Modern age of pet care

The friendships between humans and animals have prevailed over thousands of years. The first evidence of domesticating dogs can be traced back more than 30,000 years ago, and cats followed some 20,000 years later. And the number of pet owners has increased since COVID-19 asserted its presence in the U.S. From March 2020 to March 2021, one in five households acquired a dog or cat, an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals study showed.
On a similar upward trend is the animal health industry. Some 383 million companion animals are served by the animal health industry, according to its website. Animal health is no longer just about choosing a hearty dry dog food and making sure Fido gets in a walk once a day.
The wellbeing of pets has extended to CBD products for anxiety and pain, supplements for preventative health and even seasonings for bland puppy chow.
Lisa Hill, owner of Pinewood Kennels in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was introduced to the animal health industry in July 2019 through a desperate effort to better the livelihood of her elderly beagle mix, Chad. He was beginning to get lost in the bathroom due to cognitive decline, he was having difficulties moving around and he was unable to get a full night’s sleep.
“Around 13, he started showing some serious signs of aging, and I just happened upon a Facebook ad in a vendor group for joint support plus CBD. I thought, ‘Eh, might as well try it.’ He was having a hard time getting up and we were getting close to having to put him down. So I was going to give this one last thing a try. It worked so well, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I need to learn more about this,’” Hill said.
After four months of taking supplements, Chad was running around like a puppy, Hill said. He was having less accidents in the house, he was able to master stairs again and he could sleep soundly.
“We got probably an extra nine months out of him,” Hill said. “It was so good.”
After seeing success with Chad, she joined pawTree LLC, a social selling company that specializes in pet health products. Items for sale include dog and cat food, health supplements, CBD products, skin and hair products, cleaning products and specialty products for specific issues like itchy ears.
“Most people don’t realize that there’s so much out there,” Hill said. “There are products for every kind of ailment, or things like my own dogs like to eat out of the litter box or they eat their own poop, and there are things to help even that. Everything an animal does, there’s a reason they’re doing it.”
Hill now sells pawTree products to around 120 people, most of them local. And Hill has the market cornered — she doesn’t know of anyone else in the area who sells animal health products. Her business has grown significantly due to word of mouth. People will call her asking about a product their friend bought for their dog or cat.
The pawTree products mesh well with Hill’s kennel business, especially since she gets to know her furry guests during their stay. Occasionally she will get permission from a dog owner to offer a dog with severe separation anxiety products to calm them during their stay.
Anxiety is a recurring issue she sees in the dogs she boards, and it can manifest in a variety of ways. Hill deals with a lot of picky eating, especially in the first few days a dog is boarded. For those animals, Hill adds a sprinkle of dog food seasoning to their kibble and their refusal to eat quickly dissipates, she laughed.
Hill said she has gained some new pawTree clients through her kennel business because her customers can see how a health product improved their pet’s stay. There are always naysayers, but Hill said she happily shares her story of success with anyone willing to listen.
“I’ve seen it, I’ll tell them my story with Chad. When he was still alive, I’d show people. I’m not going to change their minds, but with people who are really unsure, I’ll give them a few days of a sample just to see if it helps at all. I’ve gotten a few people switched over based on that,” Hill said.
As a lifelong pet owner and lover, it was exciting for Hill to find products that improved aspects of her pets’ lives that she didn’t know were treatable issues. She thinks this is why the animal health industry has experienced so much growth.
“I think the availability of information and sharing over social media has increased interest in everything,” Hill said. “People are more readily aware of it and you can reach so many more people. Every other day there’s a vendor show or event online popping up. It makes it much easier.”
For Hill, her perspective on animal health has changed as her furry friends age and slow. She is more concerned about taking preventative measures and more cognizant of a pet’s quiet struggles.
“I love pets. I used to be really bad about feeding my dogs table scraps and excessive treats, but as you get older, you realize you want them to stick around longer. So their early on health and preventative health is so important,” Hill said. “Why not give your pet a better quality of life?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.