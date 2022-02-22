Make your calories count

Food hasn’t necessarily matured, but what definitely has is the public’s understanding of how to get vitamins and nutrients without sacrificing taste.
Being a savvy consumer knows no age or skill limits. It can be practiced year-round in ways that won’t break the bank. Variety is the spice of life.
“The best way to make sure we’re getting all the nutrition we need is to incorporate the five food groups in our daily diets,” said Heidi Loll, the North Dakota State University’s food nutrition program agent in Richland County, North Dakota. “That includes dairy, fruit, whole grains, vegetables and protein. If you’re trying to broaden your diet, we suggest ‘Eating the Rainbow.’” Looking for a variety of foods in a variety of colors will help broaden the nutrition that you’re bringing into your body.”
Breanna Pastir is an agriculture education teacher with the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center. In the city of Wahpeton, Pastir works with youth from throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
“We focus on a few different areas of nutrition, including nutrition for animals themselves. We talk about nutrition for small animals and for larger animals, in that case with our vet science and ranching course,” Pastir said.
In addition to caring for livestock, some ag education students are discovering the importance of food science and nutrition.
“We’re talking about the foods that we’re eating and how agriculture really makes an impact on nutrition, as well as how to provide good quality, sustainable means of nutrition for our students,” Pastir said.
Loll’s work allows her to provide money-saving, appetite-pleasing tips. For example, it’s recommended to mix a protein with other foods. This creates one dish that covers many food groups rather than having multiple side dishes.
“You can also compare prices for items and check for sales at our local stores,” Loll said. “If needing food assistance, consider visiting local food pantries. Remember that meals do not have to look like what you see in the ads.”
Following a well-balanced diet and remembering portion control are important tools of the smart consumer.
“Tell yourself that you can go up for seconds. Portion your first plate how you would during a normal day. Know that you can go back and consider alternatives,” Loll said.
Sweet potatoes and squash are versatile vegetables with ample taste. It can also be fun to create your own items, like a personal chip dip.
“We like to make our ranch homemade,” Loll said. “You can get a 15-cent ranch packet from the store, add Greek yogurt and when you’re doing so, you’ve increased the protein and creaminess in the chip dip. It’s something you’re going to feel less guilty to eat.”
Pastir teaches students from grades 7–12, several of whom do not come from agriculture backgrounds and might not go into careers involving agriculture production. Nevertheless, she can still teach them to be informed consumers.
“Nutrition is a good way to start that,” Pastir said. “All of our students love food and we can get them to understand serving sizes and portion control. We do a fun lab with seventh graders, involving the percentage of water in different fruits. They estimate how much is there and then, when we dehydrate the fruit, they’re always amazed to see how much water there was.”
Pastir’s students also learn about the science of meat, including the composition of larger cuts and how they become items prepared and sold at markets. This allows the youth to consider not only what they’re eating, but what they’re purchasing, concepts that apply to all food items.
“I tell my seventh graders when we’re dealing with food
science and looking at portions that serving size is not what I could eat, but what I should be eating. ‘I could eat a whole bag of chips, but should I?’” Pastir said.
Through her work, Loll is able to discuss how processed foods work. These are items prepared in a way that will allow a longer shelf life.
“Fresher meats and fresher vegetables give you the chance to embrace nutrition benefits without having the preservatives and sodium,” Loll said. “It may be that I can make something as good in my own home, something that’s fresh, tasty, better for me and just as good as commercial, processed quality.”
It is true that fresher food can sometimes be more expensive. However, Loll said there are ways around the sticker shock, including price checking and relying on resources like food pantries. Pastir and her students have taken nutrition into their own hands at the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility.
“We started raised garden beds in front of the high school, and that was a really fun addition. We were able to talk about how to incorporate produce into our diets and how to grow at home. It works even if you live in a smaller area, like an apartment or a home with a small backyard,” Pastir said.
Learning how to plan out and plant a garden is part of a greater understanding of the growing process.
“We do have some hydroponic grow towers that we’ve had some success with and I think students have been really excited about them, too,” Pastir said. “They’re seeing that with these, you can grow lettuce and tomatoes in the middle of winter in North Dakota.”
Becoming a savvy consumer with healthy eating habits has long-range benefits, Pastir and Loll agree. Loll used the example of spaghetti squash burrito bowls.
“You don’t have to make a huge meal every meal time,” she said. “You can make so much that it will last you through the week or use versatile items that will allow you to make a whole new dish that still tastes new. The Extension’s website has all these recipes and the ingredients are already laid out.”
Agriculture education teachers like Pastir work to inform students about the careers and responsibilities involved in preparing food. Consumer and nutrition agents like Loll work to inform and empower people of all ages.
“You can get your protein, nutrients and vitamins without skimping on presentation, flavor and especially taste,” Loll said. “When you eat the food you prepare, there’s a sense of pride.”
