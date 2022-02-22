News Monitor ‘2021 Citizen of the Year’ Samantha Vosberg

She never hesitates to help others, whether she knows them or not. She has a big heart and treats everyone with respect. She raises her hand whenever volunteers are requested.
Family and friends shared these sentiments to describe Wyndmere, North Dakota, resident Samantha Vosberg.
Whether working as a mentor to young girls in the local BIOGirls chapter, coaching youth sports or organizing fundraisers for those in need, Vosberg can be counted on to give back to her community. She always shows up to support her family, her friends and community members.
Over the years, she has taught religion at St. John’s Church, she’s on the Wyndmere Community Center Board, has been on the committee of the Wyndmere Fall Festival since its inception and helps with Make-A-Wish fundraisers.
Like many people in rural North Dakota, Vosberg works two jobs – full time for Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota as a product and market solutions partner out of Fargo, and part time as a bartender at the Black Pelican in Wyndmere. Around her busy schedule, she also finds time to travel to as many sporting events as she can to watch her nieces and nephews compete.
Her close friend and sister-in-law, Nichole Benedict, described her as the “best aunt.” Nichole’s brother, Gordon Vosberg Jr., is Samantha’s husband.
“She doesn’t have children of her own, but she’s the aunt who does everything for her nephews and nieces. She’s always looking out for them, and her stepchildren, as well,” Benedict said.
“Sam volunteers for everything,” she continued. “She also has the gift of gab – there’s never a dull moment when she’s around. She’s just a good soul. My kids are lucky to have an aunt like her.”
Denise Vosberg, Samantha’s step-mother-in-law, said she’s always ready to help with anything the community needs.
“When she hears of a family in need, she offers to take food, clothing, or whatever they need to get through. Sam has two step-daughters in Center, North Dakota, and about 15 nieces and nephews from Brainerd, Minnesota, Wyndmere and Minot, North Dakota, and she does her best to get to most of their events because she loves to be a part of their lives and knows how much it means to them to have her there,” Denise Vosberg said. “Sam is definitely a giver with no limits, and many others in this community agree.”
Please join us in celebrating Samantha Vosberg as our News Monitor Citizen of the Year.
