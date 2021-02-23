Helping students navigate the difficulties of home schooling

January 2021 marked both four months into the 2020–2021 school year and 10 months since the COVID-19 pandemic affected education in North Dakota and Minnesota. Shortly after the second semester began, Daily News spoke with Jessica Gilsrud and Daisy Canfield, counselors at Wahpeton High School.
Daily News: How have the students been holding up now that they’re back in school?
Jessica Gilsrud: It’s been so nice to see their faces and have them back in the building. The spring semester last year was really rough. We ended so quickly. Just being able to have everyone back in the building is a good thing.
Daisy Canfield: We left on such short notice back in the spring. It was like, “Oh, tomorrow, what’s going to happen?” It’s nice to have the energy back. I think the students are excited to be back.
DN: What was it like, finding out that in-person learning had been suspended?
JG: It was based on the governor’s recommendation for schools. We were in school, in person on a Thursday.
DC: Thursday, we had a career day. Friday, we had off from school. That Sunday, at 7:30 p.m., we learned we weren’t going back the next day.
JG: Gov. Burgum had announced that schools would be closed to in-person instruction.
DN: So your last normal day of school was on a Wednesday in March. What were your responsibilities like when all the students were following distance learning?
JG: We were responsible for helping to distribute laptops for our students so they could continue distance learning at home.
DC: We’d be monitoring and finding out, “Okay, who doesn’t have wifi?” “Who doesn’t know we’re doing this?”
JG: We’re thinking about the students’ education, that they’re here to learn, and at that point, we’re also trying to make sure they were safe. We were doing home visits and calling students, too.
DN: It sounds like you covered a lot of ground.
DC: When we had what we called the “deployment” for distributing school supplies, there were things to consider. Some students were out of town or sick. It was just all happening so quickly. We had to make sure all the families had the information. Sometimes a timeslot (for a group of students in alphabetical order) didn’t work.
JG: We also didn’t know, day to day, how long this was going to last and what would be next.
DC: There was always anticipation when the governor would speak. Are we going to be back in school, are we not?
JG: I just think of the lack of control. We couldn’t control what would happen next.
DN: What were you learning during this time?
DC: When you think of the elementary schools, they have different needs than the high schools. They were also trying to educate as much as they can. We were all just trying to help the kids.
JG: We were so lucky. We had Schoology. We had just implemented “1 to 1,” with laptops being distributed across the district. At the same time, we had new technology. That was still tricky. I’d say the big difference is from spring, when we were asking “Do we have wifi?
Are your needs being met?” In the fall, it was like, “Okay, we’re really doing this, you guys.” Our expectations have increased. We’re making the expectations clearer.
DC: A lot of students didn’t know their Office 365 passwords, which were needed. Being able to communicate that to them was part of the learning curve.
DN: It sounds like much of your time in those last two months were devoted to troubleshooting. Was there balance between that and your normal responsibilities as counselors?
DC: It was hard.
JG: It was so hard, because there was no guidebook. There’s no one saying, “This is the best way to do your job in the midst of a pandemic.” As a counselor, you’re having your own feelings, too. You’re trying to help families and students, but I’m feeling the uncertainty, too.
DC: Back in the springtime, we were wondering how to schedule a time with a student. It was hard to make those connections.
JG: When you think of counseling, so much of it has to do with body language and facial expressions. Zoom doesn’t have that same level of involvement.
DC: I struggled to connect with students over the phone. It’s different when you can feel that energy in person. It was harder to counsel.
DN: So tell me about your daily
responsibilities. What are they now?
JG: It’s so different every day. Our
district just hired two paraprofessionals to help with the virtual students. Most
of our students are in-person learners. Still, I’m glad that the paras are here.
DN: There’s been so much talk about the importance of protecting youth’s mental health. Do you feel like the message isn’t being drowned out when there’s additional focus on COVID-19 responsibilities and protection?
DC: I think mental health is still a priority. I think the teachers do a good job of monitoring. If they see something concerning, they let us know.
DN: When you’re talking to the students, what are the attitudes like?
JG: It’s like what we’re seeing with the adults. It’s a spectrum of feelings. I don’t see a lot of fear in our youth. Even in the fall, I think there was a lot of hesitancy in coming back. Right now, I think they’re more fearful for the adults in their lives.
DC: They’ve seen their friends or their classmates, in some cases, have COVID-19 and recover from it. On the whole, they’re also resilient. They want to be in school.
JG: A lot of them are saying that. “I never thought I’d say this, but I want to be in school.”
DC: “Who wants to stare at a computer screen for eight hours a day?”
