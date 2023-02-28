Life cycle of a sugar beet

Have you ever wondered where your sugar comes from? I might thoughtlessly respond, “from sugar cane, duh,” yet, according to Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC), sugar beets make up a third of the world’s sugar.
But where do the sugar beets come from? Well, seeds, of course.
Often folks may think of the seed as something they buy from their local store to plant on a whim. All it takes is soil, water and sunlight, right? Wrong.
Before it becomes a commodity sold by its farmer, a whole cycle of processes must be completed. So really, the vegetable is only the middle-point of a long complicated process with many moving parts.
Let’s inspect the process from start to finish to get a better understanding of what happens to get to that bag of sugar.
First Step: The Idea
Like most major industries in the U.S., seed production and agriculture are extremely regulated, according to Jason Goltz, field seed program manager at the North Dakota State Seed Department. A large part of these regulations relate to intellectual property rights.
While there are still public domain seeds, according to Goltz, many seeds that have been bred for increased production or better performance are protected and private to their creator.
Thus, the process begins as an idea for a seed that’s scientifically better than any of its predecessors or competitors.
Second Step: The Lab
Now that the seed breeders know what they want to do, they can get into the lab. This is where a number of tests will be performed to determine the seed’s viability and purity. Viability tests essentially check the seed’s ability to produce seedlings. Purity tests often ensure a certain percentage of a seed sample produces the intended crop.
Other specialized examinations can be done, too, like testing if a seed is tolerant to a specific herbicide or crop-specific testing.
Third Step: Certification
Once all initial testing has been completed, seeds must go through a three-stage certification process. This includes foundation class seeds, registered class seeds and certified class seed.
Once a breeder’s seed is determined as foundation class, it will be planted on a plot of land. Once it has grown, it’s inspected by officials, which will determine if it can move to the next classification stage.
The same process is followed to move from registered class to certified class. Once a seed reaches the certified class stage, it must be used as a product, like sugar beets or any other crop, according to Goltz.
Fourth Step: Planting
So, you’re a farmer who has just bought a bundle of sugar beet seeds and hope for a successful year. You have to get the seed in the ground first.
Seeds must be sown across a plot of land so they can be cared for and cultivated to become fully grown.
Fifth Step: Harvesting
Once your sugar beets have grown completely, it’s time for harvesting. This is an almost-completely automated process where farmers can drive a tractor with a beet digger through their field and deposit the product into a large truck. Onlookers may often see these two trucks driving side-by-side as they work on harvesting.
Sixth Step: Processing
Many sugar beets are transported to MDFC for processing. The crop isn’t edible like other species of beets, but through processing it can become sugar and molasses.
At the factory, these sugar beets are washed and sliced into thin strips, otherwise known as cossettes. These cossettes enter a large diffuser which extracts their raw juice. Through a complicated six-step process the cossettes are processed into multiple products.
In the first step, the pulp is turned into pellets for livestock feed and other products. In the fifth step, syrup is thrown off through screen holes to be processed separately. Finally, the dried sugar is separated by its sugar crystal size and packaged for sale.
Seventh Step: Selling
This is when you’ll find a bag of sugar on the shelf at your local grocery store. Look at the back and see if it’s the approximately one third of products in the world made from sugar beets.
Final Step: Consumption
Now, it’s time to eat, or drink. Whether you plan to add a spoonful of sugar to some coffee or a cup to your spaghetti sauce, you’ve completed the life cycle of a sugar beet seed.