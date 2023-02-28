Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agriculture

Life cycle of a sugar beet

From seed to table

Life cycle of a sugar beet

The root of the beet contains 75% water, about 20% sugar and 5% pulp — the sugar content can vary between 12% and 21%.

Have you ever wondered where your sugar comes from? I might thoughtlessly respond, “from sugar cane, duh,” yet, according to Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC), sugar beets make up a third of the world’s sugar.

But where do the sugar beets come from? Well, seeds, of course.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred