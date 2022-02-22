Lifelong learners

Children and adolescents spend some of their most formative years in classrooms, so it’s no surprise those memories can change the trajectory of their adult lives.
For a small town like Breckenridge, Minnesota, the school district is a tight-knit community of students, teachers, staff and parents. There are no 45-seat U.S. history classes or faceless administrators. Instead, there are teachers who care deeply about the success of all their students, principals who sit next to district families in church pews and bus drivers who drop youth off with a smile.
It may be why a significant number of former Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls decided to pursue education in their post-secondary schooling. While there are over a dozen total, Profile caught up with five Breckenridge alumni who graduated between 2006–2008 and found their passion in education.
Profile: What drew you to teaching?
Courtney Johnson: I have always liked to help others. I enjoyed helping classmates in high school with math, and that is what attracted me to teaching.
Noelle Green: I actually thought I wanted to go into the medical field when I first started college. When I realized that wasn’t the right fit for me, I did some job shadowing of teachers and school counselors and immediately knew that education was my passion.
Tony Herder: I like science and wanted to pass this interest to younger people. I also wanted to be a positive role model for students and help them become the best they can be.
Tanya Lautt: People always ask why I decided to teach math. Most math teachers chose to teach math because they loved it and were always good at it. I am quite the opposite. In middle school, I strongly disliked math and was never as good as everybody else. Math did not come “naturally” to me. Although I had good grades in my high school math courses, I had to work very hard to understand the material. I spent hours working on homework and asking teachers questions. Eventually, I found that I enjoyed the problem-solving challenges and the feeling of success. I chose to become a math teacher because I wanted to help students who struggle like I did. I understand their frustrations and know what it’s like to dislike math. I wanted to show them that anyone can be successful in math if they work hard.
April Anderson: I like the relationship-building piece and I had some amazing teachers growing up who helped with my self-esteem, and I want to be able to do that for my students as well.
Profile: What is your favorite part of your job?
CJ: My favorite part of my job is seeing student growth. I teach students basic math (money, time, basic operations) when they first immigrate to the United States. I then see them transform to grade-level content of geometry and algebra 2 within a few years with the appropriate support we provide.
NG: Without a doubt, the students. They constantly keep me on my toes and are making me laugh. I love seeing them learn and grow, both academically and personally.
TH: The relationships that are developed with students and the opportunity to prepare them for life after high school.
TL: The students. They become like family to me and I care about them as if they were my own kids.
AA: My kids! Every day they greet me with a smile. I have never had another job where I’ve been excited to come to work every day.
Profile: What has been your proudest moment in teaching?
CJ: I earned Staff Member of the Month in February 2020, which is nominated by students. I always love reading their notes of gratitude. It meant a lot for me to see how excited the kids were for me to receive that award.
NG: When I was teaching at Wahpeton Middle School, we took the eighth graders to the Character Challenge Course in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Students were pushed out of their comfort zone and learned about the importance of teamwork. While wrapping up this trip, an introverted student got up in front of the whole class and staff and thanked us for planning the trip and fundraising the money to make it happen. I was so proud of him, and it is a moment I often look back on.
TL: I have never won any huge awards, but any time a student acknowledges that I have had a positive impact on them, I feel very proud. Teaching — especially teaching math — is an underappreciated job. I treasure any act of thanks I get. My cubicle is covered with dozens of hand-written notes and letters from students I have collected over the years.
AA: There are a lot of proud moments, but some of the big ones are helping kids grasp a difficult concept and seeing the growth throughout the year. I also love seeing the behaviors dwindle due to the relationships I form with them throughout the year.
Profile: Why do you think so many in your class were attracted to education?
CJ: Breckenridge is such a great community with a great school system. We had phenomenal teachers growing up in high school, which helped to motivate us. I think my classmates and myself also are active parts of our school as coaches, advisors, in addition to our roles as teachers. We saw that a lot in Breckenridge as our teachers fulfilled multiple roles.
NG: I wholeheartedly believe it was because we had many high school teachers who built positive relationships with us. We were challenged, but always had fun in class.
TL: Almost everyone who becomes a teacher is inspired by one or more great teachers. We had excellent teachers in Breckenridge to serve as our role models.
AA: I think a lot of us came from teaching families and we had great examples at our school.
Profile: Did you have a particular teacher growing up who inspired you?
CJ: Mr. Trydahl, my eighth grade math teacher, was always so confident in my ability to tackle more difficult courses, even when I was very nervous. Mr. Goldade, my high school math teacher, always had such creative ways to get us engaged with the math content.
NG: Mr. Goldade is a teacher that I greatly respected as a student, and respect even more now as an educator. I took for granted the high level skills I was taught in his class. I also loved all of my music classes with Mrs. Manning and enjoyed my history classes with Mr. Whitney.
TH: I had several great teachers and coaches who inspired me to become a teacher. I became passionate about science during my sophomore year of biology with Mike Boldingh.
TL: All my teachers at St. Mary’s School and Breckenridge High School were great. However, Mr. Stan Goldade inspired me the most. He always had creative math activities that really changed my perspective of math. I went from disliking math to being excited about math. I wish I could remember all the activities we did, so I could implement them into my own classroom!
AA: Several! I always loved my teachers, especially in elementary school. Amy Ohm, Stacy Busta and Pat Wilson were incredibly creative and always made me feel comfortable.
Profile: How has your career changed through COVID-19?
CJ: I still teach the same content, but we have had to be much more adaptable to different needs from our students in quarantine. A lot of time is spent figuring out how we can get paper/pencil
activities transformed to online activities. We also know of many different options now to accomplish similar goals. For example, when I am in meetings with teachers across the district, we all can join a Zoom meeting compared to meeting in the same physical building.
NG: Many teaching styles have had to adjust with students needing to quarantine, which is a huge challenge for teachers. One silver lining that resulted from COVID-19 is the increased communication between teachers, students, and parents. Many parents are much more involved in their student’s education, and I greatly appreciated that additional support.
TH: Students and teachers have been more stressed since the pandemic began. Along with teaching content, a greater focus has now been placed on the emotional and mental well-being of students.
TL: Teaching through COVID has been the most difficult challenge I have faced in 11 years of teaching. Along with the uncertainty of the illness itself, teachers and students were ripped from their daily routines. We went from virtual, to hybrid, to virtual, to hybrid, to in-person. Teachers had to create massive amounts of brand new, digital curriculum on platforms we had never used. Students had to learn a new way to learn. Teachers had the added stress of contact tracing, sanitizing and enforcing mask mandates. Teacher burn-out was inevitable. While the 2020–2021 school year is not one I ever want to repeat, there was some good that came of it. I, personally, learned more technology skills in one year than I have in the rest of my teaching career. After students (and parents) dealt with virtual learning, I think everyone was more appreciative of teachers and in-person learning.
AA: I was not teaching during the brunt of COVID since I was staying home with my daughter, so for me there haven’t been huge changes other than the fact that I have had many more student absences than in years prior.
Profile: What difficulties do teachers face now?
CJ: Education is always evolving. Teachers face the challenge of trying to individualize instruction as much as possible for students, but also maintain a healthy work/life balance.
NG: In short, the mental health of students has been a growing concern. I think young students using social media is a contributing factor to this. Students don’t always know the consequences of what they post. It can be challenging because social media use is virtually uncontrollable.
TL: Teachers face different issues depending on the community they teach in. For example, teaching students from affluent homes will pose different challenges than teaching students in poverty. Community and parental support vary greatly from district to district. All the shortcomings of education get passed onto the teachers and not the education system itself. Teacher burnout rates have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. Personally, my greatest struggle is with cell phone distractions. Over the past 10 years of teaching, I have watched cell phones take control of students. Of course, the easy answer is to ban phones and take them away from students, but anyone in education knows it is not that simple. Students are accustomed to instant entertainment, instant answers, instant communication. Not only do teachers need to be more entertaining than Snapchat and Tik Tok, but we also need to convince students to persevere through challenging tasks that do not offer instant gratification. The need for instant answers hinders problem-solving skills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.