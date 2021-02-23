Grochow gives of his time and talents

We are proud to announce that Art Grochow has been chosen as the Daily News Citizen of the Year for 2020. He was nominated by Denise and Perry Miller, who wrote about his long-time support of various community events and organizations and also gathered comments from community members who supported his nomination.
Whether in his role as a former principal at Central Elementary School, or volunteering for various sports events and activities, or assisting in a number of positions at his church, he’s seen as a leader in the community.
Grochow forged a strong relationship between Wahpeton Public Schools and the parks department, and most recently served as a park board commissioner on the Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Board.
“Art was superb to work with. He always understood the value of youth sports, public recreation and active healthy lifestyles,” Wayne Beyer, director of Wahpeton Parks and Rec, wrote in his Daily News column from late January. “Schools can serve as mini-public recreation centers and we experienced that with Art at the helm and his friendly, positive attitude and personality.”
Beyer wrote that the human element of any public official is often key to their success and respect.
“Art was a real winner here. It was heartening to see how he tended to his wife, Linda, during her cancer battles,” Beyer wrote.
Grochow went to great efforts last summer to haul chairs to the left field of Airport Park baseball field to support local youth baseball players and celebrated watching America’s favorite pastime like he did so many times with Linda during their lives together, Beyer said.
He’s described as a sports official who performed at the highest levels.
Wahpeton Public School Activities Director Mike McCall echoed Beyer’s sentiments.
“Art helps out with anything anytime,” McCall said. “The only thing that prevents Art from volunteering, is if he’s already helping somewhere else.”
At the school, Grochow fills the role as PA announcer, line judge, chain crew, clock operator and groundskeeper for basketball, football, track, volleyball and baseball.
“From his arrival in Wahpeton, Art was a tireless worker and volunteer and very involved in the community,” Mike McConnell, former Wahpeton Public Schools superintendent, said. “He worked events in both Wahpeton and Breckenridge. He would be a great choice for this award.”
Grochow’s involvement isn’t limited to K-12 activities. He also fills similar roles at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. He has been a game clock operator, announcer and handled overall management of the sideline activities for NDSCS sporting events and bonanzas held at the college, the Millers wrote.
Art is a valuable member of the NDSCS team and everything he does is simply to help the community, Activities Director Stu Engen said.
The annual DREAMS Auction held at NDSCS is a huge undertaking in which Grochow also volunteers. He helps to solicit and collect gifts from donors and helps set up the event.
“Art is one of the best volunteers we have. He’s willing to do anything to help. He’s always there for us,” Alumni Foundation Director Kim Nelson said.
Grochow volunteers at his church, Bethel Lutheran, as an usher, reader, communion server and sound board operator, and sings in the choir. He serves on the planning council, executive team, staff support committee, is a Via de Cristo leader and a Wednesday School hall monitor, the Millers wrote.
“Art is an incredible volunteer,” Bethel’s Senior Pastor Erika Buller said. “He lives his faith by giving of his time, his energy and his talents to the church and community.”
“We are proud to nominate Art Grochow for the Citizen of the Year Award, and truly believe he is deserving of the honor,” the Millers wrote.
The community is fortunate to have citizens such as Art Grochow, who has made impactful contributions to the quality of our lives. We ask you to celebrate with us as we add Grochow’s name to our list of Citizen of the Year honorees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.