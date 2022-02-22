Same school, new paradigm

Being a teacher means seeing students come and go. One day a student will be a young child sitting in class, the next they are a grown up you see buying groceries at the supermarket. Changes have always been a part of teaching, yet with the pandemic hitting, some of those changes came rather quickly.
Mike Gaukler is an English and physical education teacher at Hankinson Public Schools. He mostly works with high school students and in his time there, he has seen a lot of changes. The changes from the pandemic have been especially hard.
“Being kind of an elder teacher it was difficult getting used to the technology,” Gaukler said.
When the pandemic started, folks were unsure how bad it would be or how long it would last. Hankinson’s first safety measures included requiring masks in the classrooms, however with COVID-19 case numbers rising in North Dakota, they soon sent everyone home.
“They gave about a two week time frame to get adjusted and learn how to use all of the technology,” Gaukler said.
Suddenly, in-person learning was gone and teachers had to figure out how to make learning work online.
“We taught the same things it just had to be adjusted,” Gaukler said.
While the curriculum didn’t change what was taught, how it was taught changed completely.
Testing was a big issue for many teachers. Teaching an online class in a video call was one thing, but trying to get questions answered by students proved to be more difficult.
“You had to kind of trust the students not to acquire answers to test questions from elsewhere in the middle of the test,” Gaukler said.
Teachers who had never used the internet to supplement their classroom were suddenly posting video lectures online and having their notes on their web pages so that students could view them even outside of school hours.
“You know, I am an older teacher, I never really adapted before all this, then suddenly it was kind of forced on me,” Gaukler said.
Gaukler now spends more prep-time for his classes posting supplements and notes online, however he keeps his tests in person.
The U.S. Department of Education stated it hopes to provide mental health support for students and teachers as well as investing in educators in the near future, according to a Jan. 27 release. It is unclear when this would take place or what it would look like.
Despite all of the changes in the classroom the past few years, it is the teachers who stick around and keep up their passion that keep the schools running. Perhaps after a few more changes, regular school environments will return, with a bit of technology to aid it.
