In your best interest

Soon after the snow began to accumulate, I had the chance to catch up with Breckenridge, Minnesota, native Beth Meyer. Meyer’s house was the first on her street to fill the night with bright Christmas lights. I marched up her driveway with a satisfying crunch in each step, as she greeted me at the entry to her in-home hair salon.
When thinking about an at-home salon, I conjured images of a converted garage or bedroom with nothing but a chair, sink and a mirror. But Meyer pulled out all the stops when she created her own place.
The large space boasts two workstations separated by a chic cabinet filled with all the necessary tools for Meyer’s day-to-day work. Each station has a classic black salon chair in front of an enormous mirror and a tasteful black sink.
On the opposite side of the salon are two hair dryers separated by a coffee table overflowing with magazines. Beautifully tiled floors complete the space and meld every aspect together seamlessly.
“I saw the look on your face when you walked in,” Meyer laughed. “You didn’t expect this, huh?”
Meyer has been a hairstylist for almost 40 years and in that time, she’s learned countless skills that have been vital to her work and in turn, to her clients. Through ongoing educational classes in the field, she manages to keep up with all the new trends and techniques. Sometimes, this only requires learning a new name for a certain style. Meyer said it’s fun to see old styles come back in vogue, like the shag cut, which resurged in popularity in the 2020s as the wolf cut.
Meyer’s specialty is curly hair. The complicated process requires knowledge and precision, according to Meyer. If you cut or style while the hair is wet, it may dry shorter or differently than intended, depending on the curl pattern. It also takes the right products and a whole lot of time.
Meyer is licensed to cut, crimp and curl, among many other duties but if you happen to land in her chair, she’ll be a therapist, a masseuse, a scientist or sometimes just a friend. It’s the extras that make the difference — the relaxing touch Meyer gives her clients during a massaging shampoo, the care she shows as she listens to her clients express their concerns. The joy she exudes while talking about her work and specific clients is infectious.
She spoke about one client who came in with pin-straight hair. It had been like that her entire life. Meyer realized the client had a natural curl pattern and with her consent, she revived a new head of springy waves.
Meyer’s care and expertise have helped her outside of the salon as well. She has done some impressive work to impact the community. In January 2022, she was appointed to the Breckenridge City Council to fill the spot of Jason Butts, who is now the city attorney.
She became interested in local government to raise awareness for things that were happening in the city. Meyer said she wants to make sure everyone has knowledge about what is going on and has the opportunity to make their voice heard.
In November 2022, Meyer was elected to the seat she had been appointed to and was sworn in during the first city council meeting of 2023. Now, she looks forward to a productive term where she can make a real difference at a citywide level and continue the same in her business efforts — one client at a time.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.