Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Agriculture

Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’

Sperry Apiaries continues to produce honey, beeswax in Richland County

Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’
Buy Now

Mark Sperry holds one of the frames that sits in a row of 8-10 inside each bee box. Each frame is generally made with slight divots in it to give the bees a little help as they build the hexagonal honeycomb.

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar
Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’

Becca and Mark Sperry hold cleaned and purified beeswax blocks which they began selling online in the summer of 2022.

The scent of honey wafts through the quiet Kindred, North Dakota, warehouse as drums of the sweet product along with hundreds of empty bee boxes sit after a successful production season. The honeybees are long gone as they escaped North Dakota’s brutal winter for that of the Central Valley in California.

For about the past 20 years, Sperry Apiaries Owner Mark Sperry has been sending his bees out to California for the winter. While he said they’re technically able to survive the season here, and they have in the past, it’s much easier to send them somewhere they’re needed.

Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’
Buy Now

Hundreds of bee boxes are stored in the warehouse during the winter. In the production season, the boxes are placed on top of existing colonies so the bees have more space to produce honey and beeswax.
Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’
Buy Now

Drums of honey, filled to the brim, are stacked inside the warehouse. In the back room, a machine is covered up now, but during the production season it’s constantly buzzing along.


Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred