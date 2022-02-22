Land Values: Do you sell or pass down?

Did you know that there is a difference between bequeathing land to an inheritor and putting together an arrangement to sell your land? It has to do with determining how taxes are handled.
This sounds like a simple premise, but it is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the topic of land values and land acquisition. Russ Tweiten, vice president of AgCountry Farm Credit Services’ succession and retirement planning division, explained the process for us.
“Land that is bequeathed, also known as inherited, is usually left to heirs at a death either through a will or trust,” Tweiten said. “Land that is inherited through a will or trust receives what is called a ‘step-up in basis.’”
What that means is that land, for purposes of determining its basis (or tax cost) is brought up to the value it had on the date of death. Suppose land was bought in the 1990s for $500 an acre. In 2021, the date of death value was $4,000 per acre. The basis in the land, the tax cost, went from the $500 an acre to the $4,000 an acre.
“This is where the difference between selling land and inheriting land comes in to play. Using this example, if the land is sold after death by the heirs, the cost basis is $4,000 an acre. As such, if the land is sold for $4,000 an acre, there is no tax on the sale because the basis was brought up to the $4,000 an acre value at the date of death,” Tweiten said.
Suppose the family waits five years after death and then sells the land for $4,500 an acre. There now is gain on the sale of $500 an acre.
“Using the same set of facts, if land is sold prior to a death for $4,000 an acre, we have to use the cost basis of $500 an acre to determine the amount of tax on the sale,” Tweiten said.
If the land is sold before a death, there is a gain of $3,500 an acre that is subject to a capital gains tax of either 15 percent or 20 percent. This tax rate is determined by the seller’s income. Also, you will need to add state taxes and possibly other federal taxes if the gains are larger or if there is other investment income.
How do the processes work?
“To arrive at the step-up value at death, it is always best to have the land appraised by a certified rural appraiser, someone who routinely appraises farm land,” Tweiten said. “The value for the land if sold prior to death is either set by a willing buyer and willing seller under a private sale arrangement, or by the results of an auction sale if sold at public auction.”
The thing to remember is that basis, also known as tax cost, is set by either an appraisal at death or the price in the sales contract if the land is sold before death.
Land values have changed in recent years. Overall, recent land sales as of December 2021 had been higher than they were one year earlier. It has an effect on the ownership transfer process, which Tweiten explained concisely.
“Land sold between family members, such as a senior farmer selling to a junior farmer, can be sold at any price,” he said. “There is no rule that states one has to sell at the current market price. If land is sold below market price, depending on the discount, a federal gift tax return may need to be completed.”
As of Jan. 1, 2022, each person can gift $12,060,000 — $24,120,000 if married — tax-free in their lifetime. If the discounted value is below the $12,060,000 from an individual or $24,120,000 from a couple figure, the gift tax return becomes more for information and no gift tax is required.
“In the open market, it’s anyone’s guess where things are going. Our experience has shown us that between family members, there is usually some level of discount,” Tweiten said.
Businesses like AgCountry play pivotal roles in the land transfer process.
“A lender’s role is to provide the financing for a land sale or purchase,” Tweiten said. “The process is relatively easy if the balance sheet is fairly clean, with minimal or low debt, and the farm has a good cash flow and profitability.”
There may be a high amount of debt to consider, as well as weaker cash flow or profitability. What happens is that a more creative approach for getting the land purchased is utilized.
“Either way, most good lenders will look at the purchase in terms of its overall impact on the farm. If land is being sold on a contract for deed, the lender may have a team that can work with the farmer and loan officer on a good plan for selling under a contract,” Tweiten said.
Lenders usually try to fit customers with the best interest rates given their financial conditions. In some cases, the Farm Services Agency (FSA) is brought in to participate on the loan. The FSA offers guarantees in the event of the loan going sour.
“Generally speaking, lower interest rates and lower taxes have a more positive impact on land values,” Tweiten said.
Other factors that sometimes enter the equation include competition between multiple parties that want the same parcel, the land’s location to an interested buyer, soil types and drainage and tiling.
“Land values are ultimately set by a willing seller and willing buyer with a lot of the variables mentioned above entering into what a buyer will pay for land. As such, future land values are unpredictable,” Tweiten said.
