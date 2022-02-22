Impacting young lives

Coaching sports is a form of education in itself. It parallels many classroom lessons and involves strategy, discipline and effective communication with pupils. Many youth coaches in America are also teachers. These individuals take on mentorship responsibilities with student athletes, often for a small stipend, and dedicate countless hours to the personal development of these young men and women.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton is home to an abundance of young coaches, almost to an extreme extent. These baby-faced leaders are stepping onto the sports scene and sometimes into the classroom to impact the lives of many on and off the playing field. Taking a look at a small sample of young faces in athletics provides a glimpse into the promising future of Twin Towns Area sports.
Stevin Lipp stepped in to fill the role of his former coach, Arly Ohm, in the 2020-21 season. Stevin doesn’t teach at Breckenridge High School, but he does plenty to prepare his players for life and competition as the Cowboys’ head basketball coach. Lipp is the all-time single-game scoring leader at Breckenridge (41 pts.) and sits third on the career list with 1,186 points. Lipp played college basketball for two years at North Dakota State College of Science, making 52 threes as a freshman and helping the Wildcats win the Region XIII Championship.
Lipp led Breckenridge to a 13-7 record in his first season as head coach, defeating Perham, Barnesville and Pelican Rapids on his way to an 11-4 Heart O’ Lakes Conference mark. His Cowboys are off to a 1-8 start in 2021–22, but Lipp is using the down year to instill life lessons that prove the outcomes pale in comparison to mastering the game of life and building character on the team. As of this writing, Lipp is the youngest varsity head basketball coach in Minnesota.
“The schedule is what it is. We haven’t put it all together, but we’ve had stretches where we’ve looked pretty scary against some tough teams. It’s humbling, for sure. It isn’t necessarily the Cowboy tradition we’ve seen in recent years,” Lipp said. “The kids know that, but part of the reason they love doing what they do is because once upon a time there was a Noah Christensen and a Derek Dahlgren who interacted with them at Wiz Kids and got them fired up about the tradition. We might not be winning, but they do understand we live in a special place here. They love working with the kids and getting out in the community. It’s a process, because we don’t have a lot of varsity experience.”
Austin Imdieke provides a blend of courtside fire and cerebral contemplation for the Breckenridge Cowgirls. The young frontman goes to bat for his players during the game, but never crosses the line and sets a good example for his team. Imdieke was hired in 2018 and went 15-11 that season, earning a Section 8AA Championship appearance. Imdieke holds a 46-37 record and also serves as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton head softball coach. Imdieke won a state championship as a player at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Minnesota, during a 33-0 campaign his junior year.
“I’ve been blessed with some great teammates and was part of some great teams. Growing up I was part of some bad teams, so I’ve seen the good and the bad. It takes a lot of work and you can’t take anything for granted,” Imdieke told Daily News in 2018.
Imdieke has made Breckenridge one of the better defensive units in the area, preaching quick feet and ball pressure which has kept the Cowgirls competitive even when they appear to be outmatched. Imdieke is wise beyond his years and has been a big asset as a high school social studies teacher.
“I was blessed with the opportunity and I feel like I had a calling to pass that on to others and I try to do that on the court and in the classroom,” Imdieke said. “There’s nothing better than getting a phone call from a former athlete asking if I’d be a reference on a job application or discussing how school or life is going. When that happens, I know I did my job.”
Imdieke clearly has a vision, seeing past the playbook and articulating the qualities it takes to excel at a competitive level. As is the common theme with many of the young coaches I spoke to, Imdieke is very humble and grateful.
“I enjoy coaching because you’re able to teach life lessons through sports. The relationships you build throughout the process is what makes coaching so rewarding — nobody coaches for the money,” Imdieke said. “I think it’s all about paying it forward and I was lucky enough to have a couple really good coaches growing up. That made me understand how important teamwork is, being a part of something that is bigger than yourself, resiliency, discipline, bouncing back from setbacks, preparation, humility, etc.”
Jordan “Big J” Christensen brings the juice for Breckenridge, leading the weight room and speed and strength efforts, while serving as an assistant coach for the football and basketball programs. Jordan is the offensive coordinator on the football team and has worked wonders implementing a modern dual-threat attack to the playbook, helping Breckenridge reach the section title game three years in a row. Christensen played basketball and football at Breckenridge, before playing football collegiately as a lineman for Concordia College. Christensen also teaches sixth grade at Breckenridge Middle School.
“The coaches I had here growing up were a huge influence in my life and still are. I try to give kids the same great experience I had. It is a privilege to coach the Cowboys,” Christensen said.
Evan McCall played quarterback for Wahpeton High School and now serves as the QB coach for the football team, helping mentor the top quarterback in the state of North Dakota in 2021, Blake Schafer. Evan previously served as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades hockey coach and led the team to its first ever playoff win. Evan teaches seventh grade math at Wahpeton Public Schools.
“I enjoy having the opportunity to coach football at Wahpeton. It’s fun to be around the game and work with great coaches and the great group of kids we have in our program,” Evan said.
Hunter McCall, Evan’s brother, is in his fourth year as an assistant coach for the wrestling program, formerly Wahpeton and now a cooperative with Breckenridge-Wahpeton combined. Hunter also coaches on the football team and is a special education teacher at Wahpeton High School.
“I like coaching wrestling because I am very passionate about the sport. I enjoy the satisfaction of working with kids and seeing them grow and improve on the sport to reach their goals,” Hunter said.
Fernando Reese, originally from Lexington, Mississippi, started coaching youth sports in high school with some of the guys he looked up to as father figures in his community.
“They started a youth sports program and asked some of the high school players that the younger kids would come watch on Friday nights to help coach,” Reese said. “I fell in love with it and from there I just loved giving the knowledge that I’ve learned over the years and helping the next kid with a dream reach their goals.”
Tri-State is a program consisting of schools from Minnesota (Campbell-Tintah), North Dakota (Fairmount) and South Dakota (Rosholt). The program isn’t a big-ticket attraction, but Reese isn’t in the coaching profession for fandom or attention.
“It’s about being a role model, giving kids someone to look up to and giving back the life lessons that sports have taught me. Being there for the kids when they need you is what makes a coach,” Reese said.
Mykenzie Broadland had no coaching experience before stepping up and taking the reins of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team. It’s the program’s first season as a high school league sanctioned team. Broadland had the respect of her players from the start, as the Blades are chugging along near the .500 mark with one tournament consolation championship already in the 2021–22 season. Like most coaches on this list, Broadland is an alumni of the team she leads.
“I was really excited when I was offered the opportunity to coach, especially since this is the girls first year as a varsity program,” Broadland said. “I think for myself, being a part of the program since I was 11 years old, it’s amazing to see the growth our program has made and continues to make. Knowing the potential of our girls and program, really makes me want to be a part of it and do whatever I can to make sure these girls have the best high school hockey experience. It’s great to see Breckenridge-Wahpeton building a culture around girls hockey and the support from the community is amazing.”
Adam Wiertzema is a farmer, but finds time in his busy schedule to coach the Breckenridge-Wahpeton boys hockey team. Wiertzema was a standout hockey player himself and continues to give back to the program in his first year as head coach.
“I enjoy seeing the improvement athletes make from the beginning to the end of the season,” Wiertzema said.
Ryan Brandt teaches physical education and health at Wahpeton Public Schools and is the head coach of the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling program. Brandt hopes his team can finish in the top five of the Eastern Dakota Conference in its inaugural season as a cooperative, but he’s focused on building the program for longevity and sustained culture.
“At the beginning of the season we were thinking maybe we could finish two, three or four in the conference … now it’s looking like fifth or sixth. That’s part of being coaches, figuring out what we can do and correct to get our guys on the right path,” Brandt said. “We have some tough kids and that’s the nice part about it, working with them to get better so they don’t plateau.”
Robert Wanek Jr. I’ve served in a head coaching capacity for Breckenridge Public Schools for eight seasons. After playing for Breckenridge Post 53 Legion Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman, a second father to me on the field, I volunteered as an assistant for the legion program in 2012 and began coaching the junior high program the following year. Player development is my number one priority, preparing student athletes for success at the varsity level and in life. Watching many of my former players win championships and go on to compete collegiately is valuable to me. Being a keeper of the culture is where I hope to provide educational value to sports, reminding our youth to act like a champion and do things the right way.
I’m not one of those coaches who will brag about their win/loss record at the development level. When coaching seventh and eighth grade players, it’s my job to provide them the time and motivation to identify and maximize their talents. Everybody plays on my team, which is what the junior high level is designed for — giving adolescent athletes an equal opportunity to mold their skillset before playing time is divided in the high school ranks. If this means taking heat from a select few parents who are attempting to relive their glory days through the scoreboard, I will always put my players first, from the superstar to the kid at the end of the bench.
