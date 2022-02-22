Oral health is an integral part of overall health

Dentists lead the way in scientific advancement and clinical treatments that help improve patient health.
That’s according to Dr. Cesar R. Sabates, D.D.S., president of the American Dental Association. Dr. Sabates, on behalf of the ADA, spoke proudly of the 2021 study “Oral Health in America: Advances and Challenges.” The study was produced by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
“Oral health may be at a tipping point in America,” the study stated. “During the last 20 years, evidence has been mounting for the essential role of oral health within a long and healthy life.”
Health leaders have stated that good oral health includes being able to freely eat, smile, speak and interact with others. There’s more to it, though.
“(It’s also having) freedom from stigma related to dysfunctional conditions or pain that can interfere with normal functioning. Oral health problems can occur at any point in our lives, but more often than not, they are preventable through individual, family and community efforts,” the study stated.
Rhonda Edwardson is an associate professor and the chair of North Dakota State College of Science’s Allied Dental programs. In addition to research on the relationship between oral health and overall health, the strength is seen in the field.
“We notice the relationship in our collaboration between the dental field and the medical field,” Edwardson said. “Things that we see in the oral cavity have an effect on the whole body.”
There is a relationship among NDSCS’ Allied Health programs, Edwardson said. Dental assistant and dental hygienist students have worked with nursing and occupational therapy students.
“Our occupational students come and show us the procedures for wheelchair transfers, as well as sharing ergonomic information for the students themselves and exercises they and others individuals can do,” Edwardson said.
A dental professional can learn how a person with arthritis can better handle a toothbrush, as well as the warning signs of oral disease including oral cancer, the warning signs of high blood pressure and the importance of home health care.
“New discoveries also make it clear that oral health is inextricably bound with health in general,” Oral Health in America stated. “Diseases in other parts of the body can cause or exacerbate oral disease, and vice versa. Although this connection has long been recognized, our understanding of it deepens with every discovery.”
Scientists identify mechanisms of oral disease and in doing so, adapt new technologies and fresh approaches for diagnosis and treatment.
“Dental and medical practices (must be) well thought out, evidence-based, and available and accessible to all,” Oral Health in America stated.
In addition to its education of future dental assistants and dental hygienists, NDSCS holds the annual Give Kids a Smile event. Free dental services are given to youth ages 3–18. Services often include dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings and extractions.
“We want to create good dental experiences for youth,” Edwardson said. “Along with cost, bad past experiences are often a reason why a person may not visit a dentist as often. We’ve heard that if people have a bad experience when they’re young, they tend to stay away from dentists. We want to give a good experience, inspire longevity and create a high ease and comfort level.”
Dental caries, the disease process that causes tooth decay, was reported in Oral Health in America as one of the most common chronic diseases affecting children both nationally and globally. The study cited advancements since a previous version was published in 2020.
“Uncreated tooth decay in primary teeth has significantly decreased in children younger than 12 (23 percent to 15 percent) and this change has been greatest for children aged 2–5 years, with caries experience decreasing from at least 19 percent to 10 percent,” Oral Health in America stated.
Many of the services offered during Give Kids a Smile, including cleaning, sealants, x-raying and fluoride treatments, are routinely offered at NDSCS’ Mayme Green Health Center. Edwardson explained that the clinic traditionally is used for preventative care, not restorative care.
“Each year, we have 20 students in our dental assisting program, a one-year program. We have 20 students each year in dental hygiene, which is a two-year program,” she said.
Ultimately, patients make a difference when it comes to ensuring good oral health and good whole-body health.
“Certain patients are more in tune with their health and oral health than others are,” Edwardson said. “I do feel that patient awareness is increasing, which is a good thing. The more that happens, the better.”
