On with the show

Since 2021, in-person performances have returned to venues like the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus, and the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. While the talent on stage is memorable and appreciated, it’s also sometimes smaller and definitely adaptable.
“When NDSCS was finally allowed to sing without the masks at the end of the fall 2021 semester, it was a different feeling which I hope stays,” said Bryan Poyzer, performing arts program coordinator and choral activities director. “Now we have to find the other students who have not sung or played since March 2020 and urge them to come back to what they enjoyed so much in high school.”
NDSCS began the 2021–2022 education year with low participation in vocal music. With around 10 students in each performance group as of January 2022, the college was unable to tour locally or nationally.
“We have done two performances with COVID restrictions and had very low turnout,” Poyzer said. “The performing arts department is very active on campus right now. Lecture classes and creative offerings like speech and drama are at an all-time high. Unfortunately, the public outreach that has been our tradition at NDSCS has been put on hold and the communities are not seeing us at our best.”
The scene was more optimistic at nearby Wahpeton High School, where classmates Holly German and Elise Picken talked about how adjustments in performing as musicians and singers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s definitely been a rollercoaster, having to go from somewhat normalcy to complete chaos,” German said. “Now we’re just trying to get back into more of a normal routine, which has been kind of hard.”
Motivation has been harder to maintain but remains important, Picken said.
“We knew last year, going into the (2020–2021) school year, that there was a chance you would never perform in front of an audience. We didn’t for a long time. You didn’t get the satisfaction of sharing music with other people. You had to find your own inner motivation,” Picken said.
Tammy Goerger, Wahpeton’s middle school and high school band teacher, said there have been less students missing from performing groups than there were at the start of the pandemic. At the same time, everyone occasionally has to pick up some slack.
“We’re making sure that we have enough people covering every part,” Goerger said. “Sometimes our percussionists, in particular, will need somebody to move over and cover an absence. Everyone’s willing to do things like that to make the ensemble work.”
Quarantining in response to COVID-19 exposure or a diagnosis also played a role in changing attitudes. Alliya Anderson, NDSCS, recalled being in high school when the pandemic became part of everyday life.
“We weren’t able to perform in person,” she said. “In college, we could sing with masks on. It was an eye-opening challenge, having to use my chest voice and also learn different singing techniques. At the same time, it did allow us to be more comfortable and have more fun with the music.”
NDSCS and Wahpeton Public Schools both recorded performances for a time. Jacob Wolter, NDSCS, remembered the changed experience of having more than one chance to give a concert-level performance.
“When you sing and you don’t have an audience, it feels weird,” he said. The singing is different.”
One of the harder parts of being a musician or singer amid the pandemic and the current “new normal” situation is responding to the loss of fellow performers. Some people simply lost their passion for music.
“We just have to keep ourselves motivated and keep moving,” German said.
A great performance can make a difference, as Picken said when talking about the Wahpeton High School choir’s return performance.
“It was different to be motivated in choir,” she said. “We were in the auditorium, we were all spread out and we had to wear masks while singing. I think that everyone felt really down. But then after that concert, when we performed for our parents and we really got that feel for performing again, it was a catalyst. Everyone remembered, ‘Oh. This is why we’re here.’”
Abby Marfell, who presented her sophomore recital for NDSCS via streaming, remembers similar moments where she knew she still wanted to keep going.
“The passion behind music, being able to continue with it, that was still there,” she said. “I think it was not only about being able to sing, but being able to bond together as a choir. We didn’t take much for granted. We were taking in every bit and every moment we could.”
Choir was about more than performances for Marfell. It was about growing friendships and bonds with each other. Poyzer remembers that in lieu of traditional social gatherings like movies and parties, rehearsals became a way for people to feel some connection with each other.
“I was in choir because I enjoy singing a lot and it was kind of like a friend group,” Wolter said.
The new normal is in progress. Goerger said Wahpeton Public Schools has been fortunate, with rehearsals and performances carrying on.
“The kids have a good attitude about it,” she said. “I was fortunate. I actually didn’t lose anybody during COVID. They all stuck it out, but part of that was because we were able to have regular rehearsals. The kids enjoy being here and making music. We didn’t have much to recover from.”
Listening to his students talk, Poyzer feels the future at NDSCS is in good hands.
“The music and the performing will survive. It’s not going to go away,” he said.
Anderson agrees, talking about how student musicians and singers were able to make supporters and communities realize that the pandemic was not an ending for performances, but a continuation.
“Things aren’t normal right now, but we still have music,” she said. “We’ll be okay.”
