Listening and communicating together

Today’s speech-language pathologists (SLPs) carry on a tradition while also advancing education.
Rosanne Lysne, MS/CCC-Speech-language Pathologist, explained how SLPs’ roles have dramatically changed. SLPs were previously primarily known as speech therapists because the services they provided were focused on remediation of speech sound errors and articulation.
“Over the years, the role of the SLP has grown to focus equally, if not more, on language,” Lysne said. “Other areas such as voice, fluency, stuttering, phonological awareness and swallowing disorders are addressed to a lesser degree, depending on the occupational setting.”
Lysne is one of four SLPs with Wahpeton Public Schools. The SLPs include Kristi Nordick, who works at Zimmerman Elementary and with Head Start students, Heather Cooper, a part-time employee whose responsibilities for 2022–2023 include working with Wahpeton Elementary School’s first and second graders, and Sarah Haley, who succeeded the recently-retired Deb Loberg and works with students in grades 4–12.
“I also have first through some fourth grade students here (at WES) and I go to St. John’s to work with the students there,” Lysne said.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ four SLPs and Breckenridge Public Schools SLPs April Hoffert and Tanya Kelsen ensure that speech-language pathology is available throughout the immediate Twin Towns Area. This kind of coverage is not guaranteed throughout the wider region.
“I have had SLPs in rural schools reach out and tell me, ‘I wish I had that,’” Lysne said. “‘We are out here on our own and we don’t have anybody within our school system to collaborate with.’ If they’re part of a special education unit, they might have SLPs in different schools and smaller towns to communicate with, but they don’t have other people in their own school. I’m very appreciative for having a professional group here in our schools.”
Zimmerman Elementary Principal Rosemary Hardie is also Wahpeton Public Schools’ director of special education. Hardie, Lysne said, is both an unsung gem and especially humble.
“She is the most amazing leader for special education. I can’t imagine doing this job without her support and guidance,” Lysne said.
Parents and other guardians are also crucial supporters of speech-language pathology.
“The parents are always so thankful and grateful for the assistance their children receive,” Lysne said.
Lysne said the relationships she has with students are amazing.
“I would have to say that from little to elementary school age, kids are pretty excited about coming to speech,” she said. “I think they enjoy the one on one and small group activities.”
Youth also enjoy receiving a little extra attention in their day and appreciate more people to talk and communicate with.
“They just love to share and talk about life. A lot of times when they leave me and maybe pass onto the next SLP, I’ll still see them in the halls. They always remember. ‘Hi, Mrs. Lysne!’ Sometimes, they’ll want to stop and chit chat. The younger students, if they have an articulation error, might refer to us as ‘my ‘peach teacher,’” Lysne said.
Young speech-language pathology students are generally among the most motivated to take a class. They like the one on one interaction and when learning includes activities.
“We use lots of board games, card decks and incorporated technology,” Lysne said. “There are iPad apps that we can use in our learning. Of course, the kids know that it’s never just completely for fun. They know that in order to have the fun activity, they need to work while we’re together.”
SLPs from rural schools have come to observe Lysne’s class. She is excited to see some schools offering more tailored learning opportunities for SLPs during professional development days. Speech-language pathology is a field with lifelong applications.
“Employment of speech-language pathologists is projected to grow 21% from 2014–2024, much faster than the average for all occupations,” Lysne previously wrote. “As the large baby boom population grows older, there will be more instances of health conditions that cause speech or language impairments, such as strokes and hearing loss.”
The K–12 setting allows for one on one and group education. It all depends on factors including a student’s intensity, needs and ideal conditions.
“What we help with overall is communication. When people think of SLPs, they think of articulation and helping with speech sounds, but we’re going way beyond that. There are so many areas that we’re trained in,” Lysne said.
Speech-language pathologists are trained for “absolutely everything,” no matter what career path they take. Lysne and her colleagues are certified with the American Speech and Hearing Association. They also receive positive feedback in many ways.
“It’s an amazing feeling when kids succeed,” Lysne said. “I do a cheer and I get so excited. Sometimes, I think I tear up a little bit. I’m very proud of them for achieving their goals.”