How student athletes are learning amid pandemic

Student athletes in both high school and college are back in school either virtually or in-person. Learning for students has changed since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took them out of the classroom and kept them out until the end of the school year. North Dakota and Minnesota have each had a different set of circumstances.
Students in North Dakota were back in school on time in August 2020 and have had to deal with adjustments throughout the year because of the pandemic. Several members of the Wahpeton High School volleyball and football teams were in close contact with someone who had coronavirus and had to quarantine for 14 days at one point.
North Dakota State College of Science has athletes who have benefited from learning online and staying out of classrooms. Virtual learning has taken place all around the country on college campuses in the past year.
Minnesota athletes had many changes occurring on the fly throughout the fall 2020 season. The football and volleyball teams were not supposed to play until spring 2021, which was then overruled and the season resumed in the fall as normal. These students had to make adjustments with their online learning and their school work.
Students met everyday for practice after learning online during the day. They have met Monday through Friday with each day slowly passing them by. Breckenridge High School basketball player Jude Held shared her experience with online learning and how it has affected her season and learning experience.
“We’ve just tried to keep our energy up and coming from a slow day of school, and like coach says, this is our fifth period. I felt like we’ve been doing a good job trying to build up our energy before practice. It’s definitely been difficult though to stay positive through all of this,” Held said.
“It does stink,” Held said, referencing not being in a normal classroom setting. “When we get in school we don’t really get to see each other because we’re in our own separate bubbles because they’re trying to keep us away from each other. Being at practice, it’s nice to see everyone again and get together with them, but it’s definitely not the same as years before.”
Wahpeton basketball player Carter Hoerer shared his experience as a high school senior on the North Dakota side and how this has affected the way he is learning.
“It wasn’t that hard, but it wasn’t the same as being with all of your friends and sometimes making a scene, but I feel like it was easier to learn in the class,” Hoerer said.
He also said he was quarantined for a month and spent all of that time doing online school.
North Dakota State College of Science students had their own experiences with online learning. It was similar with most colleges where they were partially online and partially in person. They are back in the classroom with extra precautions. Athletic Director Stu Engen spoke of his experience from an administrative standpoint regarding how the flexibility of online learning and in-person learning went the first semester for students.
“I think our students do better when they have that one-on-one contact,” Engen said. Like high school students, students at NDSCS have the same accessibility as those who are not athletes on campus. “I’m fortunate that our students can attend in-class instruction.”
Teams at schools who offer NCAA programs are in a much different position because they don’t have the option to do in-class or online learning — it’s all online for athletes all across the country. Overall, North Dakota and Minnesota mandates vary based on what state the teams are playing in and in what conference.
NDSCS missed their chance to have a football season and bypassed the spring season, because of the rules set by the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference that stated the athletes were not allowed to play. Basketball for NDSCS and Breckenridge returned in January 2021 while Wahpeton had the earliest start to their season in December 2020. Breckenridge athletes will be wearing masks for the 2021 basketball season, mandated by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during games.
