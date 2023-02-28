Quantcast
Making a Difference

Helping hands: Basketball referees

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as high school sports tentatively resumed, the Minnesota State High School League launched its “Thank a ref” initiative, imploring communities to show appreciation to those wearing the stripes

Tom Thielen monitors the baseline during a girls basketball game at Wahpeton High School. Thielen, a technology coordinator for Breckenridge Public Schools, sometimes approaches 10 games a week on his officiating schedule.

 Courtesy Lisa Graves

The number of active officials was already dwindling by the time the world went on pause, and continued to do so when sports returned along with mask mandates. Fast forward a couple years to 2023 — the problem remains — as many basketball referees accepted 50 or more assignments this winter to ensure the kids can play the sport they love. It’s a dying profession of dedicated individuals.

One of those referees is Tom Thielen, a full-time employee of Breckenridge Public Schools and a father of two. Thielen often brings his young boys to the games, introducing them to the sport of basketball as he ventures out with his whistle sometimes five or six days a week. The 33-year-old officiated six games on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Heart O’ Lakes freshman basketball tournament in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Unless you’re a young buck or an extreme fitness buff, those workloads come with a physical tax. Like most officials, Tom was just happy to be there, despite the creaking sounds reverberating throughout his joints.

Brett Lambrecht refereeing a Huskies game in Wahpeton.
Cody Thompson recently turned 17, but his high school schedule doesn’t stop the ambitious official from taking on a full slate of junior varsity basketball games. Thompson has a bright future in the profession, following in the footsteps of his father Dave.


