourth grade and was granted a wish. He was in my brother’s class and I was just so intrigued by it. I thought, ‘That is just the neatest thing,’ and it just kind of stuck with me,” she said.
Eleven years ago, Make-A-Wish North Dakota reached out to the Wahpeton area. They needed volunteers and wish granters. Fuder was the only one who attended a meeting. From there, she reached out to friends, spreading the word and spreading Make-A-Wish throughout southeast North Dakota and beyond.
“It started with me and now we’re up to six wish granters,” Fuder said. “We’re always looking for more. All they need to do is reach out to me or Make-A-Wish. It’s an easy application and you just need to have a background check and a bit of training that you do on your own.”
There is plenty of information at wish.org/northdakota, Schrantz said, everything from volunteering opportunities to reminders that all donations stay within their respective states.
“If somebody donates and says that they want it to stay in North Dakota, I make sure that it goes to the Fargo branch. If they want it to stay in Minnesota, I make sure it goes to the St. Paul branch,” Fuder said.
A critical illness isn’t something that’s just happening to a child. It’s happening to a family.
“With a wish experience, this is not just something fun for the kid, but for the whole family,” Schrantz said. “They get to enjoy childhood, to feel hope and joy restored. By far, it’s my favorite part of the job.”
A wishing child remembers the experience. Schrantz has heard now-adults talk about what having a granted wish meant.
“This is not just a nice thing to have,” she said. “There is a need for it. We are giving them that extra sense of hope.”
