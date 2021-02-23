Paulson honored for his commitment and service

David Paulson is the recipient of the News Monitor 2020 Citizen of the Year award for his commitment and service to the Hankinson community and surrounding region.
The Board of Directors of the Hankinson Community Development Corporation, Inc., nominated Paulson, noting he was one of 14 charter members of the organization, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021.
“As a young businessman, he recognized the importance of having a vision for the future and organizing an effort to grow the community,” the board wrote.
Paulson currently serves as vice president on the CDC Board of Directors, which also includes Nate Falk, DeeAnn Bilben, Ryan Wallock and Bob Wurl.
“Dave has been an active member in the Hankinson Commercial Club through the years as the owner of Lakeview Supper Club and now through the Antique Depot,” the board wrote.
He and his wife, Bev, can be found in the group of volunteers lending a hand whether at Oktoberfest, Polka Fest, Holiday Train or Hankinson’s Fourth of July celebration.
Serving people and his community are second nature to Paulson. He lends a hand at Cares for Cancer, raises awareness for the needs of the local food pantry and volunteers at his church. He’s also active in the Richland Wildlife Club.
Paulson’s empathetic and caring nature is shown through his work helping families as a hospice volunteer.
From a broader perspective, Paulson has also served as a Richland County Commissioner and is on the Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
“Dave and Bev ran an extremely successful restaurant, Lakeview Supper Club on Lake Elsie for several decades, and he has the perfect personality for doing such,” Falk said. “Bev worked hard in the kitchen and Dave ran the bar. They had a really good operation. He’s the guy that if you ever need something, he’s there.”
Falk said he believes Paulson’s interest in making the community successful stemmed from owning that business.
“He knows a lot of people, his clientele came from far and wide,” Falk said.
Paulson is passionate about his community and has been an integral part in the growth of Hankinson, including working to get the Cargill corn processing plant to the region.
“It’s good to have a person like Dave who is never going to lose that passion to see Hankinson grow,” Falk said.
Paulson grew up on a farm near Mantador and attended Hankinson High School. He has stayed close to his roots and passed lessons down to his children and grandchildren.
His daughter, Jen Mauch, said he’s been a great role model.
“I remember growing up, him being super proud of his community,” Mauch said. “All his siblings moved to California, but he stayed here. He stayed to help my grandpa. He’s the middle of six kids. I think he really is that person who has that loyalty to his family and community.”
She said her brother, Greg, and their dad share a love of outdoor recreation and went on many fishing and hunting trips together, while she shared more of a political passion with her father.
“I helped him with his campaign when he was running for county commissioner,” she said.
Paulson taught Mauch’s daughter to ride a bike, Mauch said, and he helps his granddaughter with science fair projects. She also noted how anytime the family took trips, her dad always ran into someone he knew, many times inviting them over for a meal.
“My dad has the biggest heart, he genuinely cares about his community and is such a great role model for so many people, including myself,” Mauch said.
Son Greg Paulson said he thinks it’s “very cool” his dad was nominated and chosen for the award. His dad is one of those people who has spent countless hours behind the scenes making sure things get done.
“He taught me, if you wait for someone else to do it, it won’t get done,” Greg Paulson said. “He also taught us you have to earn things if you want them.”
As someone born and raised in the area, the city’s history and heritage is important to Dave Paulson. For example, when the former railroad depot was going to be torn down, he bought it and moved it to its current location, converting it into an antique store.
“My dad didn’t need another business, but he created a landmark for the town that brings people here,” Greg Paulson said. “His heart and soul and belief is for Hankinson and the community.”
Join us in celebrating Dave Paulson’s endless commitment not only to Hankinson, but the entire region as the News Monitor’s Citizen of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.