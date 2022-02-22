Multi-talented Maddy

Madison Nelson-Gira, a 2016 Wahpeton High School graduate, is living his best life in the Fargo-Moorhead radio scene. One year into his position as news reporter for The Mighty 790 KFGO, Madison is taking on a larger role and diversifying the station’s outlook. Whether it’s writing a feature story on dog sledding, covering breaking news or creating video content — Madison is a true Swiss Army Knife.
In March 2022, Madison will move into the newly-minted position of video and content strategist. The young professional will head a department focused on taking KFGO into the future with engaging livestreams and compelling stories in the local community with video coverage to support them.
“We’re not really tied down to a single role. All of us in the newsroom are editing, doing audio, news stories, podcasts … those kinds of things,” Madison said. “Flexibility is important. If you bring certain traits and skills to the table, you should be showing them off. Obviously you have to learn the job first. Luckily, I’m learning from the best in the business, Peabody Award and Edward R. Murrow Award winners like Paul Jergens.”
After Madison mastered the traditional aspects of broadcast radio, he approached the company with his vision for value-added content, hoping for approval to implement his ideas.
“Once I got comfortable, I was like, hey, I can also do the video aspect. I showed some of the higher ups examples of what I’m capable of doing and they basically said, ‘do your thing.’ That was very important to me,” he said.
Madison attended North Dakota State College of Science after graduating from Wahpeton.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do quite yet, so I earned my general liberal arts degree. I was very involved in the student
senate, leadership organizations and theater,” he said.
In today’s media you often have the news side and the sports side when it comes to reporters. Madison is a unique blend of both worlds, a recreational softball player, a baseball analytics junkie and a powerful voice over the airwaves regardless of what he’s speaking on. Ultimately, he prefers chasing stories with a specific feature aspect, something the Fargo-Moorhead area can provide.
“You might not be able to do that in New York City or Los Angeles, where so much breaking news is going on. We live in an interesting geographical area, where we can chase these feature stories and not be caught drowning in all the breaking news,” Madison said. “I’m appreciative that corporate has somewhat believed in me to do what I needed, hopefully taking us into the next step of constant evolution in content creation.”
Madison moved from NDSCS and enrolled at Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he pursued a double major in photo and broadcast journalism with a minor in sports communication. He graduated MSUM under a cloud of uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I interned with the Fargo Force for a while, but it quickly came down to the fact that I needed a job during the pandemic,” Madison said. “I sent out some feelers and talked to some people down in Wahpeton. Luckily, Perry Miller hooked me up with Dave Jergens, the news director at KFGO. I interviewed with Dave, read some copy, and I was hired that day.”
One day, Madison might be responsible for receiving and updating accurate information on an early morning fire. The very next, you can find him out in the field late into the night covering a youth basketball tournament for underprivileged kids. He handles the ebb and flow of job duties with grace and understands that not every task at hand in the newsroom is a glorious one, including the early morning rise and grind his position demands.
“I’m thinking back to college, you wouldn’t catch me waking up before noon,” Madison laughed. “You have to do some work that you don’t really like sometimes. But in the end, that gives you the flexibility to do what you love.”
For readers interested in following Madison’s strides at KFGO, you can connect with his work through his radio name, Madison Quinn.
“My parents tell me all the time, people ask them what I’m up to and how things are going. They haven’t connected the dots just yet that Madison Quinn is Wahpeton’s Madison Nelson-Gira,” he said.
