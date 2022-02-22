More than Skin-Deep

Art becomes an even more personal and intimate expression when the canvas is skin.
It takes two to create a good tattoo. There must be an element of trust and dedication from both the tattooer and the tattooed.
“You have to have the ideas, and the want, and the desire, and the monetary means and all the above to make a tattoo happen,” Zeke Ink Tattoo Artist Nathan Froehlich said. “You gotta sit there and take my torture. You have to go through the process. You have to learn from it just as much as I’m learning. So, if they can’t sit there and do it, I can’t do my best job.”
Tom Pingel has been traveling from Fargo, North Dakota, weekly to get tattooed by Froehlich. Currently, Pingel is working up to a full color sleeve, connected to a back piece that meets his other arm tattoo.
“I bring pictures that are sort of what I want, and then I just say, ‘Twist it. Do what you want to make it work,’” Pingel said. “There’s a lot of understanding. We communicate, we talk about it, and then he goes nuts. It’s always a fun time even though the pain is there.”
Froehlich, 49, has been building his profile as a prominent tattoo artist in the Red River Valley and surrounding area over the last decade. After spending time at Golden Dragon Tattoo in Fargo, Froehlich took a position at Zeke Ink Tattoo in Wahpeton a couple months ago to be closer to his Fergus Falls, Minnesota, home.
He was always an artist, but Froehlich only began tattooing 10 years ago.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be a tattoo artist, and now I wish I’d done it 20 years ago,” Froehlich said.
Before becoming a tattoo artist, Froehlich worked in multimedia computer graphics and web development. He owned his own sign shop for 14 years.
“(Tattooing) is really the only tangible thing, when you can get a product in front of you and you get to talk to it and you get feedback versus a website, where you build it and nobody even cares who built it,” Froehlich said. “This is different. You get a little more recognition.”
Froehlich started tattooing due to peer pressure from his friends. Even though he was convinced he couldn’t earn a living as a tattoo artist, Froehlich ordered a tattoo machine. When it came in the mail, he did one tattoo on his own foot, then got his apprenticeship the next day.
He was thrust into the ink world, and it quickly consumed him.
“Tattooing isn’t really a job, it’s a lifestyle. You eat, live and breathe it. You go to Walmart, you talk tattoos. You go to fast food, you talk tattoos. You book appointments at the city dump, you talk tattoos. You eat, live and breathe it. It’s the only job I’ve ever had that I have never once said, ‘Oh man, I gotta go to work today.’ It’s always, ‘I get to go to work today,’” he said.
When Froehlich started tattooing, it changed everything, including his family dynamics. His daughter, Kilee Gutzmer, has now started apprenticing with him in the shop. Zeke Ink Tattoo Owner Laura Richard said her son, Austin Richard, also fell into the world after his father died.
“He was never interested in tattooing, even doing it in college or all the years growing up when his dad had a shop. And I think it became a bond between him and his father,” Laura Richard said.
Now, Laura Richard’s daughter has also begun practicing her lines at home. Tattooing has become a family affair for the Wahpeton shop.
While Froehlich spends most of his time at Zeke Ink Tattoo, he secured a residency guest spot five years ago at Doc’s Tattooz in Marathon, Florida, and will sometimes travel there to tattoo. Froehlich said he probably has a friend in every state he can call up who would let him tattoo at their shop because the ink world is so interconnected. He also occasionally kicks it with the Artists of Love Hate Miami, made famous by the reality show “Miami Ink.”
“When I first started tattooing, that was the show I watched to learn anything. I had no idea what I was doing and I was on the fence about if I even wanted to do it. Then, I started watching those guys and seeing how much fun they were having and the art they were creating, and I’m all over it,” Froehlich said.
Tattooing has opened him up to a lot of unique experiences. Froehlich has inked all the band members of Saving Abel, a Memphis, Tennessee, rock band. The band even made him a VIP, and if he ever goes to a concert, he can walk straight onto their tour bus.
“Even that kind of opportunity I never thought would come about, especially being a small-time somebody from the middle-of-nowhere Minnesota, you know?” he said.
Froehlich believes tattooing can be for everybody, and it’s a philosophy the shop puts into practice. Zeke Ink Tattoo does cover-up pieces over self harm scars and mastectomy scars.
“I don’t know how these people always get brought to us, but it’s some type of connection. It’s just out there in the world that we can and will understand and be supportive,” Richard said.
Froehlich also works with a program that covers up human sex trafficking tattoos if a victim has been branded.
“I can give them that part of their body back,” Froehlich said.
Zeke Ink Tattoo is largely about giving back to the community and being inclusive of everyone who steps in their door.
Austin Richard will soon be doing a tattoo on a nonverbal autistic man, whose mother said he has always expressed how much he wanted one.
“She could never find a shop that would give him a tattoo,” Laura Richard said. “If we have to block out a whole day, we’ll just take our time. The mom was ecstatic.”
Some of Froehlich’s most memorable tattoos come from the unexpected clients, or the deep meaning behind a piece of art. His very first portrait tattoo was on a 56-year-old woman in remembrance of her late brother. The reference picture she brought was missing half of her brother’s head, so Froehlich had to reconstruct the hair, the ear and the side of his face.
“She went home to her mother, who was 97 years old, and the mother started crying and she goes, ‘How did you get a picture of my boy on your back?’”
Those moments stay with an artist, Froehlich said. He loves giving clients the gift of a loved one etched into their skin, or covering painful memories in beautiful art. The looks on his client’s faces are worth more to him than money ever could be, he said.
“Some people are coming here because of a tragedy. Some people are coming here because it’s a novelty. Whatever the reason, you want to make sure it’s a good experience, not a hurtful or traumatic experience,” Laura Richard said.
