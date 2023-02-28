Helping hands: Basketball referees

Tom Thielen monitors the baseline during a girls basketball game at Wahpeton High School. Thielen, a technology coordinator for Breckenridge Public Schools, sometimes approaches 10 games a week on his officiating schedule.
Cody Thompson recently turned 17, but his high school schedule doesn’t stop the ambitious official from taking on a full slate of junior varsity basketball games. Thompson has a bright future in the profession, following in the footsteps of his father Dave.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as high school sports tentatively resumed, the Minnesota State High School League launched its “Thank a ref” initiative, imploring communities to show appreciation to those wearing the stripes
The number of active officials was already dwindling by the time the world went on pause, and continued to do so when sports returned along with mask mandates. Fast forward a couple years to 2023 — the problem remains — as many basketball referees accepted 50 or more assignments this winter to ensure the kids can play the sport they love. It’s a dying profession of dedicated individuals.
One of those referees is Tom Thielen, a full-time employee of Breckenridge Public Schools and a father of two. Thielen often brings his young boys to the games, introducing them to the sport of basketball as he ventures out with his whistle sometimes five or six days a week. The 33-year-old officiated six games on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Heart O’ Lakes freshman basketball tournament in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Unless you’re a young buck or an extreme fitness buff, those workloads come with a physical tax. Like most officials, Tom was just happy to be there, despite the creaking sounds reverberating throughout his joints.
“Eleven games in a week, 10 over three days, six on Saturday alone — all personal bests. Living the dream,” Thielen said. “It is a great privilege to officiate my three favorite sports — baseball, basketball and football.”
The aches and pains are a big part of a gig that isn’t meant to make anyone rich. It’s a job that’s meant to enrich the players officials oversee. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht has been officiating games despite suffering from a chronic case of plantar fasciitis. He is filling a need for local athletics that goes beyond his personal well-being.
“I also have bone spurs. I’ve been doing shockwave therapy. I’m down to reffing one night a week,” Lambrecht said.
Thielen feels the burn from the excess amount of games on his schedule. Most referees do, as the number of new and young officials remains low.
Roy King, a veteran official from Breckenridge, should be in the twilight of his career spending his time mentoring the younger ranks. Instead, King finds himself racking up the games alongside Thielen. King is only a few years removed from a hip replacement.
“I want you to know that this profession is hard. I am constantly pushing my body to its physical and mental limits,” Thielen said. “There is great reward to being an official — ultimately the love of the game and giving back to the next generation of athletes — as I work every game I get a little better and my body and mind continually get stronger and healthier.”
Thielen and his colleagues don’t care who wins the game. During my own eight-year career officiating and reporting on local athletics, I’ve yet to encounter an official who acts with bias.
“I want you to know my solemn promise is that I am not perfect, but I am always going to work hard to have the best angle, mechanics and judgment to make the best call that I can,” Thielen said. “I study the game, I watch tape of games I have worked on and I discuss rules and situations with veteran officials to get their take on tricky calls.”
Fans are reminded each game to keep the jeers to a minimum. It’s often the individual that would never consider officiating who has the most to say during a game.
“If you have ever been at a game that I was assigned to, I probably made a call you didn’t like,” Thielen said. “There is a two-fold reason for this. Reason number one is that the call probably affected your team. Reason number two is even simpler … I may very well have been wrong, but I am in charge of making the best call that I can. If you have ever found yourself questioning calls made by me or my colleagues, come try your hand at what we do. If not, make sure that your energy in attendance goes toward supporting your team and the athletes on the floor, and not cutting down officials, coaches and players that are giving their all day in and day out.”
Cody Thompson, a 17-year-old Richland No. 44 student, is one of the youngest officials in the tri-state area. Thompson switched from playing basketball to reffing it, despite having a pin placed in his hip to stabilize the joint. Football is too risky and officiating caught his attention more than dribbling or shooting the basketball.
“I found myself paying more attention to the officials when I was on the bench watching the games,” Thompson said. “I can’t even officiate high school games until I turn 18.”
Next time you venture out to watch your favorite high school basketball team, take a moment to appreciate the father of two making time to officiate the game. Thank the elder statesman putting his body on the line to make sure every game has three officials. Provide a little encouragement to the high school kid taking initiative to rise up the ranks as a referee. Because without these selfless individuals, there are no games.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.