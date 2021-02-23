Quality on the Prairie

Amid the challenges of 2020, there were people who took risks, made changes and began seeing the fruits of their success.
Jeff Hoeft opened Prairie Stone LLC in November 2019. Since August 2020, he’s been building custom stone countertops on the farm in New Effington, South Dakota.
“People know that they’ve got someone who’s local and willing to work in Richland County, north of there and also in northern South Dakota,” Hoeft said. “We have a regular range of about 140 miles from here. We’ve also had really terrific word of mouth.”
For more than two decades, Hoeft’s focus was on agriculture, not manufacturing. Following a childhood on the family farm outside Hankinson, North Dakota, as well as education at North Dakota State College of Science, he continued life as a corn and soybean farmer.
A series of events in recent years, however, rerouted Hoeft’s future. In 2015, he underwent back fusion surgery and began cutting back his acreage. He still continues farming, but on 1,200 acres rather than 2,800 acres. Further change came a few years later, in 2018.
“A garage fire that burned down the family home allowed Jeff to recognize a need in the market for countertops,” reported the North Dakota Small Business Development Centers, which nominated Prairie Stone LLC as one of the success stories of 2020. “The countertops were being installed in the new Hoeft family kitchen when the lightbulb went off in Jeff’s head.”
Hoeft recalled the eureka moment, which came after dealing with an installer from Fargo, North Dakota.
“We weren’t happy with the service and thought we could do better,” Hoeft said. “Not only that, but the Fargo people didn’t really like traveling outside of there for projects.”
Prairie Stone LLC operates in a shop that was built in 2012. First used to house farm equipment, it received a new floor, electrical upgrades and an expansion.
“The company started a Facebook page that notified the official opening was July 13, but in August, it is intensifying marketing in a 100-mile radius,” reported Mikkel Pates, Agweek.
Receiving a Prairie Stone countertop is handled in a simple five-step process. Clients can receive a free estimate and consultation. From there, Hoeft can begin on a template.
“We will set up a time to come to your home to template, and while we are there, all necessary appliances and cabinets should already be installed,” Prairie Stone’s website states.
After that comes slab selection — assistance is always available, whether by calling, emailing or just checking out the website’s gallery — and then fabrication. This includes checking for details. After that comes the installation itself.
“We are proud to provide quality work with as little interruption as possible,” Hoeft wrote.
A father of three, Hoeft works with twin daughters Gracie and Claire, 19, and employee Caleb Bellig. The family is completed by wife Jennifer and youngest daughter Gilliam, 12. Hoeft receives inspiration from many sources, including clients.
“Sometimes it comes from the homeowner, who’ll send us a note he has with just measurements. They can go online and look through what we have. Everything we do is completely digital,” he said.
A design feature on Prairie Stone’s business website allows customers the option to choose a stone type and color conveniently from their homes, Farm Show previously reported. At the same time, interaction is crucial.
“When you hire us to do the job, we’re going to follow through. We’re going to come in, measure, create and install,” Hoeft said.
Walking around Prairie Stone’s shop, Hoeft highlighted the difference between types of granite as well as quartz. Textures can vary, as well as degrees of color and if the stone is more natural or manufactured.
“Most of the stone industry is based in Italy,” Hoeft said. “Our cutting machine came from Italy. A lot of our suppliers, however, have American-made stone.”
The machines which cut, refine and shape countertop materials are precise and powered by large amounts of water. About 15 gallons of water are used every minute in the process, or between 10,000-15,000 gallons a day. The water is collected and recycled — a process which allows it to be reused.
“When we are done, the piece is exactly what we programmed to be cut. It’s not anything else,” Hoeft said.
Advancements in countertop manufacturing allow for more seamless products, happy customers and a proud Hoeft.
“It’s kind of a fun job,” he said, smiling. “Granite has a little more character than quartz. But every piece is different.”
Owning his own business is a new and exciting experience for Hoeft.
“Everyone we’ve met has been great. People from the other stone shops in the area have stopped in and welcomed us. It’s been really nice,” he said.
Reflecting on how his life’s changed since his back surgery and especially the house fire, Hoeft came to an easy conclusion.
“Sometimes good things come out of bad things,” he said.
