Protecting & Serving

Gage Miller and Neriah Weinkauf are a Breckenridge-Wahpeton power couple, so to speak. Miller serves in the Wahpeton Police Department and Weinkauf owns her own business, Hometown Nutrition in Breckenridge, Minnesota. While Miller is out protecting the community, his counterpart is slinging shakes to a busy base of customers that storm the doors of Hometown beginning at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. every Saturday.
The couple, both 23, is engaged and welcomed their first-born son, Vayder Douglas, Dec. 30, 2021. Miller is already a proud father to a 3-year-old daughter named Maizie. Any strain caused by the duo’s demanding jobs is quickly quelled by their desire to thrive together and support each other. In a community that sees many young professionals leaving to pursue career endeavors after high school or college, these lovebirds see sustainability in the Twin Towns.
“We both agree that we love the small town community and how close everyone is. It’s a great place for raising a family and building a future,” Weinkauf said.
How do Miller and Weinkauf balance their respective schedules and home life? Well, they don’t. It’s a juggling act that requires trying their best, taking a deep breath, and helping each other through thick and thin.
“It gets tricky when we both work time-consuming jobs and, often, opposite schedules. We just focus on the time we have together and make the most of it. Communication is key!” Weinkauf said. “We actually met at Hometown Nutrition. Gage came in as a customer and we instantly hit it off. Since we met, we have both been supportive of one another’s career. We challenge each other every day to be the best versions of ourselves.”
Giving back to the community makes Miller’s long hours worthwhile. He’s quickly become a trusted figure in law enforcement via his interactions with citizens. Whether it’s grabbing a football to play catch with some youngsters, or being a calming presence on a welfare call, Miller leaves an impression of safety in his path.
“It means that I get to be someone that people can count on during the most stressful time of their lives. I always try to leave a positive impact with every encounter I have,” Miller said. “There are so many positive stories that I can’t choose just one, but having the opportunity to give back to the community is what makes me passionate about what I do.”
Over at Hometown Nutrition, faithful customers rely on their caffeine kicks, immune boosts, protein shakes and Weinkauf’s motivating attitude each morning. When Weinkauf started the shop, it was a blank building with no personality. Now, Hometown Nutrition is a staple on Minnesota Avenue for high school students, fitness enthusiasts and people from all walks of life in the Twin Towns Area.
“There are definitely ups and downs to growing my business, but that’s what motivates me to try harder each day. My favorite part of running my own business is getting to meet new people and forming connections with them. It’s the relationships you build with them that matter most and keep them coming back,” Weinkauf said. “The biggest downfall lately has been the lack of availability of supplies. I just have to work with what I have and hope that everyone is understanding. Becoming a business owner wasn’t originally a plan of mine. I worked at Simple Nutrition in Wahpeton, and the opportunity to take over my own (business) was too good to pass up. I loved the idea of being my own boss and having that freedom to make it my own.”
Miller has pulled double duty as an active member of the Minnesota Army National Guard for just over five years now. Love for town and country energizes his service not only in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community, but across the globe.
“I’ve become a member of Military Funeral Honors, which honors local veterans who have passed away. Last year, I was on a combat deployment to the Horn of Africa. I was tasked with doing flight security with the Air Force. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country,” Miller said.
The couple is strikingly strong in both their work ethic and goal setting. With the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and the daily stresses of community policing, the professionals have taken some hits and bounced right back, never letting adversity dim their light.
“We think it’s important to find someone who will support you no matter what. Don’t compare yourselves to other couples,” Miller and Weinkauf said. “Even the strongest couples will have arguments, but it’s about finding someone who will never give up on you. Our goal is to raise a happy and healthy family together and also to continue supporting each other in doing what makes us happy.”
