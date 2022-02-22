Protecting your investment

The modern farm combines timeless methods of land cultivation and picturesque sights with state of the art ingenuity. Innovation can be found among the men and women in the fields and in the equipment they work on.
Still, all the proper farm machinery available will not make up for a lack of personal responsibility. Now as then, safety comes first. That’s where professionals like Ross Pietruszewski, store manager of John Deere dealership RDO in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Kyle DeVries, an agent with Farmers Union Insurance, Wahpeton, are able to show their expertise and customer commitment.
“The biggest thing for farmers is checking the equipment before they start and cleaning it out very well,” DeVries said. “At the end of the day, during harvest when things are dry, you want to blow out that combine to make sure it’s clean so we don’t have a fire.”
Once a combine starts on fire, DeVries said, it’s difficult to put out. Further complicating matters is that many farmers may be located far from their local fire departments. As a result, a farm-related fire usually results in a total loss of property.
“We do have a lot of farmers insured and they have a lot of equipment. They’re very careful to check the equipment before it’s used. Most farmers do that and it’s been a really good thing. They don’t want a fire either, but it still happens,” DeVries said.
Pietruszewski will be with RDO for 21 years in 2022. In that time, he’s seen customers progress from new home and landowners to seasoned professionals, as well as their children grow up to “receive the torch.” He’s known the dad and he’s known the son, Pietruszewski said. He has also known progress.
“John Deere, and all manufacturers, adapt to technology changes and safety concerns,” Pietruszewski said. “As technology has changed, we’ve really seen improvements with sensors. Tractors have what we call a ‘seat switch,’ an operator presence switch, so that the tractor or combine knows you’re sitting in the driver’s seat. There are many more sensors used now than there were 20 years ago.”
Sensors get all the recognition for being so “smart,” but they are the public face of an extensive process.
“If we have an issue and we believe that something could fix that or prevent it in the future, then we would report it to John Deere or the manufacturer that we’re working with. As a rule, most of the bases are covered on the safety side once we get the machine. As long as we follow the rules and everybody’s a safe operator, it usually goes okay,” Pietruszewski said.
The most extreme situation for DeVries and his customers are when there’s a total loss of property.
“Accidents happen,” he said. “Most farmers are very good at checking their surroundings. They’re making sure that nobody is in the way of a saw or welder while they’re doing their work. They don’t want injuries on their farm.”
Keeping farm equipment clean, keeping safety shields on and checking surroundings in general is the best way to avoid accidents, DeVries said. Nevertheless, he explained the process for filing a farm accident insurance claim.
“Usually the farmer will call me, tell me what happened, and then we would file a claim with our company. Our adjusters would then come out (for a consultation) or do it over the phone. They work in person if they need to come out and examine a piece of property or equipment,” DeVries said.
A claim can be completed in as little as a day. Depending on the equipment involved or the complexity of the situation, it can also be done in a week.
“Things usually move pretty quickly if the two parties get together and talk about what’s happening,” DeVries said. “Then it can usually be resolved pretty quickly.”
Whether it’s quality insurance or quality assurance, the importance of communication and research cannot be overstated. Pietruszewski is proud of John Deere’s leadership in the field.
“They’re always performing quality control, testing new machines before they go to market. Many hours are spent on machines before we see them. The research and development is key, and there’s a lot of money invested in that,” he said.
Customers notice the difference, Pietruszewski said. They understand that safety features are included to protect themselves and others.
“When we sell a machine, we try to relay the message of safety and show them the safest operations for a certain machine,” he said.
Consultations can be done on the farm or in the driveway. It’s the same with DeVries and his insurance practice.
“I usually try to meet with farmers once a year to go through their policy, make sure their equipment is up to date if they’ve traded or sold anything and just generally make sure they have what they need,” DeVries said.
While DeVries hasn’t necessarily ridden with customers, he does have farming experience and has a general understanding of farm equipment. Most customers bundle their policies, protecting themselves and the machinery.
“Back when I farmed, the technology was just getting there,” DeVries said. “Now, today, with GPS systems, farmers are able to work so much more precisely and cut down on their costs. The guidance systems keep them more in line. They can get through their fields quickly and more efficiently. It’s incredible what they can do.”
Customers have grown more savvy with time, Pietruszewski said.
“A very high percentage of customers have done some kind of research to have an idea of what they need,” he said. “From there, we fill in the gaps with what we have. Folks who haven’t done as much research can talk to a professional at the dealership. Our account managers, our salesmen, will partner with them and find the right machine to fit their needs.”
