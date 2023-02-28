Locals lead the bee ‘buzziness’

Mark Sperry holds one of the frames that sits in a row of 8-10 inside each bee box. Each frame is generally made with slight divots in it to give the bees a little help as they build the hexagonal honeycomb.
Hundreds of bee boxes are stored in the warehouse during the winter. In the production season, the boxes are placed on top of existing colonies so the bees have more space to produce honey and beeswax.
The scent of honey wafts through the quiet Kindred, North Dakota, warehouse as drums of the sweet product along with hundreds of empty bee boxes sit after a successful production season. The honeybees are long gone as they escaped North Dakota’s brutal winter for that of the Central Valley in California.
For about the past 20 years, Sperry Apiaries Owner Mark Sperry has been sending his bees out to California for the winter. While he said they’re technically able to survive the season here, and they have in the past, it’s much easier to send them somewhere they’re needed.
With the boom in almond production and a heightened need for pollinators, many beekeepers rent their colonies out and ship them west, Sperry explained. These almonds are unlike other crops in that they require a process of natural pollination, as opposed to artificial or machine pollination.
After months in their west-coast almond haven, Sperry’s honeybees often return in late March. This allows them to set up shop, rebuild any lost populations and prepare for the approximately-six-week production season.
Due to trends in agriculture, each year is different for Sperry.
“No year is the same. If you looked at a graph of production each year it would be all over the place,” Sperry said while mimicking a zigzag pattern with his hand.
He remembers a major boom in sunflower production in the late 1970s and 1980s. While more flowers might have seemed like a positive trajectory for beekeepers, the pesticides needed for the commodity was killing the honeybee foragers.
“We lost a lot of bees those years,” Sperry said.
However, the Sperrys adapted. They began to build relationships with aerial spray plane pilots and found out when they planned to spray the sunflowers. This allowed them to put a cover over each hive’s entrance so the foragers weren’t able to leave and suffer the same fate as their predecessors.
Sperry also remembers the following years when the North Dakota government was paying farmers not to plant crops on certain portions of their land. This effort to keep the cost of crops from decreasing too much also managed to help local bee populations.
In the areas where farmers weren’t planning to harvest, they would plant grass or clovers of differing species, according to Sperry. This created the perfect environment for the honeybees to work and assist production.
Sperry saw a drastic boost in production in the 1990s because of this.
Recently, unpredictable weather conditions have made it even harder for them to plan for the season.
In 2021, North Dakota experienced record-breaking droughts that affected crops, and in turn, honey production. Luckily, Sperry said they didn’t do too bad that year.
Then in 2022, the state experienced an unusually wet spring. This postponed many preseason duties which caused undue worry about the upcoming season’s production.
Adaptation is the name of the game though; whatever gets thrown at the apiary is readily dealt with. That means Sperry has to purchase things he may have had in-house in past years or pay higher prices for production staples.
“It’s not all doom and gloom,” Sperry laughed.
The harvesting season usually begins at the beginning of August and lasts until mid-September. During this time, Sperry’s facility is buzzing as folks scrape beeswax off sheets of honeycomb and work machinery to capture the honey inside by the pound.
According to Sperry, the apiary is responsible for the production of 120,000 pounds of honey each year on average and is home to around 1,200 colonies of honeybees each year.
“That number is based on a yearly average,” Sperry said. “Some years we’ll do more and others we do less.”
North Dakota has been the highest honey-producing state for the past few decades. In 2018, North Dakota out-produced the second-place state, Montana, nearly tripling their production with more than 38 million pounds, according to World Atlas.
The honey they produce isn’t sold individually like other apiaries; they sell drums of honey by the pound to bulk buyers. In addition, the Sperrys also sell beeswax, just beginning that side of the business in 2022. Becca Sperry, Mark Sperry’s wife, is in charge of that side of operation.
This means that everything the honeybees produce is used for something — none of it goes to waste.
After each season is completed, the honeybee colonies are gathered together onto a large flatbed truck and prepared to be shipped west again.
Mark Sperry said the best way citizens could help their local apiaries is to plant things that pollinators like, such as clovers and dandelions.
“Even if it’s just planted in the backyard, or even a portion of the yard, this can help the honeybees looking for pollen,” Sperry said.
The Sperrys will continue to adapt for success as they’ve done in the past, but they need the help of locals to continue that for years to come.
